Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total Revenues grew 5%; System Sales grew 5% in constant currency, despite temporary closures
Delivered $316 million Operating Profit, representing 77% growth, through strong execution
Opened 621 net new stores year-to-date, on track to meet full-year net new store target of 1,000 to 1,200
SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Impact of COVID Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts
The COVID pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations and results in the third quarter. COVID-related health measures remained in effect across China, impacting travel and social activities. Despite the volatile environment, the Company grew system sales in the quarter by 5% year over year and outpaced the 2% national restaurant industry average for the period.
We captured the growing demand for delivery and takeaway which offset the subdued dine-in volume. Same-store sales for the quarter recovered to the same level a year ago but remain below pre-COVID 2019 levels. From a timing perspective, same-store sales recovered sequentially in July and August, with August exceeding the prior year level. This is primarily due to lapping the Delta variant outbreak in the prior year period. However, same-store sales percentage declined year over year in September as preventive health measures were tightened. In September, on average, approximately 900 of our stores were temporarily closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services, compared to approximately 400 stores on average in July and August.
Entering the fourth quarter, new infections continued to increase in October with resurgent outbreaks across China. In October, approximately 1,400 of our stores were either temporarily closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services. Nationwide, consumers are traveling less and reducing expenditures. According to government statistics, for the seven-day National Day holiday starting October 1, the number of travelers and related travel spending was down 18% and 26%, respectively, compared to the same holiday period last year. The COVID situations remain uncertain with regional outbreaks continuing to impact our operations. Against this backdrop, we will stay nimble with our contingency planning, ready to pivot with changing market conditions.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased 5% year over year to $2.68 billion from $2.55 billion (an 11% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).
- Total system sales increased 5% year over year, with increases of 5% at KFC and 7% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Same-store sales were flat year over year, with flat growth at KFC and an increase of 2% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Opened 239 net new stores during the quarter; total store count reached 12,409 as of September 30, 2022.
- Restaurant margin was 18.8%, compared with 12.2% in the prior year period.
- Operating Profit increased 77% year over year to $316 million from $178 million (an 86% increase excluding F/X).
- Adjusted Operating Profit increased 89% year over year to $318 million from $168 million (a 99% increase excluding F/X).
- Effective tax rate was 29.9%.
- Net Income increased 98% to $206 million from $104 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit, partially offset by the net loss from our mark-to-market investment in Meituan Dianping.
- Adjusted Net Income increased 117% to $208 million from $96 million in the prior year period (a 72% increase excluding the net losses of $12 million and $32 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, from our mark-to-market equity investments; an 81% increase if further excluding F/X).
- Diluted EPS increased 104% to $0.49 from $0.24 in the prior year period.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 123% to $0.49 from $0.22 in the prior year period (a 79% increase excluding the net losses from our mark-to-market equity investments in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, a 90% increase if further excluding F/X).
- Results for the current year period include the consolidation of Hangzhou KFC.
Key Financial Results
Third Quarter 2022
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022
% Change
% Change
System
Same-
Net New
Operating
System
Same-
Net New
Operating
Yum China
+5
-
+9
+77
(5)
(8)
+9
(22)
KFC
+5
-
+10
+67
(5)
(8)
+10
(12)
Pizza Hut
+7
+2
+12
+159
(3)
(6)
+12
(23)
Third Quarter
Year to Date Ended 9/30
(in US$ million, except per share data and percentages)
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Ex F/X
2022
2021
Reported
Ex F/X
Operating Profit
$
316
$
178
+77
+86
$
588
$
753
(22)
(20)
Adjusted Operating Profit(1)
$
318
$
168
+89
+99
$
593
$
750
(21)
(19)
Net Income
$
206
$
104
+98
+109
$
389
$
515
(25)
(22)
Adjusted Net Income(1)
$
208
$
96
+117
+128
$
394
$
514
(23)
(21)
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.49
$
0.25
+96
+108
$
0.92
$
1.23
(25)
(23)
Adjusted Basic Earnings
$
0.49
$
0.23
+113
+126
$
0.93
$
1.22
(24)
(21)
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.49
$
0.24
+104
+113
$
0.92
$
1.19
(23)
(21)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings
$
0.49
$
0.22
+123
+136
$
0.93
$
1.18
(21)
(19)
(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details.
Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by
CEO and CFO Comments
Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We achieved outstanding performance in the third quarter with fantastic growth, both top-line and bottom-line. In the past two years, we have learned to navigate through uncertainties and volatilities. During tougher times, our resilient business model and agility has helped us to effectively manage the negative impact of the pandemic. As the market situation became relatively calmer in July and August, we successfully captured the upsides and delivered strong results. By adapting and innovating, we have further strengthened our business fundamentals. Our efforts to improve our cost structure make us more nimble and efficient. This allows us to offer great value to customers without sacrificing profitability. Our in-house and tailor-made supply chain management system empowers us to innovate amazing new products and launch at scale with great speed. In just two years, we established expertise in beef burgers, capturing meaningful market share. Also, our digital capabilities continue to lead the industry. Our loyalty programs now have over 400 million members with great potential to be unleashed."
Wat continued, "I am also excited about our recent Hong Kong primary listing conversion and inclusion in Southbound Stock Connect programs. We believe this new status will provide additional access to investors and broaden our shareholder base. Looking ahead, we are confident about unlocking the long-term opportunities in China. Our innovation in store formats has enabled us to further penetrate and continue to lower upfront investment. The strong performance of our new stores gives us confidence to open new and profitable stores at a robust pace. We will continue to execute our RGM (Resilience-Growth-Moat) strategic framework to capture growth opportunities and bolster our market-leading position amidst rapidly changing conditions."
Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, stated, "We expanded restaurant margins and delivered meaningful growth in operating profit in the quarter. This was achieved by our continuous efforts in rebasing the cost structure, improving efficiencies and securing temporary reliefs. Compared to substantial sales deleveraging headwinds in past quarters, we benefited from favorable operating leverage in the third quarter with sequential improvement in sales. Looking into the fourth quarter, we expect the COVID situation to remain uncertain. Conditions in October continued to deteriorate from September. Intermittent outbreaks along with downward pressure on the economy and cautious consumer spending are likely to negatively impact sales momentum. At the same time, we continue to face cost pressures from the inflationary environment. Fourth quarter is seasonally a low quarter in terms of sales and profit, thus profitability could be more susceptible to fluctuations in sales and operations. Despite the headwinds, we have strong capabilities to capture sales and proactively manage cost. We remain committed to growing our store portfolio and generating shareholder returns for the long term."
Share Repurchases and Dividends
- During the third quarter, we repurchased approximately 0.27 million shares of Yum China common stock for $13 million at an average price of $48.05 per share. As of September 30, 2022, approximately $1.2 billion remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization.
- The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2022.
- Year to date ended September 30, 2022, the Company has returned approximately $565 million of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and cash dividends. The Company remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to the shareholders and investing in the business for continued growth.
Digital and Delivery
- The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 400 million members combined, as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 62% of system sales in the third quarter of 2022.
- Delivery contributed approximately 38% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of approximately four percentage points from the prior year period. With the volatile COVID situation, delivery continued to be a popular option while dine-in volumes remained subdued.
- Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 91% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the third quarter of 2022.
KFC and Pizza Hut Total
Third Quarter
Year to Date Ended 9/30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Member count (as of period-end)
400 million+
350 million+
400 million+
350 million+
Member sales as % of system sales
~62%
~63%
~62%
~64%
Delivery as % of Company sales
~38%
~34%
~37%
~32%
Digital orders as % of Company sales
~91%
~87%
~89%
~86%
New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade
- The Company opened 403 gross new stores, or 239 net new stores in the third quarter of 2022, mainly driven by development of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.
- The Company remodeled 99 stores in the third quarter of 2022.
Net New Units
Restaurant Count
Third Quarter
Year to Date
As of September 30
2022
Ended 9/30/2022
2022
2021
Yum China
239
621
12,409
11,415
KFC
165
507
8,675
7,908
Pizza Hut
95
216
2,806
2,503
Others(2)
(21)
(102)
928
1,004
(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.
Restaurant Margin
- Restaurant margin was 18.8% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 12.2% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to higher productivity, temporary relief and sales leveraging, partially offset by inflation in commodity, wage and utility costs, as well as increased rider cost associated with rising delivery volumes.
Third Quarter
Year to Date Ended 9/30
2022
2021
ppts change
2022
2021
ppts change
Yum China
18.8 %
12.2 %
+6.6
15.1 %
15.6 %
(0.5)
KFC
20.6 %
13.6 %
+7.0
16.6 %
16.8 %
(0.2)
Pizza Hut
13.4 %
8.2 %
+5.2
11.1 %
12.2 %
(1.1)
2022 Outlook
Yum China remains focused on capturing long-term opportunities in China. The Company's fiscal year 2022 targets remain unchanged from those originally disclosed on February 8, 2022:
- To open approximately 1,000 to 1,200 net new stores.
- To make capital expenditures in the range of approximately $800 million to $1 billion.
Other Updates
- On October 24, 2022, the Company's voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") became effective. Yum China is now a dual primary listed company on the HKEX and New York Stock Exchange. The Company's common stock listed on the two exchanges will continue to be fully fungible. On the same day, the Company's shares of common stock traded on the HKEX were included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.
Note on Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release.
Conference Call
Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, November 2, 2022).
A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ny6cyocx.
To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.
Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10025527-ei8ios.html
A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:
U.S.: 1 855 883 1031
Mainland China: 400 1209 216
Hong Kong: 800 930 639
U.K.: 0800 031 4295
Replay PIN: 10025527
Additionally, this earnings release, the accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com.
For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com. Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2022 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook", "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, liquidity, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and regional outbreaks caused by existing or new COVID-19 variants, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.
About Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 12,409 restaurants in over 1,700 cities at the end of September 2022.
In 2021, Yum China was selected as a member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, Yum China ranked 359th on the Fortune 500 list. The Company was also named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in US$ million, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$ 2,561
$ 2,310
11
$ 7,135
$ 6,874
4
Franchise fees and income
22
40
(45)
65
120
(46)
Revenues from transactions with
80
184
(57)
219
519
(58)
Other revenues
22
20
11
62
49
27
Total revenues
2,685
2,554
5
7,481
7,562
(1)
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
787
743
(6)
2,206
2,133
(3)
Payroll and employee benefits
603
591
(2)
1,819
1,675
(9)
Occupancy and other operating expenses
691
694
—
2,034
1,995
(2)
Company restaurant expenses
2,081
2,028
(3)
6,059
5,803
(4)
General and administrative expenses
157
142
(10)
449
408
(10)
Franchise expenses
9
17
46
27
50
45
Expenses for transactions with
76
180
57
212
509
58
Other operating costs and expenses
18
17
(4)
53
41
(28)
Closures and impairment expenses, net
4
2
(135)
20
13
(53)
Other expenses (income), net
24
(10)
NM
73
(15)
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
2,369
2,376
—
6,893
6,809
(1)
Operating Profit
316
178
77
588
753
(22)
Interest income, net
25
16
51
51
47
8
Investment loss
(15)
(39)
61
(32)
(43)
26
Income Before Income Taxes and
326
155
110
607
757
(20)
Income tax provision
(97)
(44)
(121)
(183)
(210)
13
Equity in net earnings (losses) from
(2)
—
NM
(4)
—
NM
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
227
111
103
420
547
(23)
Net income – noncontrolling interests
21
7
(171)
31
32
5
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$ 206
$ 104
98
$ 389
$ 515
(25)
Effective tax rate
29.9 %
28.3 %
(1.6)
ppts.
30.1 %
27.7 %
(2.4)
ppts.
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.25
$ 0.92
$ 1.23
Weighted-average shares outstanding
420
422
422
421
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.24
$ 0.92
$ 1.19
Weighted-average shares outstanding
424
435
426
435
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.36
$ 0.36
Company sales
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Food and paper
30.7
32.2
1.5
ppts.
30.9
31.0
0.1
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
23.5
25.6
2.1
ppts.
25.5
24.4
(1.1)
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
27.0
30.0
3.0
ppts.
28.5
29.0
0.5
ppts.
Restaurant margin
18.8 %
12.2 %
6.6
ppts.
15.1 %
15.6 %
(0.5)
ppts.
Operating margin
12.3 %
7.7 %
4.6
ppts.
8.2 %
11.0 %
(2.8)
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
KFC Operating Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$ 1,992
$ 1,750
14
$ 5,554
$ 5,220
6
Franchise fees and income
15
32
(52)
44
95
(53)
Revenues from transactions with
9
17
(47)
24
46
(48)
Other revenues
1
2
(33)
6
6
(1)
Total revenues
2,017
1,801
12
5,628
5,367
5
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
607
567
(7)
1,712
1,629
(5)
Payroll and employee benefits
449
425
(5)
1,363
1,214
(12)
Occupancy and other operating expenses
526
520
(1)
1,557
1,500
(4)
Company restaurant expenses
1,582
1,512
(5)
4,632
4,343
(7)
General and administrative expenses
63
62
(1)
191
175
(9)
Franchise expenses
8
16
49
23
47
50
Expenses for transactions with
8
16
49
22
45
51
Other operating costs and expenses
1
2
5
4
3
(22)
Closures and impairment expenses, net
3
1
(114)
11
7
(40)
Other expenses (income), net
24
(4)
NM
75
(16)
NM
Total costs and expenses, net
1,689
1,605
(5)
4,958
4,604
(8)
Operating Profit
$ 328
$ 196
67
$ 670
$ 763
(12)
Company sales
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Food and paper
30.5
32.4
1.9
ppts.
30.8
31.2
0.4
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
22.5
24.3
1.8
ppts.
24.5
23.3
(1.2)
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
26.4
29.7
3.3
ppts.
28.1
28.7
0.6
ppts.
Restaurant margin
20.6 %
13.6 %
7.0
ppts.
16.6 %
16.8 %
(0.2)
ppts.
Operating margin
16.5 %
11.2 %
5.3
ppts.
12.1 %
14.6 %
(2.5)
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Pizza Hut Operating Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$ 556
$ 546
2
$ 1,541
$ 1,617
(5)
Franchise fees and income
2
2
(9)
6
6
(1)
Revenues from transactions with
1
2
(33)
3
5
(35)
Other revenues
2
1
158
6
2
NM
Total revenues
561
551
2
1,556
1,630
(4)
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
176
173
(2)
481
493
3
Payroll and employee benefits
149
161
7
437
450
3
Occupancy and other operating expenses
156
168
7
452
478
5
Company restaurant expenses
481
502
4
1,370
1,421
4
General and administrative expenses
27
27
1
84
80
(5)
Franchise expenses
1
1
10
3
3
6
Expenses for transactions with
1
2
30
3
5
34
Other operating costs and expenses
2
1
(199)
5
1
NM
Closures and impairment expenses, net
—
—
(36)
1
3
85
Total costs and expenses, net
512
533
4
1,466
1,513
3
Operating Profit
$ 49
$ 18
159
$ 90
$ 117
(23)
Company sales
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Food and paper
31.6
31.5
(0.1)
ppts.
31.2
30.5
(0.7)
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
26.9
29.5
2.6
ppts.
28.4
27.8
(0.6)
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
28.1
30.8
2.7
ppts.
29.3
29.5
0.2
ppts.
Restaurant margin
13.4 %
8.2 %
5.2
ppts.
11.1 %
12.2 %
(1.1)
ppts.
Operating margin
8.8 %
3.5 %
5.3
ppts.
5.9 %
7.2 %
(1.3)
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US$ million)
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,211
$ 1,136
Short-term investments
2,826
2,860
Accounts receivable, net
66
67
Inventories, net
321
432
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
286
221
Total Current Assets
4,710
4,716
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,965
2,251
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,154
2,612
Goodwill
1,927
2,142
Intangible assets, net
176
272
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
256
292
Deferred income tax assets
89
106
Other assets
419
832
Total Assets
11,696
13,223
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
1,992
2,332
Income taxes payable
112
51
Total Current Liabilities
2,104
2,383
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,862
2,286
Non-current finance lease liabilities
36
40
Deferred income tax liabilities
370
425
Other liabilities
156
167
Total Liabilities
4,528
5,301
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
13
14
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 419 million shares and
4
4
Treasury stock
—
(803)
Additional paid-in capital
4,408
4,695
Retained earnings
2,228
2,892
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(222)
268
Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
6,418
7,056
Noncontrolling interests
737
852
Total Equity
7,155
7,908
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
$ 11,696
$ 13,223
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Year to Date Ended
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Cash Flows – Operating Activities
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
$ 420
$ 547
Depreciation and amortization
467
380
Non-cash operating lease cost
333
310
Closures and impairment expenses
20
13
Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition
—
(10)
Investment loss
32
43
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
—
(38)
Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates
7
21
Deferred income taxes
(7)
17
Share-based compensation expense
31
32
Changes in accounts receivable
(6)
2
Changes in inventories
71
13
Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and VAT assets
216
—
Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities
(19)
82
Changes in income taxes payable
70
(5)
Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities
(299)
(309)
Other, net
(7)
(24)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
1,329
1,074
Cash Flows – Investing Activities
Capital spending
(509)
(482)
Purchases of short-term investments
(4,290)
(4,524)
Purchase of long-term time deposits
—
(25)
Maturities of short-term investments
4,226
4,544
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(23)
—
Acquisition of equity investment
—
(261)
Other, net
3
5
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(593)
(743)
Cash Flows – Financing Activities
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(411)
(32)
Cash dividends paid on common stock
(152)
(152)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(29)
(22)
Contribution from noncontrolling interests
18
—
Payment of acquisition related holdback
(7)
(8)
Other, net
(2)
(6)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(583)
(220)
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(78)
9
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
75
120
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
1,136
1,158
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$ 1,211
$ 1,278
In this press release:
- The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.
- System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.
- Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.
- Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.
Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items.
The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures.
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit
Operating Profit
$ 316
$ 178
$ 588
$ 753
Special Items, Operating Profit
(2)
10
(5)
3
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 318
$ 168
$ 593
$ 750
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$ 206
$ 104
$ 389
$ 515
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
(2)
8
(5)
1
Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$ 208
$ 96
$ 394
$ 514
Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.25
$ 0.92
$ 1.23
Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share
—
0.02
(0.01)
0.01
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.23
$ 0.93
$ 1.22
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.24
$ 0.92
$ 1.19
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
—
0.02
(0.01)
0.01
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.22
$ 0.93
$ 1.18
Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
Effective tax rate
29.9 %
28.3 %
30.1 %
27.7 %
Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items
0.2 %
(0.5) %
0.2 %
0.1 %
Adjusted effective tax rate
29.7 %
28.8 %
29.9 %
27.6 %
Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$ 206
$ 104
$ 389
$ 515
Net income – noncontrolling interests
21
7
31
32
Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments
2
—
4
—
Income tax provision
97
44
183
210
Interest income, net
(25)
(16)
(51)
(47)
Investment loss
15
39
32
43
Operating Profit
316
178
588
753
Special Items, Operating Profit
2
(10)
5
(3)
Adjusted Operating Profit
318
168
593
750
Depreciation and amortization
150
128
467
380
Store impairment charges
7
4
37
23
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 475
$ 300
$ 1,097
$ 1,153
Details of Special Items are presented below:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Gain from re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition(1)
$ —
$ 10
$ —
$ 10
Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(2)
(2)
—
(5)
(7)
Special Items, Operating Profit
(2)
10
(5)
3
Tax effect on Special Items(3)
—
(2)
—
(2)
Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests
(2)
8
(5)
1
Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$ (2)
$ 8
$ (5)
$ 1
Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)
424
435
426
435
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$ —
$ 0.02
$ (0.01)
$ 0.01
(1) In the quarters ended September 30, 2021, as a result of the consolidation of the Lavazza joint venture, the Company recognized a gain of $10 million from the re-measurement of our previously held equity interest at fair value, which was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.
(2) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance. The Company recognized share-based compensation expense of $2 million and $5 million associated with the Partner PSU Awards for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and nil and $7 million for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2021.
(3) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.
The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.
These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.
Unit Count by Brand
KFC
12/31/2021
New Builds
Closures
Acquired
9/30/2022
Company-owned
7,437
661
(251)
5
7,852
Franchisees
731
115
(18)
(5)
823
Total
8,168
776
(269)
—
8,675
Pizza Hut
12/31/2021
New Builds
Closures
Acquired
9/30/2022
Company-owned
2,452
282
(73)
5
2,666
Franchisees
138
10
(3)
(5)
140
Total
2,590
292
(76)
—
2,806
Others
12/31/2021
New Builds
Closures
Acquired
9/30/2022
Company-owned
162
49
(51)
1
161
Franchisees
868
54
(154)
(1)
767
Total
1,030
103
(205)
—
928
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Segment Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended 9/30/2022
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 1,992
$ 556
$ 13
$ —
$ —
$ 2,561
Franchise fees and income
15
2
5
—
—
22
Revenues from transactions with
9
1
11
59
—
80
Other revenues
1
2
157
12
(150)
22
Total revenues
$ 2,017
$ 561
$ 186
$ 71
$ (150)
$ 2,685
Company restaurant expenses
1,582
481
18
—
—
2,081
General and administrative expenses
63
27
12
55
—
157
Franchise expenses
8
1
—
—
—
9
Expenses for transactions with
8
1
9
58
—
76
Other operating costs and expenses
1
2
155
10
(150)
18
Closures and impairment expenses, net
3
—
1
—
—
4
Other expenses, net
24
—
—
—
—
24
Total costs and expenses, net
1,689
512
195
123
(150)
2,369
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 328
$ 49
$ (9)
$ (52)
$ —
$ 316
Quarter Ended 9/30/2021
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 1,750
$ 546
$ 14
$ —
$ —
$ 2,310
Franchise fees and income
32
2
6
—
—
40
Revenues from transactions with
17
2
26
139
—
184
Other revenues
2
1
88
7
(78)
20
Total revenues
$ 1,801
$ 551
$ 134
$ 146
$ (78)
$ 2,554
Company restaurant expenses
1,512
502
14
—
—
2,028
General and administrative expenses
62
27
11
42
—
142
Franchise expenses
16
1
—
—
—
17
Expenses for transactions with
16
2
24
138
—
180
Other operating costs and expenses
2
1
87
5
(78)
17
Closures and impairment expenses, net
1
—
1
—
—
2
Other (income) expenses, net
(4)
—
3
(9)
—
(10)
Total costs and expenses, net
1,605
533
140
176
(78)
2,376
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 196
$ 18
$ (6)
$ (30)
$ —
$ 178
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2022
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 5,554
$ 1,541
$ 40
$ —
$ —
$ 7,135
Franchise fees and income
44
6
15
—
—
65
Revenues from transactions with
24
3
29
163
—
219
Other revenues
6
6
407
31
(388)
62
Total revenues
$ 5,628
$ 1,556
$ 491
$ 194
$ (388)
$ 7,481
Company restaurant expenses
4,632
1,370
55
—
2
6,059
General and administrative expenses
191
84
36
138
—
449
Franchise expenses
23
3
1
—
—
27
Expenses for transactions with
22
3
24
163
—
212
Other operating costs and expenses
4
5
406
28
(390)
53
Closures and impairment expenses, net
11
1
8
—
—
20
Other expenses (income), net
75
—
—
(2)
—
73
Total costs and expenses, net
4,958
1,466
530
327
(388)
6,893
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 670
$ 90
$ (39)
$ (133)
$ —
$ 588
Year to Date Ended 9/30/2021
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 5,220
$ 1,617
$ 37
$ —
$ —
$ 6,874
Franchise fees and income
95
6
19
—
—
120
Revenues from transactions with
46
5
75
393
—
519
Other revenues
6
2
187
11
(157)
49
Total revenues
$ 5,367
$ 1,630
$ 318
$ 404
$ (157)
$ 7,562
Company restaurant expenses
4,343
1,421
40
—
(1)
5,803
General and administrative expenses
175
80
30
123
—
408
Franchise expenses
47
3
—
—
—
50
Expenses for transactions with
45
5
69
390
—
509
Other operating costs and expenses
3
1
183
10
(156)
41
Closures and impairment expenses, net
7
3
3
—
—
13
Other (income) expenses, net
(16)
—
8
(7)
—
(15)
Total costs and expenses, net
4,604
1,513
333
516
(157)
6,809
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 763
$ 117
$ (15)
$ (112)
$ —
$ 753
The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated
(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as
(2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates derived from the
