Exokinetics Aims to Accelerate Zeen® Manufacturing Capacity With Series B Funding Round

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exokinetics, the creators of the Zeen, announces its Series B funding round, which is open to the public on the SeedInvest platform. The Zeen is a groundbreaking "Elevating Walker-Chair" invention that supports mobility and autonomy for those whose lives are restricted due to a variety of physical limitations.

According to the CDC , one in four American adults have a disability that impacts major life activities. Mobility limitations are the most common disability type, affecting one in seven adults. The Zeen can be a superior option compared to traditional walkers and wheelchairs since it continually supports users while seated or standing - all while providing an active lift through transitions. The Zeen is ideal for those who are at risk of falling while moving throughout their day, and for those who tire easily when walking due to disability, injury, age, or chronic condition. It offers unique social benefits, permitting individuals to rest and converse at eye-level height in "barstool mode" rather than in a low position with their heads at others' waist-height.

"After watching my aging parents struggle with wheelchairs – which can be one-way-tickets to not walking – I knew something serious was missing from the personal mobility landscape," said Hall-of-Fame inventor Garrett Brown. "Together with my inventing partners, I founded Exokinetics to pursue a revolutionary solution to change the lives of people with challenged mobility. The Zeen can unlock a true sense of freedom and help recover the joys of independent movement – and we embrace the opportunity to include new investors who share our vision."

Exokinetics has a portfolio of issued and pending patents managed by Brown, who personally holds over 100 patents worldwide. The financing will allow the company to accelerate its manufacturing capability, continue to build consumer awareness and expand its product line to include other variations of the Zeen, among other potential products.

For more information on Zeen by Exokinetics or to become an investor, please visit https://www.seedinvest.com/exokinetics/series.b

About the Zeen

Created by Hall of Fame Steadicam Inventor, Garrett Brown and the team at Exokinetics, Inc., the Zeen is a groundbreaking mobility device designed for those who are at risk of falling or tire easily when walking due to disability, injury, age. Because of its unique zero-gravity design, the Zeen allows users to move seamlessly between standing, sitting, strolling, coasting and "barstool" positions without the hinderance of a walker, cane, or wheelchair. The Zeen is designed to be integrated into daily life to support freedom and joy of movement in a safe and stable manner. For more information, please visit www.gozeen.com.

Exokinetics is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/exokinetics

