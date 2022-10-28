Pinkberry Wraps up the Year with Classic Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces Chocolate Chip Cookie frozen yogurt, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Frozen Yogurt Topped (PRNewswire)

Pinkberry Tops off the Year with Chocolate Chip Cookie Frozen Yogurt

To celebrate the holiday season and first few days of the new year, our beloved Chocolate Chip Cookie frozen yogurt will spark fond memories and inspire new ones to be enjoyed with family and friends. This satisfying swirl will also be featured in combination with chocolate chip cookie crumbles. For an extra festive spin, guests can also top any swirl with peppermint bark, available for a limited time.

"We are excited to introduce our chocolate chip cookie frozen yogurt that is always a fan favorite," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Whether topped with traditional chocolate chip cookie crumbles or our peppermint bark seasonal topping, this time-honored flavor brings pure comfort and joy throughout the holiday season!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Promotional Combination:

Chocolate Chip Cookie frozen yogurt topped with chocolate chip cookie crumbles

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Frozen Yogurt (PRNewswire)

Pinkberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Frozen Yogurt (PRNewswire)

Pinkberry (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinkberry