Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Appoints Dr. Mark Poritz as New Chief Scientific Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx™" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it is pleased to welcome Mark Poritz, PhD as the Company's new Chief Scientific Officer ("CSO").

Dr. Poritz is a Harvard University and UC San Francisco educated molecular biologist with more than 30 years of experience in the application of PCR and related methods to gene cloning, drug discovery, infectious disease diagnostics and aptamer selection, who has also served as a reviewer for more than 30 different NIH/NIAID study sections focusing on infectious disease diagnostics. Notably, Dr. Poritz played a key role in the growth of BioFire® Diagnostics from 2002-2018, including in the development of the FilmArray® platform, an in vitro diagnostic system that uses a syndromic approach to accurately detect and identify infectious pathogens. He also has numerous patents issued and pending in his name. Dr. Poritz has most recently served as the CSO of Idaho Molecular, the subsidiary acquired by Co-Dx at the end of 2021 and has been actively involved with the development of the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Dr. Poritz to the management team of Co-Dx," remarked Dwight Egan, Company CEO. "Mark has made many notable contributions to molecular diagnostics in a career that has spanned decades, and we expect the impact he will make in advancing of our vision of increasing the accessibility of state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic solutions will be felt immediately. We also extend our gratitude to our outgoing CSO Jesse Montgomery, PhD, for the contributions he has made to Co-Diagnostics and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Dr. Poritz commented, "I am pleased to be able to bring my years of scientific and industry experience to support the completion and launch of the Company's exciting new platform, as well as the several other products already in active development and those planned for the future. I truly believe that what Co-Diagnostics is doing is unique and innovative, and I look forward to playing an active role in supporting the Company's efforts."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: our products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to gain regulatory clearance for such product and to commercialize such product(s);and, market acceptance of our products once commercialized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in the Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

