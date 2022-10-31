ScandiNova Set for Powers Ahead with the Infor Cloud

World leader in pulsed power systems standardises global processes whilst building a platform for growth

STOCKHOLM , Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Swedish ScandiNova Systems AB (ScandiNova) has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise to help unify and standardise its operational and manufacturing processes. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the system will be deployed by local Infor partner Midport Scandinavia.

ScandiNova develops, manufactures and sells pulse modulators and radio frequency units with high power levels that have a key function in applications such as radiotherapy, scientific research, cargo scanning and weather radar. ScandiNova is growing rapidly and needs to deepen the use of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence.

The company was looking for a solution to bring a commonality to its processes across all business sites, planning to unify and standardise systems to create a platform from which to pursue further growth.

Following a tender process, ScandiNova selected Midport with the Infor CloudSuite industry-leading manufacturing ERP system based on Infor LN. The solution's ability to handle complex processes and its industry-specific functionality set it apart from the competition, representing a truly global solution that can deliver the level of business agility that ScandiNova seeks to achieve. A multi-tenant cloud deployment was also a crucial factor in ScandiNova's decision, ensuring the business can benefit from continuous updates with minimal administrative burden on the in-house IT team, as well as enabling the swift on-boarding of new entities.

"ScandiNova has a unique product with industry-leading performance, but our day-to-day struggle is very similar to that of other manufacturing companies," comments Per Benkowski, ScandiNova's IT manager. "With Midport and Infor, we strive for a standardized solution in an industry-leading ERP system. The move to a new ERP system is very much a change process and, with Midport and Infor, we got a well-developed and documented implementation project already in the tender process. This gave us confidence in Infor CloudSuite as a product and Midport as an integration supplier. This was the main difference between different systems and suppliers."

"We are pleased that ScandiNova has chosen Midport and Infor's ERP solution. The decision confirms that Midport's experience and expertise in a project-centric industry, together with Infor's modern multi-tenant cloud ERP solutions offer the industry-specific functionality needed to simplify and streamline operations, in combination with the agility and flexibility to support even the most ambitious growth plans," says Niels Mejer of Midport. "This is an important win for us and Infor in the region as it confirms our common strategy to grow our footprints in the Nordics and especially in Sweden."

"We are happy to welcome such an exciting and innovative company to the Infor family. With the Infor CloudSuite, ScandiNova has chosen a true multi-tenant solution to empower the move toward higher agility in manufacturing. We are proud to be part of this transformation," concludes Henning Dransfeld, Infor's industry lead for the high tech & electronics industry.

About ScandiNova

Thanks to its breakthrough technology, ScandiNova is a world leader in the development and production of pulsed-power systems with high power levels for use in medtech, industrial and science applications. The company's product range covers pulse modulators, turnkey radio frequency (RF) systems, e-gun modulators and pulsed electric field modulators all equipped with solid-state technology. More than 95% of production is exported to clients in over 45 countries, mainly in Europe, Asia and North America. ScandiNova Systems AB, a spin-off from Scanditronix, was founded in 2001 by individuals with long commercial and technical experience in pulsed-power applications. The company, which has its head office in Uppsala, Sweden, has 110 employees plus sales representatives in key regions around the world. Visit https://scandinovasystems.com.

About Midport Scandinavia

Midport Scandinavia is a business-focused supplier of ERP and related business applications in the Nordics with the goal to make complex things manageable and easy to understand. Midport is a privately-owned company established in 2003 and is located in Sweden, Finland and Norway. Midport is an alliance and gold partner of Infor with 70+ skilled consultants, who specialize in discrete manufacturing, project industry (machinery & equipment), high tech, and maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO). Visit www.midportscandinavia.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. For more info, visit www.infor.com.

