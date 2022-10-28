Parkwest Publications LLC, former exclusive distributor of BBC Books for more than a decade, announces its reorganization, and celebrates new distributions of the children's books of Award Publications (Award & Picthall and Gunzi imprints), Welbeck, UK, and Red Robin Books, of Somerset, UK.

Parkwest Publications LLC, former exclusive distributor of BBC Books for more than a decade, announces its reorganization, and celebrates new distributions of the children's books of Award Publications (Award & Picthall and Gunzi imprints), Welbeck, UK, and Red Robin Books, of Somerset, UK.

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- /Parkwest Publications/ -- announces its reorganization after its original owner retired, and celebrates the new distributions of Award Publications and Red Robin Books.

Best-selling Goose is our star character in one of our enchanting series for children 2+... about an unusual, and heart-warming friendship. (PRNewswire)

With a new Parkwestpubs.com website… a new automated 3PL warehouse (B2C and B2B), and new Inventory Management software, we have enhanced our service to individuals ordering on the many internet sales channels like Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart; preschool organizations; schools from K-8 and our many reseller friends in the book trade (wholesale and retail) – book lovers everywhere.

PARKWEST IS BACK, offering bright, colorful, entertaining, early-learning books for young children… many of them superbly illustrated by world-renowned illustrators, many others of them – award winners. They provide comprehensive fun, discoveries, and inspiration for a great start to a child's life of accomplishment and enjoyment. The important element in this great start is Award Publications' special Read Along with Me series: beautifully illustrated traditional stories and fairy tales designed for parents and child to enjoy together - parent reading out loud, with child listening and reading the pictures from a comfortable lap - to help their youngest to learn to read.

Supporting this start, there are other enjoyable stand-alone series, specially created graded readers to encourage and develop reading skills… to re-enforce a perfect start to any child's reading journey. As well, attractive hardcover titles in collectible series of short stories, 12 in each book, with clear text and illustrations throughout, are especially suited for preschool groups for the ongoing development of reading skills and boosting of reading confidence. There are also very popular picture storybooks with audio CDs read by professional storytellers and while a good number are illustrated by world-renowned artists such as Rene Cloke and Val Biro, all are beautifully illustrated and designed to provide reading enjoyment and learning achievement.

Along with 100 more confidence-building picture storybooks, Parkwest is rolling out over 500 colorful, fun educational early-learning books… a great variety, including first topics books, coloring books, including copy coloring, color by numbers, dot to dot, coloring 123 and ABC, puzzle fun, color-in mazes, dot to dot count and color, dot to dot ABC and color, magic painting, glitter paper dolls, Big & Easy (for those just learning to color) awesome activities, word searches, crosswords, dinosaur coloring, fairies coloring, mermaids coloring, how to draw, I can count, I can spell, my first picture alphabet, my first: alphabet,- words,- counting,- writing; my first one hundred words, my first picture dictionary, picture atlas, pirates, 'Children's Books of' - keeping safe; first aid skills;success at school; healthy habits; manners; protecting the planet; money sense; dental health; healthy eating; making friends; values; happiness…

And books for babies: Newborns only respond to big, bright visual objects, and Parkwest's

Picthall and Gunzi's range of high-contrast color image books captivate babies and help the

visual part of their brains develop.

www.parkwestpubs.com

FOR A VISUAL TASTE OF PARKWEST BOOKS… SEE OUR GALLERY OF COLORFUL, EXCITING

BOOK COVER ART, CONTROL-CLICK OUR WEBSITE LINK ABOVE & SCROLL DOWN

TO JUST PAST THE CATEGORIES INDEX BUTTON.

CONTROL-CLICK & SCROLL !

Contact: Brian Squire, Parkwest Publications, LLC., PO Box 310251, Miami, FL 33231

mail@parkwestpubs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkwest Publications