Concentric AB strengthens its business in the Indian Market

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been successful in securing two separate major supply opportunities for coolant pumps in the on-highway truck sector in India. This is the first on-highway success for Concentric in this region.

A major OEM has nominated Concentric AB to be their supplier of coolant pumps for their medium-duty, commercial diesel engines manufactured for the local market in India.

Concentric AB's second nomination, comes from a local India OEM, to be their supplier of coolant pumps, for light / medium-duty commercial diesel engines, for use in the local India market.

The coolant pumps, on both engine platforms, support compliance with BS6 regulation, and Concentric AB has been awarded the business on the basis of our ability to meet the key criteria set by the nominating customers:

Enhanced technology.

Increased reliability and durability.

Improved fuel efficiency.

Competitive value proposition.

The business awards are valued at 220 MSEK spanning a 5-year period.

Martin Kunz, Concentric AB President and CEO, commented: "These new business awards are based on the excellent work of our team in Pune, which is our centre of excellence for global coolant pump manufacturing, in close collaboration with our global Engineering team. One of the core pillars of our group growth strategy is to increase our sales in emerging markets, and these wins are a key milestone on our growth journey as they represent our first on-highway domestic business in India. These awards are the first of a number of exciting developments that we expect to have in the Indian market. The customer demands and expectations have been high, but the Concentric AB team have been able to address each of them to ensure that we are well positioned on these projects and also to ensure future growth in this important market."

CONTACT:

For additional information please contact Martin Kunz, telephone +44-121-445 6545

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Concentric AB