Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan Adds Ashland County to 2023 Marketplace Health Insurance Coverage in Ohio

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Ohio residents in 66 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan, a health insurance Marketplace plan, is now available in Ashland County, which expands the total service area to 66 Ohio counties.

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Ohio is Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In addition to the service area expansion, this year Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access to provide members with affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as specialists, mental health providers and other support.

"Access to affordable health insurance coverage remains a challenge for many Ohioans, which is why it was important for us to extend our coverage area as well as virtual primary care service," said Steve Province, CEO of Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan. "We are part Centene, the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, so our members have peace of mind knowing they are getting increased value, convenient services, and value-added benefits as part of their coverage."

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan provides coverage for essential health needs, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

The Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan website details coverage options and helps visitors compare plans and determine their eligibility for financial subsidies. They can also directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.





My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Buckeye Health Plan has been serving Ohio since 2004 and currently serves more than 533,400 members across its Medicare, Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties where Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan is offered:

Adams

Allen

Ashland

Auglaize

Belmont

Brown

Butler

Carroll

Champaign

Clark

Clermont

Clinton

Columbiana

Cuyahoga

Darke

Defiance

Delaware

Erie

Fairfield

Fayette

Franklin

Fulton

Geauga

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hardin

Harrison

Henry

Highland

Huron

Jackson

Jefferson

Lake

Logan

Lorain

Lucas

Madison

Mahoning

Medina

Mercer

Miami

Montgomery

Morrow

Ottawa

Paulding

Pickaway

Pike

Portage

Preble

Putnam

Ross

Sandusky

Scioto

Seneca

Shelby

Stark

Summit

Trumbull

Union

Van Wert

Vinton

Warren

Williams

Wood

Wyandot

Ohio residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Buckeye Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.BuckeyeHealthPlan.com.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential supports that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Follow Buckeye on Twitter @Buckeye_Health and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeHealthPlan. Buckeye is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise.

