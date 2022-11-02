10 ARTS Foundation Launches to Support Next Generation of Storytellers

New York Film Academy alumni network and friends to fund scholarships, programs, and projects for up-and-coming artists

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of New York Film Academy (NYFA) alumni, parents of alumni, and friends announced today the launch of 10 ARTS Foundation , a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to funding, educating, and nurturing up-and-coming visual and performing artists from under-resourced communities. Named for the 10 creative disciplines taught for more than 30 years at NYFA, the foundation will offer scholarships, programs, and project grants empowering the next generation of storytellers in every discipline.

"We founded 10 ARTS with a mission - to connect the world through the gift of opportunity," said Emmy- and Peabody-winning journalist and filmmaker Tony Harris, Chair of the 10 ARTS Board of Trustees . "By amplifying the voices of aspiring storytellers — who are not always heard, and too often overlooked — we hope to foster global creativity."

The 10 ARTS Foundation has awarded scholarships to students from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and the U.S., and fully funded a digital storytelling program for teens from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.

The early accomplishments of the foundation included providing a production award to two NYFA MFA alumni and Fulbright scholars, who, in conjunction with funding from the National Geographic Explorer Grant, created the award-winning documentary film "Shirampari" , currently running in 2022 film festivals.

The 10 ARTS Foundation offers individuals, corporations, and other foundations several options to support their efforts to foster young talent:

"Sponsor Your Way" by funding the projects or educational needs of your choosing

"Pick Your Passion" by giving to programs or disciplines you would like to support

"Get Involved" by subscribing to the 10 Arts Foundation newsletter and social campaigns

"Donate" your time or treasure to offer the gift of opportunity

"Creating a world that values the diversity of voices increases our connectivity through shared experiences. Thanks to the 10 ARTS Foundation and the storytellers it supports, we begin to feel more compassion as our global viewpoint broadens," noted Heidi Wissmiller, 10 ARTS Foundation trustee.

About 10 ARTS Foundation: Named for the 10 creative disciplines taught for more than 30 years at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the 10 ARTS Foundation is a nonprofit providing scholarships and grants to foster the next generation of global storytellers. Founded by NYFA alumni, parents of alumni, and friends, 10 ARTS Foundation supports aspiring artists as they craft impactful visual and performing arts productions and projects for our evolving media and edutainment ecosystem. Learn more at 10ARTS.org.

