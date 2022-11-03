N.Y. Times Bestselling Author to Speak in Yountville

Celeste White, Robert White of Napa Host Dr. Henry Cloud at Lux Forum Event

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa Valley's Lux Forum is proud to sponsor the acclaimed New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Dr. Henry Cloud, at the Historic Theatre of Yountville on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Dr. Henry Cloud will explore the tools of setting boundaries that will transform your daily life. Boundaries: with Dr. Henry Cloud will commence with a meet and greet reception at 2 p.m., followed by a lecture and Q&A session at 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Theatre of Yountville behind Yountville Community Church, 6621 Yount St. RSVP is required to attend.

Lux Forum was founded by Celeste White of Napa and her husband Dr. Robert White of Napa. The non-profit organization is a gathering space for the intellectually curious and spiritually minded set in the Napa Valley. Lux Forum offers curated content and experiences including public education seminars, conferences, workshops, debates, symposiums, influential leader talks, and written educational materials. The organization's mission is to convene and inspire individuals of all backgrounds through educational opportunities.

Dr. Henry Cloud is an acclaimed leadership expert, clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author. His 45 books, including the iconic "Boundaries," have sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide. He has an extensive executive coaching background and experience as a leadership consultant. Dr. Cloud has devoted much of his career to leadership performance and development, blending the disciplines of leadership and human functioning to helping CEO's, teams, organizations and family entities.

Success Magazine named Dr. Cloud in the top 25 most influential leaders in personal growth and development, alongside Oprah, Brene Brown, Seth Godin and others. He is a frequent contributor to CNN, Fox News Channel, and other national media outlets.

