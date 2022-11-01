Involta Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup Highlights Involta and Others for Supporting Businesses and Empowering Growth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, is proud to announce the company has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards. Presented by Inc. Business Media today, Inc.'s Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

Involta and all 252 companies named received top marks from their clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. As an award-winning B2B partner, they support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We are honored to be included on this elite list of organizations for our dedication to helping clients grow and win business in today's digitally-driven landscape," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "Involta leverages decades of expertise in data center and network infrastructure, cloud, and cybersecurity services that enables clients of all sizes to transform their world through technology. This recognition is a true testament to our ongoing mission - rooted deeply in our trusted partnerships with the enterprise community – to accelerate digital journeys for mission-critical applications. Involta has developed our next-generation solution set by working in the most complex and demanding industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. Thank you to Inc. for acknowledging our team's commitment to partnership and exemplary client support."

This announcement comes on the heels of Involta's recent data center expansion in the Cleveland market , where the company now has 10MW of critical power for increasing colocation and cloud demand. In addition, the company has incorporated unique and innovative technology partnerships into its portfolio of next-generation solutions, such as HacWare , an AI-driven awareness and training SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product. Moreover, as the company expands and innovates, Involta always prioritizes the client experience, most recently achieving an overall industry-leading Net Promoter score of 79 and was awarded 2022 Best in KLAS report in the Partial IT Outsourcing category in the healthcare industry.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022 .

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

