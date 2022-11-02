Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since inception Triad Business Bank ("the Bank") has had a vision to promote the local economy and support small businesses that are often overlooked by larger financial institutions. It is executing this vision as demonstrated by the fact that in the first nine months of 2022 the Bank processed over $3.7 billion of business transactions from nearly 400 mostly local small businesses.

The bank was profitable for the quarter with net income of $228,000, or $0.03 per diluted share. The previous two quarters the Bank was operationally profitable, which is a measure of net income before tax and provision for loan loss outside of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the September quarter, the Bank's operating profit increased $303,000 to $449,000 from $146,000 in the June quarter and $61,000 in the March quarter.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022:

Income Statement Highlights:

Net income increased $329,000 to $228,000

Core operating earnings (net income before provision for loan losses and taxes) increased $303,000 to $449,000 compared to $146,000 in the previous quarter

Net interest income increased 10% to $3.1 million

Interest income on core loans increased $531,000 , or 25%

Noninterest income increased $157,000 , or 107%

Noninterest expense increased $169,000 , or 6%

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Core loans increased $16.3 million to $252.9 million , or 7%

Total assets increased $11.4 million to $441.3 million , or 3%

Deposits increased $14.7 million to $399.1 million , or 4%

Allowance for loan losses increased $205,000 to $3.2 million , or 1.25% of core loans

No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported

New loan pipeline remains robust at approximately $123 million

Regulatory total risk-based capital increased $657,000 to $61.4 million

CEO Comments

CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented, "With each consecutive quarter the Bank has expanded its loan portfolio which has driven consistent growth in operating revenues. Through the first nine months of 2022, the Bank grew its core loan portfolio $85.2 million, or 51%. Net interest income plus noninterest income increased to $3.4 million in the September quarter from $2.9 million in the June quarter and $2.5 million in the March quarter. Noninterest expenses have also risen but at a slower rate, climbing to $2.9 million in the September quarter from $2.7 million in the June quarter and $2.4 million in the March quarter." Hamadi continued, "The Bank remains well positioned in the rising rate environment. With each successive rate hike, the Bank's net interest margin has continued to rise. In the September quarter, the Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.88% compared to 2.77% in the June quarter and 2.50% in the March quarter. The rising interest rate environment has also created temporary declines in the fair market value of the Bank's bond portfolio, which is reflected as accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI loss) of $19.0 million at September 30, 2002. The bond portfolio has a 5-year duration and as this portfolio matures, this temporary loss should be recovered as bonds return to their face value. AOCI is not a component of regulatory capital; therefore, it has no impact in the Bank's capacity for growth. At September 30, 2022 the Bank's regulatory capital totaled $61.4 million and its total risk based capital ratio was 16.3%."

Third Quarter Results

The Bank reported net income of $228,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $101,000, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2022. However, when excluding the provision for loan losses and taxes, the third quarter resulted in net core operating income of $449,000 compared to $146,000 for the second quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and the interest it pays on deposits. Total interest income increased $615,000 to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income was due primarily to growth in income on core loans which increased 25% to $2.6 million. Income on investment securities totaled $926,000 for the third quarter compared to $874,000 for the second quarter. Interest expense increased $344,000 in the third quarter to $709,000 from $365,000 in the second quarter primarily as a result of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.88% in the third quarter from 2.77% in the second quarter, due to the repricing of variable rate loans in a higher interest rate environment as well as growth of higher yielding core loans. The weighted average yield on core loans increased to 4.20% in the third quarter from 3.72% in the preceding quarter. The weighted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.59% in the second quarter of 2022 to 1.08% during the third quarter due to higher deposit rates offered by the Bank resulting from the increase in market interest rates.

Balance Sheet Comparison

Total assets increased $11.4 million during the quarter to $441.3 million. During the third quarter, core loans increased $16.3 million.

Deposit balances increased $14.7 million in the third quarter. Growth in deposits stemmed primarily from a $30.1 million increase in money market and savings balances but was partially offset by declines in demand and now account balances. Retail now accounts declined $12.5 million to $19.6 million as retail depositors were quick to find alternatively higher yielding opportunities for their cash. Business deposit accounts are proving to be less sensitive to changing interest rates. Time deposits which consist primarily of brokered deposits increased $8.8 million to $49.3 million during the quarter.

Shareholders' equity declined $3.8 million during the quarter to $39.2 million. This decline was primarily driven by changes in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio which resulted in a $4.3 million increase in AOCI loss.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary factor that allows for bank growth, grew during the second quarter, with total risk-based capital increasing by $657,000 to $61.4 million. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the Bank's shareholder equity as calculated under GAAP but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI loss. The Bank's tier 1 capital increased from results of operations by $428,000 to $58.2 million at September 30, 2022. The Bank's tier 2 capital increased by $229,000. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to grow, it must maintain capital ratios that meet "well-capitalized" standards under regulatory guidelines. The Bank is increasing the leverage of its "well-capitalized" position as it grows. The following is a summary presentation of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines at September 30, 2022:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









9/30/2022









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 61,370

16.26 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,209

15.42 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,209

13.06 %















Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 38,000

10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 30,000

8.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 22,000

5.00 %

Loans

The Bank's core loans increased $16.3 million, or 7%, during the third quarter to $252.9 million. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also had unfunded loan commitments of $96.1 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $349.0 million at quarter end. For internal monitoring purposes, the Bank considers owner occupied real estate loans to be part of commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. At September 30, 2022, approximately 52% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of C&I loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category 9/30/2022 Composition Other Construction & Land Development $ 34,592,720

Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate 84,828,291

Total Commercial Real Estate 119,421,011 47 %





Owner Occupied Real Estate 55,770,472

C&I 75,366,161

Total C&I 131,136,633 52 %





Other Revolving Loans 2,348,467 1 %





Total $ 252,906,111



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $169,000, or 6%, in the third quarter to $2.9 million from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $2.1 million for the third quarter, which was an increase of $152,000, or 8%. Most of this increase was due to growth in compensation expense which was due to staff additions and lower deferred salary expense on loan production.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no past due loans or nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at September 30, 2022. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten conservatively with a focus on cash flows of prospective borrowers.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $6.52 at June 30, 2022 to $5.94 at September 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the Bank's AOCI loss and the impairment on its deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the Bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.05 at September 30, 2022 compared to $8.99 at June 30, 2022.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first nine quarters of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.5 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are available for sale is recorded in AOCI loss as an unrealized component of equity. At quarter end the Bank had an AOCI loss of $19.0 million. Assuming the underlying investment securities are held to maturity and there are no credit losses, the value of the securities will return to the face value at maturity. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI loss to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.

Outlook

Management expects the Bank to continue its trends of strong loan and deposit growth, higher margins and improved profitability during the balance of 2022. With a focus on controlling costs, we anticipate the Bank will soon be delivering consistent profitability.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank











































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021































Assets



























Cash & Due from Banks



$ 47,037,775

$ 46,737,951

$ 20,310,759

$ 38,743,278

$ 73,134,972

Securities







135,237,677

139,131,597

141,254,967

149,560,211

132,753,497

Federal Funds Sold





-

-

-

-

-































PPP Loans





928,829

2,273,307

7,592,431

11,605,363

22,675,019

Core Loans





252,906,111

236,584,017

217,654,388

167,657,470

132,115,788

Allowance for Loan Loss



(3,161,326)

(2,956,667)

(2,727,138)

(2,101,115)

(1,651,905)

Loans, Net





250,673,614

235,900,657

222,519,681

177,161,718

153,138,902































Other Assets





8,379,460

8,116,313

8,133,919

7,516,522

6,622,029

Total Assets





$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400































Liabilities

























Demand Deposits





$ 134,843,448

$ 146,584,560

$ 101,451,870

$ 100,963,064

$ 90,450,329

Interest-bearing NOW



19,567,049

32,071,869

41,499,830

42,820,018

23,921,946

Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



195,380,253

165,238,615

149,857,953

155,805,422

165,103,780

Time Deposits





49,300,059

40,461,260

40,098,022

5,731,398

8,040,235

Total Deposits





399,090,809

384,356,304

332,907,675

305,319,902

287,516,290

Other Borrowings





-

-

7,232,282

8,033,689

17,318,266

Federal Funds Purchased



-

-

-

-

-

Other Liabilities





3,008,372

2,473,355

2,648,360

2,651,588

2,493,999

Total Liabilities





402,099,181

386,829,659

342,788,317

316,005,179

307,328,555































Shareholders' Equity























Common Stock





65,622,058

65,421,510

65,244,746

65,112,537

64,980,329

Accumulated Deficit





(7,413,290)

(7,640,872)

(7,539,404)

(6,970,816)

(6,434,054)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(18,979,423)

(14,723,779)

(8,274,333)

(1,165,171)

(225,430)

Total Shareholders' Equity



39,229,345

43,056,859

49,431,009

56,976,550

58,320,845































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 441,328,526

$ 429,886,518

$ 392,219,326

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 5.94

$ 6.52

$ 7.49

$ 8.63

$ 8.83































Triad Business Bank

















































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended













September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Interest Income



























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 32,081

$ 111,590

$ 143,170

$ 367,328

$ 348,946

Interest & Fees on Core Loans





2,639,317

2,107,818

1,682,226

1,366,047

1,218,791

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



926,042

873,881

804,501

751,493

548,462

Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

155,882

61,152

10,672

19,281

18,364

Other Interest Income





22,127

5,877

10,717

11,068

11,094

Total Interest Income





3,775,449

3,160,318

2,651,286

2,515,217

2,145,657

































Interest Expense



























Interest on NOW Deposits





62,688

48,086

57,028

49,219

42,289

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



430,711

223,635

203,850

285,101

222,766

Interest on Time Deposits





162,894

76,666

20,459

10,930

13,692

Interest on Federal Funds Purchased



470

717

918

-

-

Interest on Borrowings





33,733

12,928

11,739

12,565

16,434

Other Interest Expense





18,316

2,750

8,940

10,036

10,082

Total Interest Expense





708,812

364,782

302,934

367,851

305,263

Net Interest Income







3,066,637

2,795,536

2,348,352

2,147,366

1,840,394



Provision for Loan Losses



204,659

229,529

626,024

449,210

296,990

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

2,861,978

2,566,007

1,722,328

1,698,156

1,543,404

































Total Noninterest Income





303,701

146,953

129,855

114,725

32,104

































Total Gain (Loss) on Securities



(2,856)

(46,893)

(11,907)

20,684

370,750

































Noninterest Expense

























Salaries & Benefits







2,052,870

1,901,183

1,658,862

1,573,671

1,517,840

Premises & Equipment





144,455

126,979

122,069

119,100

120,048

Total Other Noninterest Expense



720,716

721,227

624,372

677,557

627,865

Total Noninterest Expense





2,918,041

2,749,389

2,405,303

2,370,328

2,265,753



































Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 244,782

(83,322)

(565,027)

(536,763)

(319,495)



Income Tax





17,199

18,146

3,561

-

-



Net Income (Loss)





$ 227,583

$ (101,468)

$ (568,588)

$ (536,763)

$ (319,495)

































Net Income (Loss) per Share



























Basic







$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)



Diluted







$ 0.03

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic







6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,064,941



Diluted







6,842,779

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,602,984

6,064,941

































Pre-provision, Pre-tax Income (Loss)



$ 449,441

$ 146,207

$ 60,997

$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

































Triad Business Bank













































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)











































Tangible Book Value

















































Actual

9/30/2022

Non-GAAP

9/30/2022



Total Shareholders' Equity









$ 39,229,345

$ 39,229,345



Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-

1,549,408



Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-

18,979,423



Adjusted Shareholders' Equity







$ 39,229,345

$ 59,758,176























































Shares Outstanding









6,602,984

6,602,984



Tangible Book Value per Share







$ 5.94

$ 9.05























































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$ 3.11





























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists (generally, sustained profitability) demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at September 30, 2022 had there been no valuation allowance at that date.









































Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Since the securities value will return to face value at maturity, assuming the underlying securities are held to maturity and there is no credit loss, accumulated other comprehensive loss has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.



































Pre-provision Income (Loss)



























































Qtr Ended 9/30/2022

Qtr Ended 6/30/2022

Qtr Ended 3/31/2022 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax







$ 244,782

$ (83,322)

$ (565,027) Provision for Loan Losses









204,659

229,529

626,024 Pre-provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ 449,441

$ 146,207

$ 60,997

























The pre-provision income is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending.



















































Triad Business Bank





















































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



























































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended

















9/30/2022









6/30/2022









3/31/2022









































































































Interest









Interest









Interest

















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/









Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Yield on Average Loans





































Average PPP Loans





$ 1,535,894

$ 32,081

8.287 %

$ 3,314,501

$ 111,590

13.504 %

$ 10,481,083

$ 143,170

5.540 % Average Core Loans





249,410,110

2,639,317

4.198 %

227,417,815

2,107,818

3.718 %

194,987,088

1,682,226

3.499 %











































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 140,999,639

$ 926,042

2.606 %

$ 142,754,858

$ 873,881

2.455 %

$ 145,816,868

$ 804,501

2.238 %











































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 261,272,291

$ 708,812

1.076 %

$ 246,148,158

$ 364,782

0.594 %

$ 221,981,810

$ 302,934

0.553 %











































Net Interest Margin







































Interest Income









$ 3,775,449









$ 3,160,318









$ 2,651,286



Interest Expense









708,812









364,782









302,934



Average Earnings Assets



$ 423,153,761









$ 404,352,657









$ 380,351,577







Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



3,066,637

2.875 %





2,795,536

2.773 %





2,348,352

2.504 %











































Loan to Asset Ratio







































Loan Balance





$ 253,834,940









$ 238,857,324









$ 225,246,819







Total Assets





441,328,526





57.516 %

429,886,518





55.563 %

392,219,326





57.429 %











































Leverage Ratio







































Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,208,768









$ 57,780,638









$ 57,705,342







Average Total Assets



445,828,670









425,001,436









393,553,369







Average FRB Borrowings



-





13.056 %

2,332,853





13.670 %

7,659,018





14.954 %











































Unfunded Commitments to Extend Credit $ 96,122,332









$ 89,833,906









$ 100,350,230







Standby Letters of Credit



277,240









27,240









-

































































































Triad Business Bank





























































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)

































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended









9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

























































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Actual













































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 61,370

16.26 %

$ 60,713

16.87 %

$ 60,388

17.87 %

$ 60,243

21.40 %

$ 60,198

24.99 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,209

15.42 %

$ 57,781

16.05 %

$ 57,705

17.08 %

$ 58,142

20.65 %

$ 58,546

24.30 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,209

13.06 %

$ 57,781

13.67 %

$ 57,705

14.95 %

$ 58,142

16.25 %

$ 58,546

20.69 %































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under







































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







































(dollars in thousands)



























































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 38,000

10.00 %

$ 36,000

10.00 %

$ 34,000

10.00 %

$ 28,000

10.00 %

$ 24,000

10.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 30,000

8.00 %

$ 29,000

8.00 %

$ 27,000

8.00 %

$ 23,000

8.00 %

$ 19,000

8.00 %















































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 22,000

5.00 %

$ 21,000

5.00 %

$ 19,000

5.00 %

$ 18,000

5.00 %

$ 14,000

5.00 %

















































































































































