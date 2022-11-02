SHERWIN-WILLIAMS AND HOLLYWOOD SIGN TRUST COMPLETE MAKEOVER OF TINSELTOWN'S MARQUEE CELEBRITY

Iconic landmark enters its next century gleaming with a fresh coat of Emerald® Rain Refresh paint

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The timeless beauty of Tinseltown's biggest star – the Hollywood Sign – has been restored as it enters its next century thanks to a speedy centennial facelift from Sherwin-Williams and the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Over the four-week refurbishment, Roger Martinez led his dedicated crew of 10 workers from commercial painting company Duggan & Associates to prep, prime and paint the Sign from sunrise to sunset using nearly 400 gallons of Emerald Rain Refresh paint in Extra White SW 7006 (referred to as "Hollywood Sign Centennial White" for the occasion). The historical landmark was refreshed approximately a month ahead of schedule.

Emerald Rain Refresh was chosen for its ultra-durable exterior coating with Self-Cleaning Technology™ and excellent UV and weather protection to keep the Hollywood Sign gleaming beneath the sun for centuries to come. This innovative paint is formulated to repel dirt upon contact with rain or water for a clean and fresh look with minimal maintenance.

"We're thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Hollywood Sign Trust to usher the Sign into its next century," said Justin Binns, president of the Americas Group at Sherwin-Williams. "For 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has helped protect and beautify our nation's most iconic landmarks through trusted and innovative paint solutions, and it was an honor for us to help bring this stunning milestone restoration to life."

"We are so grateful to the talented team that helped us complete this effort and are thrilled for fans around the world to view and capture the Sign's new centennial makeover," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chairman, Hollywood Sign Trust. "The opportunity to partner again with Sherwin-Williams on this extensive project is a testament to the Sign's legacy as a beautiful, timeless and treasured symbol of hopes and dreams."

One of the most photographed sites in the world, the Hollywood Sign has been repaired over the years and was completely rebuilt in 1978. It was last refurbished in 2012 by Sherwin-Williams and the Hollywood Sign Trust to celebrate the iconic landmark's 90th anniversary.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com . A time-lapse video showing the refurbishment process can be seen on Sherwin-Williams' YouTube® channel at youtube.com/sherwinwilliams, and the entire painting project can be seen on the Hollywood Sign's webcams at www.hollywoodsign.org/webcam.

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Hollywood Sign Trust

The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust formed on October 7, 1978, with the express purposes of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing, and providing capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or related thereto for the benefit of the public at large and so as to help preserve and maintain the image of Hollywood as the Worldwide Center of Motion Pictures and Cinema Arts; and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Hollywood Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website www.HollywoodSign.org and its social media platforms.

