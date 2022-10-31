Pega, powered by AWS, Helps Put Children and Families First With Unified Technology For Child Welfare

Brings systems and data together to empower caseworkers to achieve the best possible outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it's helping child welfare agencies improve how they support children and families in need. By pairing Pega's workflow automation platform with AWS's scalable products and services, these agencies can streamline the orchestration of complex cross-department processes so case workers have the information they need at their fingertips to be more efficient and effective in driving best possible outcomes for affected families.

Most human service agencies can be hamstrung by outdated and incompatible systems that make it difficult for case workers to effectively help their clients. They often lack timely access to critical case data trapped in siloed systems across government functions – from law enforcement to schools to medical providers. The technology can be complex and antiquated, often requiring more than one year to train a case worker how to use it. In the meantime, more children and families that desperately need help continue to be chronically underserved.

By working with AWS, Pega is able to help welfare agencies modernize their technology systems to put case workers at the center of the organization. The technologies allow agencies to dramatically streamline the orchestration of their internal workflows so case workers can spend more time assisting clients and less time performing administrative tasks. For example, a case worker in the field can use their mobile device to securely view all relevant case information, search for relevant case data across legacy applications with natural language processing (NLP), and then receive recommendations on the next best steps to take in near real time. This allows welfare agencies to put their case workers in a better position to realize optimal outcomes for families and children in need of support.

With Pega's best-in-class workflow automation platform and AWS's highly secure cloud infrastructure, welfare agencies can transform how they serve their clients with technology benefits such as:

Seamless integrations across departments: Configurable integrations, such as with robotic process automation (RPA), interface with legacy case management systems to streamline complexity and provide a 360-view of the client with secure information sharing across program areas. This can help case workers make better, faster, and more informed decisions.

Flexibility to adapt to new policy needs: With a modular approach, the technology helps welfare agencies easily adapt and scale their workflows to address the latest changes in child welfare policy.

Quick time to value with minimal disruption: Child welfare agencies can go live with Pega and AWS in days rather than months while still leveraging their legacy solutions in the process.

With industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decisioning and workflow automation, Pega connects data and systems across operational silos, helping streamline organizational complexity while improving efficiency. Pega currently works with some of the largest government agencies to help them achieve their modernization goals and transform the digital experience.

"All too often, the families and children in the child welfare system get lost due to antiquated technology that hinders how case workers do their jobs," said Doug Averill, vice president, global industry market leader, government, Pega. "Pega is working with AWS to help make case workers the hero by empowering them with intuitive technology that eliminates legacy system complexity and helps drive better outcomes. The solution not only addresses today's needs but also allows agencies to adapt and evolve as those needs change. This is an important relationship that can have a significant impact on the lives of many children and families."

