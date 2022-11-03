FISHER HOUSE DEDICATED AT NEW ORLEANS VA MEDICAL CENTER

This is the First Fisher House in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Fisher House in Louisiana was dedicated today by VA Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations RimaAnn O. Nelson, President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker and Southeast Louisiana VA Health Care System Director Fernando Rivera. The new home began serving veteran families in December 2020.

The nearly 15,000 sq. ft. Fisher House provides lodging for families of Veterans and military at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones at the most stressful time, while they are receiving medical care. This Fisher House has already served hundreds of Veteran families since opening. At full occupancy, it can save military and veteran families more than half a million dollars each year. But more importantly, the New Orleans Fisher House allows Veterans to receive care they could not readily access in the past without a place for their loved ones to stay.

"As a VA nurse myself, I know how important families are in the healing process and how important the Fisher House is in supporting that mission," said Nelson. "Keeping families together and keeping families close to our Veterans as they go through treatment is very important, so thank you, Fisher House for partnering with the VA."

This Fisher House is part of a network of 93 homes located across the country and in Germany and the United Kingdom. It is located adjacent to VA medical center's main entrance.

"It is an honor to finally dedicate the New Orleans Fisher House. Since opening in December 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, this house has made a great impact," said Coker. "I applaud the Fisher House staff and the VA team for all they have done to support the community during these difficult times and am proud to know this house will be here to support veteran families for many years to come."

The New Orleans Fisher House has 16 accessible suites, a spacious kitchen, large communal living, dining and family rooms, laundry room and a shared patio. The home was gifted to VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"VA and the Fisher House Foundation share a common mission to keep military and veteran families together while their loved one receives treatment at VA," said Rivera. "We recognize that family and loved ones are a critical member of the treatment team. The Fisher House has been a tremendous resource for the Veterans of southeast Louisiana and beyond."

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and veteran families: 84 Lumber Company, Boysie and Joy Bollinger, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, Friends of the Fisher House of Southern Louisiana, Shipley Foundation, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 93 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

About the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System

The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System provides quality, patient-centered health care to more than 65,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 23 parishes in southeast Louisiana. SLVHCS operates clinics in Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Franklin, Hammond, Houma, Slidell and St. John Parish, as well as the new 200-bed tertiary care Veterans medical center in New Orleans. Visit the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System website https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/ for information on clinic locations and other available services and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.

