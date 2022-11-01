Seagate Government Solutions and Cigent Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Protection for SSD Storage

Enables Comprehensive Data Protection and Meets Government Data at Rest Compliance Requirements

HERNDON, Va., and FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagate Government Solutions (SGS) is pleased to announce our partnership with Cigent® Technology, Inc. to introduce the Barracuda 515 M.2 solid state drive. This strategic partnership embeds select Seagate storage devices with Cigent's built-in cybersecurity enhancements.

"We are pleased to partner with Cigent to provide a secure client drive with key US Federal Government certifications," said Mike Moritzkat, CEO and GM of SGS. "This partnership is just another step in Seagate's legacy of delivering secure products to the US Government and its affiliates."

Cigent's patented cybersecurity firmware, embedded in the Barracuda 515 M.2 SSD, fully protects data on the drive, even if hackers have infiltrated the device through physical or virtual means. Automated threat response actively prevents adversaries attempting to bypass the Cigent protections from accessing sensitive data. Insider detection compiles comprehensive data access logs in a secure storage device area that cannot be wiped. And Cigent's block-level verification validates that all drive data is completely wiped after a successful erasure attempt.

"Our alliance with SGS makes it easy for SGS's storage partners to deliver data security to customers that require advanced endpoint data protection. We defend sensitive information from today's increasingly sophisticated threats," said John Benkert, CEO of Cigent Technology, Inc.

Seagate's Barracuda 515 M.2 SSDs were FIPS Validated (Certificate 4294) in September and are now listed on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria Product in Evaluation list (VID 11297).

About Seagate Government Solutions

Seagate Government Solutions is the FOCI mitigated subsidiary of Seagate Technology. The SGS mission is to deliver an array of data management solutions to federal agencies and their partners. Our proven technology adheres to strict government mandates while spearheading the way for advancements in the field of security—from unclassified to top secret, and beyond. You can contact SGS at inquiries@seagategov.com.

About Cigent

Cigent offers a new approach to data security for organizations of all sizes to stop ransomware, data theft and achieve compliance. Cigent protects your most valuable asset - your data - against the most sophisticated adversaries. We protect data throughout its lifecycle via prevention-based defenses embedded into storage and individual files. From decades of data recovery, cybersecurity, and device sanitization experience, the experts at Cigent have developed prevention methods beyond anything that exists today. You can contact Cigent at sales@cigent.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Cigent Technology