Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Forcura Team Up to Transform Post-Acute Industry

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm, is partnering with Forcura, a cloud-based healthcare workflow and care coordination solution, to enhance patient care within the post-acute industry.

Through its HITRUST-certified healthcare workflow management platform, Forcura streamlines care transitions and coordinates ongoing patient care, connecting care for better performance. Forcura partners with clients to optimize their solution to manage incoming referrals, receive authorization and signature of care plans, communicate between field and back-office team members, manage patient documentation, adhere to compliance requirements and support many other processes.

Through this partnership, the post-acute space will have the necessary tools to improve in-home care with MHA's customized solutions and Forcura's premier workflow management technology.

Specifically, MHA's team is outfitted with long-standing industry experts that bring a vast array of experience troubleshooting in the post-acute space. Partnering with Forcura adds yet another unique tool to optimize holistic agency success. Through Forcura's automated services, MHA experts can streamline referrals and automate workflows, reducing administrative expenses and maximizing ROI. This partnership is a definitive step in operational excellence with MHA's reach enforced by Forcura's unique suite of solutions.

Chief Operating Officer for Forcura, Annie Erstling, is thrilled to align initiatives with MHA and looks forward to the opportunities that await both organizations. "Forcura has long admired the intelligent solutions the MHA team brings to complex challenges in the post-acute care sector. We are energized to work alongside Maxwell as partners to introduce technology that can help providers solve for their administrative workflow inefficiencies, improve their revenue cycles and ultimately, drive better patient outcomes," said Erstling.

Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, Jennifer Maxwell, shares in the enthusiasm and believes the partnership with Forcura will make a substantial difference in the industry. "We're deeply invested in delivering tools to our clients that will improve in-home care, and we believe our partnership with Forcura will prove to be an unmatched solution for them," said Maxwell.

As partners and in response to the 2023 marginal payment increase finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), Jennifer will be a featured expert in Forcura's upcoming webinar, "Back to the Basics: Navigating the Market After the CMS Final Rule."

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its HITRUST-certified automated workflow, collaboration and analytics SaaS solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and elevating the role of post-acute in the broader healthcare continuum. The company is a KLAS® certified technology vendor, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com , call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com .

