Syantra Appoints Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli to its Scientific Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra, a precision healthcare company changing the way cancer is detected and treated, starting with Breast Cancer, appoints Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, a world-renowned leader in the field of breast cancer, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) effective Sept 1, 2022.

"Dr. Cristofanilli is a leading expert and pioneer in the field of liquid biopsy. For over two decades, he has remained at the forefront of critical research on breast cancer with an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of patients with breast cancer," said Kristina Rinker, PhD. "We are excited to have Dr. Cristofanilli's expertise on the SAB and look forward to collaborating with him."

Dr. Cristofanilli is a Professor of Medicine, Chief of Breast Medical Oncology and Associate Director of Precision Medicine at Weill-Cornell Medicine. He also serves as the Scientific Director of the Englander Institute of Precision Medicine bringing his international reputation and expertise in the field of molecular diagnostics, drug development and translational research. He has co-authored more than 400 publications, including abstracts, invited reviews, and original articles in national and international peer-reviewed journals of the highest caliber. In addition, he has co-authored more than 20 book chapters, in several educational books on the management of breast cancer patients. These books have been used since their publication as textbooks in medical schools and nursing schools in both the United States and Europe.

"Syantra's novel blood-based diagnostic test may help improve breast cancer detection for women with high-risk of developing breast cancer, particularly young individuals with genetic predisposition and / or women with dense breasts or diverse ethnic background. For those women, standard screening mammogram proves inadequate and more sensitive tests are urgently needed," said Dr. Cristofanilli. "I look forward to working with Syantra as they continue their critical work in blood-based early cancer detection."

About Syantra

Syantra is a precision medicine company changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a non-invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer, at the earliest stages.

