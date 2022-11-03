Neurotech Startup Roga Launches Novel Wellness Solution to Combat Stress and Burnout

Unique mental health product proven to reduce stress combines electrical brain stimulating wearable with customized meditation & journaling app

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotech company Roga announced that it has officially launched its first stress-relieving wellness device for orders worldwide. Roga Life™ is a wearable-app duo that reduces stress and burnout by combining two proven methods – electrical brain stimulation and meditation — into one safe, effective, and affordable solution.

Launching today, the Roga Life™ is a timely solution, with stress and poor mental health levels in recent months at record highs , particularly among young people, with 43% of young Americans reporting being severely overwhelmed. Yet many aren't getting the help they need, or face additional hurdles when looking for solutions. High mental health care costs , a lack of providers, and debilitating side effects can make managing stress its own source of stress. Along with increasing economic, financial and social pressures, the result is an increasingly alarming rate of burnout - now verging on an international crisis .

Roga is specifically designed to be affordable, highly effective and convenient compared with traditional stress-management tools. In exclusive beta testing conducted through 2022, users experienced an average 58% reduction in their stress symptoms after 2 weeks, and 82% after 4 weeks.

"When I wear the Roga, I can feel my heart rate slow down and it literally feels easier to breathe. After using it for a month, it feels like the dial on my fight-or-flight response has been turned down," said Roga beta tester Ally E .

The company was founded in 2020 by Dr. Smith, a neuroscientist and former adjunct professor, and Ami Lebendiker, a former Google device product manager, who shared the experience of having quit their jobs due to burnout. Both found existing mental health tools were often expensive, inconvenient, ineffective, and came with side effects. With the help of experts in neurotechnology, meditation, psychology, therapy, and consumer technology, they spent the last three years designing, testing and refining a better solution.

The Roga Life™ has a unique, two-pronged approach to deliver better relief from stress and burnout. Mental and physical stress symptoms often compound and complicate effective treatment. For example, many people who are overwhelmed struggle to focus enough to meditate. The Roga Life™ is the first device to tackle both the physical and mental symptoms at once.

The wearable, a proprietary design that looks like a pair of headphones, uses a gentle electrical pulsing called non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) which is backed by dozens of studies and has been proven to reduce brain & nervous system activity associated with stress. The wearable works on the physical symptoms, calming the body's fight or flight response, while the app provides expert-tailored guided meditations, psycho-education, coaching and sound therapies that encourage emotional calmness and reinforce resilience.

"We built Roga to give people a better tool to manage their wellbeing and mental health. In light of the ongoing burnout epidemic, we believe Roga will be a game-charger for those who are suffering and may not have other viable options," said Dr. Smith.

Roga Life™ is now available for orders on the website ( www.rogalife.com ).

