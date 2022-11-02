InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Design for Sulfur Pits (HOF-241)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sulfur pits are vulnerable to deterioration and costly damage. I thought there could be an advanced design to eliminate concrete deterioration in sulfur pits, so I invented the MITIGATE SULFUR PIT CONCRETE DETERIORATION CHALLENGE," said an inventor, from Dickinson, Texas. "My design could reduce the overall material, construction and repair costs of sulfur pits to save money for gas plants and refineries."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents concrete deterioration in sulfur pits. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using cast basalt or basalt tiles and a rectangular sulfur pit design. As a result, it reduces construction time and material costs. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to construct so it is ideal for natural gas processing plants, producers and refineries that use sulfur pits.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp