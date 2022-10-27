TELEMUS CAPITAL NAMED TO FORBES/SHOOK TOP RIA FIRMS LIST

Michigan-based firm honored at No. 16 on inaugural national list

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent, fee-based firm that offers comprehensive financial advisory, investment management and asset management solutions for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors, has ranked among the top 20 nationwide and the top firm in Michigan on the inaugural Forbes/Shook American's Top RIA Firms list for 2022. The firm, headquartered in Southfield, has been in business since 2005.

This title is given to the top 100 advisory firms compiled by SHOOK Research which selects firms based on how clients are treated, the team's purpose, the underlying company culture, and the highest quality of service. Each awarded firm on this distinguished list is being recognized for decades of experience and dedication to helping clients preserve wealth and achieve financial success.

"At Telemus, our number one focus is enriching our clients' lives so they can enjoy their wealth," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP®, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "We have worked hard over the last 17 years to build a dedicated team and provide customized solutions from financial advisory to asset and liability management, investment management, insurance and risk protection, and family office services. Our holistic approach helps clients achieve their financial, investment, and life goals, and most importantly, provides peace of mind. It is truly an honor to be recognized by Forbes. It inspires us to keep building and growing and finding new ways to support our clients nationwide."

Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families, and their related interests.

Award is based on 12/31/2022 numbers. Telemus did not pay to participate in this award, however Telemus does pay a fee to use the awards promotional materials. The full Forbes rankings and additional award methodology information are available here.

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

