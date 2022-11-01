McDermott Announces Most Diverse Class in Firm History

A Total of 32 Partners and 11 Counsel Receive Promotions Across 11 Global Offices

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the promotion of 32 lawyers to partner and 11 to counsel, effective January 1, 2023. The promotions, of which 47% are women and 32% identify as racially, ethnically and/or LGBTQ+ diverse, bolster another record-breaking year across key metrics, including industry-leading talent acquisition in equity, diversity and inclusion.

(PRNewsfoto/McDermott Will & Emery LLP) (PRNewswire)

"We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to our newest partners who exemplify McDermott's motto of #AlwaysBetter. Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to their friends, family and loved ones who made many sacrifices to help them achieve this extraordinary milestone," said McDermott Chairman Ira Coleman. "These lawyers are incredibly hard-working, compassionate, dedicated individuals who make a significant impact within their practices and are committed to helping make McDermott an even greater institution. We are so proud of them and look forward to their continuing success."

The promotion class includes lawyers across 11 offices of McDermott's global platform, specifically in Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, New York, Orange County, Paris and Washington, DC.

Employment

Abigail Kagan, New York

Stephania Sanon, New York

Marjorie Soto Garcia, Los Angeles

Health

Gregory Mitchell, New York

Kyle Weber, Los Angeles

Andrea Zazulia, Miami

Intellectual Property

Art Dykhuis, Orange County

Litigation

Asra Chatham, Miami

Romilly Holland, London*

Marissa Krumm, Orange County

Andrew Lyonsberg, Washington, DC

Elizabeth Rodd, Boston

Katherine Ruffing, Washington, DC

Private Client

Agnieszka Kawecki, Chicago

Will Rush, Washington, DC

Jane Zhao, Chicago

Regulatory

Deepali Doddi, Chicago*

Lorraine Maisnier-Boché, Paris*

Tax

Ryan Coyle, Miami

Romain Desmonts, Paris

Joshua Ellenberg, Washington, DC

Sarah Gabbai, London*

Lindsay Heyen, Chicago

Giuseppe Mazzarella, Milan*

Sarah Raaii, Chicago

Transactions

Oscar Arcà, Milan*

Taylor Berman, Miami

Elisa De Carolis, London*

Seth Doughty, Los Angeles

Benjamin Kryder, Chicago

Jacob Kuipers, Boston

Ming Lei, Houston

Stacy Lutkus, New York

Chris Marshall, London*

Davide Massiglia, Milan*

Riley Orloff, New York

Nicolò Perricone, Milan*

Fanny Rech, Paris*

Michael Rostov, Los Angeles

Gregg Steinman, Miami

Timothy Swearingen, New York

Nicole Yoon, New York

John Zukin, Chicago

*Counsel

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery