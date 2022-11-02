ASA Names 2023 Board of Directors Officers

Abbtech Professional Resources Inc.'s Baker Named Chair

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association has announced the 2023 slate of officers for its board of directors. The slate was recently voted on by the board during its meeting at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo.

The 2023 elected officers are:

Chair: Threase Baker, TSC, CSP, Abbtech Professional Resources Inc.

First Vice Chair: Joanie Bily, EmployBridge Holding Co.

Second Vice Chair: Jeff Bowling, Curative

Treasurer: Tom Gimbel, LaSalle Network

Secretary: Janette Marx, Airswift

Immediate Past Chair: W. Benjamin "Ben" Elliot, Randstad

In addition, the board elected eight directors:

Jeff Harris , Workforce Unlimited

Kristen Harris , CSP, Portfolio Creative

Jason Leverant TSC, CSP, CSC, CHP, AtWork Group

Kelly McCreight , CSP, Hamilton-Ryker

Peter Quigley , Kelly

Joyce Russell , Adecco Group US Foundation

Other directors currently serving on the board are Jeffrey S. Burnett, CSP, Labor Finders International Inc.; Susan Dietrich, AllTek Staffing and Resource Group Inc.; John Elwood, CSP, Elwood Staffing; James A. Essey, CSP, TemPositions Group of Cos.; Karenjo Goodwin, Exact Staff Inc.; Chris Hartman, Allegis Group; Ranjini Poddar, Artech LLC; Leo Sheridan, Advanced Group; Ken Taunton, CSC, Royster Group; Mark Toth, CSP, ManpowerGroup; Steve Wehn, AMN Healthcare; and DeLibra Wesley, National Recruiting Consultants.

"In the midst of economic uncertainty and a historic labor shortage, the ASA and its board of directors will continue to highlight the important roles that the staffing and recruiting industry plays as enablers of talent and providers of talent solutions and services to organizations across every sector," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer of ASA. "ASA's volunteers and staff are excited to work with our new board chair, Threase Baker, as we focus on creating more opportunities for growth in the staffing and recruiting industry."

The complete list of ASA board members can be found at americanstaffing.net.

