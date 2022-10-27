Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2022 Results

Third Quarter Revenues of $4.1 Billion, Up 9% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions in Outdoor Power Equipment, Strong Industrial Growth and Price Realization

Global Cost Reduction Program On-Track For Long-Term Targets and Delivers $65 Million Pre-Tax Savings in the Third Quarter with a $290 Million Inventory Reduction

Advanced Initiatives to Focus and Simplify Company and Transform Supply Chain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third Quarter Revenues Of $4.1 Billion , Up 9% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions In Outdoor Power Equipment, Industrial Growth And Price Realization

Third Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS Was $0.24 ; Excluding Charges, Adjusted Diluted EPS* Was $0.76

Successful Completion Of The Electronic Security, Access Technologies And Oil & Gas Divestitures Further Focuses Stanley Black & Decker's Portfolio On Its Core Businesses And Supported $3.3 Billion Third Quarter Debt Reduction

Updating Full Year 2022 Diluted GAAP EPS Guidance Range To $0.10 to $0.80 (From $0.80 to $2.05 ); Adjusted Diluted EPS* To $4.15 to $4.65 (From $5.00 - $6.00 ); Fourth Quarter Free Cash Flow Expected To Approximate $0.3 to $0.6 Billion

Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker's President & CEO, commented, "We made tangible progress in transforming our business during the third quarter as we improved customer fill rates, deployed a new organizational structure, implemented cost controls, and actively reduced our inventories. While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, notably consumer and European demand weakness as well as cost inflation, there were relative bright spots with continued strength in professional construction and industrial customer demand, as well as incremental progress unlocking global supply chain constraints.

"Today we are a more focused company, centered around our market leadership positions in Tools & Outdoor and Industrial, and built upon the strength of our people and culture. Our new organizational structure is largely in-place and we are accelerating our supply chain transformation to better serve our customers and improve efficiency. We are continuing to invest in our iconic brands and are launching new advances in innovation, including the expansion of our DEWALT POWERSTACK battery technology and DEWALT FLEXVOLT System. Overall, we remain confident that our strategy and priorities position the Company for strong, sustainable long-term growth, cashflow generation, profitability and shareholder return."

The Company's primary areas of strategic focus are:

Continuing to advance innovation, electrification and global market penetration to achieve organic growth of 2-3x the market

Streamlining and simplifying the organization, as well as shifting resources to prioritize investments that we believe have a positive and more direct impact on our customers

Accelerating the operations and supply chain transformation to improve fill rates and better match the needs of our customers while improving gross margins back to historical 35%+ levels

Prioritizing cash flow generation and inventory optimization

The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the Security divestiture. Supplementary historical financial information reflecting the Security divestiture recorded in discontinued operations is available on the investor section of the website or can be accessed directly through the following link: Supplemental Historical Financial Information.

3Q'22 Key Points:

Net sales for the quarter were $4.1 billion , up 9% versus prior year driven by strategic outdoor power equipment acquisitions (+16%) and price realization (+8%), partially offset by lower volume (-10%), currency (-4%) and divestitures (-1%).





Gross margin for the quarter was 24.7%. Adjusted gross margin* was down 760 basis points from prior year, as price realization was more than offset by commodity inflation, higher supply chain costs including the impact of planned production curtailments, and lower volume.





SG&A was 19.4% of sales for the quarter. Excluding charges, third quarter adjusted SG&A expenses* were 18.4% of sales, down 160 basis points versus prior year due to the successful implementation of cost control actions.





Operating margin was 5.3% of sales for the quarter. Excluding charges, operating margin* was 6.2% of sales. The mix impact of Outdoor acquisitions was approximately 105 basis points dilutive to operating margin.





The tax rate was a benefit for the quarter. Excluding charges, the adjusted tax rate* was (1.3%) reflecting the impact of discrete tax benefits and mix, which favored lower earnings in higher tax jurisdictions.





Inventory at the end of the quarter was $6.3 billion , down $290 million sequentially reflecting the benefit from our production curtailments. Net working capital however, sequentially increased by approximately $265 million primarily due to lower payables, as a result of reduced production schedules. The Company expects continued inventory reduction in the fourth quarter, which will translate to net working capital improvement and positive cash flow.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results

($ in M)



Sales Profit Charges1 Profit

Ex-

Charges* Profit Rate Profit Rate Ex-

Charges*













Tools &

Outdoor $3,495 $228.4 $10.6 $239.0 6.5 % 6.8 %













Industrial $625 $68.4 $1.0 $69.4 10.9 % 11.1 %



Tools & Outdoor net sales increased 10% versus 3Q'21 as the acquisitions of MTD and Excel (+18%) and price (+7%) were partially offset by lower volume (-12%) and currency (-3%). The overall organic decline (-5%) was a result of lower consumer and DIY market demand. Regional year-over-year organic revenue included: Emerging markets (-2%), North America (-4%), and Europe (-12%). U.S. retail point-of-sale demand was supported by price increases and professional demand, which remained stable compared to levels exiting the second quarter 2022. The Tools & Outdoor segment profit rate*, excluding charges, was 6.8%. Excluding charges and outdoor acquisitions**, the segment profit rate* was 8.2%. The segment profit rate*, excluding charges, declined from 15.5% in third quarter 2021 as the benefit from price realization was more than offset by commodity inflation, higher supply chain costs, production curtailment costs and lower volume.





Industrial net sales increased 5% versus third quarter 2021 as price (+9%) and volume (+5%) were partially offset by currency (-6%) and the Oil & Gas divestiture (-3%). Engineered Fastening organic revenues were up 15%, with growth in the aerospace, automotive and general industrial markets. Infrastructure organic revenues were up 12%, with attachment tools delivering 19% growth, with a continued strong backlog. The Industrial segment profit rate*, excluding charges, was 11.1%, up 340 basis points versus prior year, as volume growth and price realization were partially offset by commodity inflation and higher supply chain costs.

Global Cost Reduction Program Update

The Company advanced a series of initiatives in the third quarter designed to generate cost savings by resizing the organization and reducing inventory with the ultimate objective of driving long-term growth, improving profitability and generating strong cash flow. These initiatives are expected to optimize the cost base as well as provide a platform to fund investments to accelerate growth in the core businesses. The Company remains on track and expects these initiatives to generate cost savings of approximately $150 to $200 million in 2022, $1 billion by the end of 2023 and grow to approximately $2 billion by 2025.

During the third quarter, the Company realized $65 million of savings primarily from lower headcount and indirect spend reductions. In addition, the Company reduced inventory by $290 million sequentially and expects further inventory and working capital reductions in the fourth quarter to support free cash flow generation.

2022 Outlook

Corbin Walburger, Interim CFO, commented, "We have substantially completed our initiatives focused on streamlining the organization and are taking additional measures to adjust our cost base and inventory levels over the next 6 to 9 months. While the impact of planned production curtailments temporarily increases our manufacturing costs and weighs on margins, we are improving inventory turns and prioritizing cash generation to position the Company for gross margin expansion and balance sheet strength in 2023 and beyond."

The Company is revising its 2022 EPS outlook to $0.10 to $0.80 on a diluted GAAP basis from $0.80 to $2.05, and on a Non-GAAP adjusted basis to $4.15 to $4.65 from $5.00 to $6.00.

Free cash flow is expected to be $0.3 to $0.6 billion in the fourth quarter. Stanley Black & Decker remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, and intends to balance share repurchase activity with its commitment to dividends, debt reduction and strong investment grade credit ratings.

Key assumption changes to the Company's prior EPS outlook at the midpoint include:

Lower fourth quarter revenue, primarily driven by Europe (- $0.30 )

Currency translation (- $0.23 )

Higher production curtailment and destocking costs (- $0.82 )

Tax impact from lower earnings (+$0.25)

These assumptions imply a muted second half adjusted net income due to turning high-cost inventory and the cost implications of planned production curtailments, however this is a strategic choice as we prioritize cashflow generation through inventory reductions.

The difference between 2022 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance is $3.85 to $4.05, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges. These forecasted charges primarily relate to restructuring expenses, a voluntary retirement program, the Russia business closure, integration-related costs, non-cash impairment charge for Oil & Gas, and non-cash inventory step-up charges.

Acquisition-Related And Other Charges

Total pre-tax acquisition-related and other charges in the third quarter of 2022 were $118.7 million, primarily related to restructuring expenses and integration-related costs. Gross profit included a net benefit of $2.5 million while SG&A included $41.3 million of these charges. Other, net and Restructuring included $2.7 million and $68.6 million of these charges, respectively. In addition, the Company recognized a $8.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of the Oil & Gas business.

Earnings Webcast

The Company will host a webcast with investors today, October 27, 2022, at 8:00 am ET. A slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors and will remain available after the call.

The call will be available through a live, listen-only webcast or teleconference. Links to access the webcast, register for the teleconference, and view the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors under the subheading "News & Events." A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic sales growth, or organic growth, is defined as the difference between total current and prior year sales less the impact of companies acquired and divested in the past twelve months and any foreign currency impacts divided by prior year sales. Operating profit is defined as sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating margin is operating profit as a percentage of sales. Operating profit and operating margin are shown both inclusive and exclusive of acquisition-related and other charges. Management uses operating profit and operating margin as key measures to assess the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the related measures at the segment level. Diluted EPS, excluding charges, or adjusted EPS, is diluted GAAP EPS excluding the impacts of acquisition-related and other charges. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important indicator of its liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business acquisitions, among other items. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income. The Non-GAAP statement of operations and business segment information is reconciled to GAAP on pages 13 through 16. The Company considers the use of the Non-GAAP financial measures above relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)



















































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2022

2021

2022

2021























NET SALES

$ 4,119.6

$ 3,779.7

$ 12,960.6

$ 11,299.4























COSTS AND EXPENSES



















Cost of sales

3,101.5

2,564.1

9,430.0

7,334.2



Gross profit

1,018.1

1,215.6

3,530.6

3,965.2



% of Net Sales

24.7 %

32.2 %

27.2 %

35.1 %

























Selling, general and administrative

799.8

773.5

2,612.8

2,259.7



% of Net Sales

19.4 %

20.5 %

20.2 %

20.0 %

























Operating profit

218.3

442.1

917.8

1,705.5



% of Net Sales

5.3 %

11.7 %

7.1 %

15.1 %

























Other - net

69.1

28.9

210.2

119.4



Loss on sales of businesses

8.6

-

8.4

3.6



Asset impairment charge

-

-

168.4

-



Restructuring charges

68.6

0.6

140.8

12.8



Income from operations

72.0

412.6

390.0

1,569.7



Interest - net

76.3

43.4

199.9

131.8

(LOSS) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY INTEREST (4.3)

369.2

190.1

1,437.9



Income taxes on continuing operations

(40.9)

(0.5)

(80.8)

182.3

NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE EQUITY INTEREST 36.6

369.7

270.9

1,255.6



Share of net earnings of equity method investment

-

9.8

-

16.0

NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

36.6

379.5

270.9

1,271.6



Less: Net (losses) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests -

(0.1)

0.2

(1.7)

NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. $ 36.6

$ 379.6

$ 270.7

$ 1,273.3



Less: Preferred stock dividends and beneficial conversion feature -

-

-

14.2

NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 36.6

$ 379.6

$ 270.7

$ 1,259.1



Add: Contract adjustment payments accretion

0.3

0.4

1.0

0.9

NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS - DILUTED $ 36.9

$ 380.0

$ 271.7

$ 1,260.0

























Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes (including pre-tax gain on Security sale of $1,220.0 million) 1,204.9

34.7

1,233.5

98.2



Income taxes on discontinued operations (including income taxes for gain on Security sale of $390.7 million) 396.9

0.1

396.7

10.4

NET EARNINGS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

$ 808.0

$ 34.6

$ 836.8

$ 87.8

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREOWNERS - DILUTED $ 844.9

$ 414.6

$ 1,108.5

$ 1,347.8























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. $ 844.6

$ 414.2

$ 1,107.5

$ 1,361.1













































BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK



















Continuing operations

$ 0.25

$ 2.38

$ 1.82

$ 7.94



Discontinued operations

$ 5.60

$ 0.22

$ 5.64

$ 0.55



Total basic earnings per share of common stock

$ 5.85

$ 2.60

$ 7.46

$ 8.50























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















Continuing operations

$ 0.24

$ 2.30

$ 1.72

$ 7.64



Discontinued operations

$ 5.26

$ 0.21

$ 5.30

$ 0.53



Total diluted earnings per share of common stock

$ 5.50

$ 2.51

$ 7.02

$ 8.17























DIVIDENDS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

$ 0.80

$ 0.79

$ 2.38

$ 2.19























WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (in thousands)

















Basic

144,379

159,444

148,384

158,494



Diluted

153,600

165,336

157,966

164,900

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

















October 1,

January 1,





2022

2022











ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 408.7

$ 142.1

Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,503.2

1,481.7

Inventories, net

6,347.2

5,419.9

Current assets held for sale

-

869.6

Other current assets

545.5

613.1

Total current assets

8,804.6

8,526.4

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,305.6

2,336.8

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

12,860.9

13,285.7

Long-term assets held for sale

-

2,635.8

Other assets

1,552.8

1,395.3

Total assets

$ 25,523.9

$ 28,180.0























LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY







Short-term borrowings

$ 2,569.2

$ 2,241.1

Current maturities of long-term debt

1.2

1.3

Accounts payable

2,492.8

3,423.6

Accrued expenses

2,543.8

2,641.0

Current liabilities held for sale

-

460.4

Total current liabilities

7,607.0

8,767.4

Long-term debt

5,350.5

4,353.6

Long-term liabilities held for sale

-

137.4

Other long-term liabilities

3,017.7

3,329.2

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shareowners' equity 9,546.6

11,590.5

Non-controlling interests' equity

2.1

1.9

Total liabilities and shareowners' equity $ 25,523.9

$ 28,180.0

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOW ACTIVITY (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)





































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





































2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















Net earnings from continuing operations



$ 36.6

$ 379.5

$ 270.9

$ 1,271.6



Net earnings from discontinued operations



808.0

34.6

836.8

87.8



Depreciation and amortization



138.0

144.2

425.1

430.6



Loss on sales of businesses



8.6

-

8.4

3.6



Gain on sale of discontinued operations



(1,220.0)

-

(1,220.0)

-



Asset impairment charge



-

-

168.4

-



Share of net earnings of equity method investment



-

(9.8)

-

(16.0)



Changes in working capital1



(393.3)

(456.7)

(2,297.4)

(1,373.5)



Other





196.5

(87.2)

(302.8)

(112.9)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(425.6)

4.6

(2,110.6)

291.2



























INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















Capital and software expenditures



(114.4)

(129.1)

(399.9)

(322.5)



Proceeds from sales of assets



24.7

1.7

39.9

7.1



Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of cash sold



4,146.9

-

4,147.1

(1.9)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(26.5)

(9.3)

(72.1)

(10.8)



Purchase of long-term investments



(2.9)

(3.5)

(12.2)

(14.5)



Acquisition of assets



(14.4)

(0.5)

(15.2)

(1.4)



Net investment hedge settlements



1.7

(1.3)

10.6

(53.9)



Proceeds from debt issuances, net of fees



-

-

992.6

-



Stock purchase contract fees



(9.9)

(9.9)

(29.5)

(29.5)



Net short-term (repayments) borrowings



(3,263.4)

149.6

328.0

150.7



Proceeds from issuances of common stock



3.4

7.7

23.0

108.1



Purchases of common stock for treasury



(4.6)

(2.8)

(2,318.7)

(20.1)



Redemption of preferred stock for treasury



-

-

-

(750.0)



Craftsman contingent consideration



(11.4)

(7.6)

(32.5)

(21.5)



Termination of interest rate swaps



-

-

22.7

-



Cash dividends on common stock



(115.5)

(126.0)

(345.8)

(347.7)



Cash dividends on preferred stock



-

-

-

(18.9)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(78.2)

(15.5)

(95.8)

(45.9)



Other





(3.4)

(4.2)

(11.8)

(13.4)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing and financing activities



532.1

(150.7)

2,230.4

(1,386.1)



























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



106.5

(146.1)

119.8

(1,094.9)



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



308.1

449.5

294.8

1,398.3



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 414.6

$ 303.4

$ 414.6

$ 303.4





















































Free Cash Flow Computation2



















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



$ (425.6)

$ 4.6

$ (2,110.6)

$ 291.2

Less: capital and software expenditures



(114.4)

(129.1)

(399.9)

(322.5)

Free cash flow (before dividends)



$ (540.0)

$ (124.5)

$ (2,510.5)

$ (31.3)



























Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





























October 1, 2022

January 1, 2022









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 408.7

$ 142.1









Restricted cash included in Other current assets



5.9

7.6









Cash and cash equivalents included in Current assets held for sale



-

145.1









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$ 414.6

$ 294.8













1 Working capital is comprised of accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and deferred revenue. 2 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital and software expenditures. Management considers free cash flow an important measure of its

liquidity, as well as its ability to fund future growth and to provide a return to the shareowners, and is useful information for investors. Free cash flow does not

include deductions for mandatory debt service, other borrowing activity, discretionary dividends on the Company's common and preferred stock and business

acquisitions, among other items.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)













































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE





2022

2021

2022

2021











NET SALES

















Tools & Outdoor

$ 3,494.7

$ 3,185.9

$ 11,040.8

$ 9,445.3

Industrial

624.8

593.5

1,919.5

1,853.4

Segment Net Sales

4,119.5

3,779.4

12,960.3

11,298.7

Corporate Overhead

0.1

0.3

0.3

0.7

Total

$ 4,119.6

$ 3,779.7

$ 12,960.6

$ 11,299.4







































SEGMENT PROFIT

















Tools & Outdoor

$ 228.4

$ 478.5

$ 968.5

$ 1,750.2

Industrial

68.4

42.6

168.0

202.9

Segment Profit

296.8

521.1

1,136.5

1,953.1

Corporate Overhead

(78.5)

(79.0)

(218.7)

(247.6)

Total

$ 218.3

$ 442.1

$ 917.8

$ 1,705.5







































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales

















Tools & Outdoor

6.5 %

15.0 %

8.8 %

18.5 %

Industrial

10.9 %

7.2 %

8.8 %

10.9 %

Segment Profit

7.2 %

13.8 %

8.8 %

17.3 %

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)























YEAR-TO-DATE 2022







GAAP

Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other1

Non-GAAP3





















Gross profit

$ 3,530.6

$ 102.9

$ 3,633.5



% of Net Sales

27.2 %





28.0 %





















Selling, general and administrative

2,612.8

(153.1)

2,459.7



% of Net Sales

20.2 %





19.0 %





















Operating profit

917.8

256.0

1,173.8



% of Net Sales

7.1 %





9.1 %





















Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 190.1

588.2

778.3





















Income taxes on continuing operations

(80.8)

121.7

40.9





















Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted 271.7

466.5

738.2





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ 1.72

$ 2.95

$ 4.67





































1 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a non-cash asset impairment charge related to the Oil & Gas business, restructuring, integration-

related costs, non-cash inventory step-up charges, a voluntary retirement program and the Russia business closure.























YEAR-TO-DATE 2021







GAAP

Acquisition-

Related Charges

& Other2

Non-GAAP3





















Gross profit

$ 3,965.2

$ 10.8

$ 3,976.0



% of Net Sales

35.1 %





35.2 %





















Selling, general and administrative

2,259.7

(52.1)

2,207.6



% of Net Sales

20.0 %





19.5 %





















Operating profit

1,705.5

62.9

1,768.4



% of Net Sales

15.1 %





15.7 %





















Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 1,437.9

89.5

1,527.4





















Income taxes on continuing operations

182.3

21.2

203.5





















Share of net earnings of equity method investment 16.0

11.2

27.2





















Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted 1,260.0

79.5

1,339.5





















Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations $ 7.64

$ 0.48

$ 8.12

















2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives, restructuring, deal costs and facility-related costs. 3 The non-GAAP 2022 and 2021 information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's

results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate

comparability to operating results of prior periods.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























THIRD QUARTER 2022









GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Charges and

Other1

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 228.4

$ 10.6

$ 239.0





Industrial

68.4

1.0

69.4





Segment Profit

296.8

11.6

308.4





Corporate Overhead

(78.5)

27.2

(51.3)





Total

$ 218.3

$ 38.8

$ 257.1











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

6.5 %





6.8 %





Industrial

10.9 %





11.1 %





Segment Profit

7.2 %





7.5 %





















1 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to integration-related costs.

















































THIRD QUARTER 2021









GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Charges and

Other2

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 478.5

$ 14.2

$ 492.7





Industrial

42.6

3.2

45.8





Segment Profit

521.1

17.4

538.5





Corporate Overhead

(79.0)

6.4

(72.6)





Total

$ 442.1

$ 23.8

$ 465.9











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

15.0 %





15.5 %





Industrial

7.2 %





7.7 %





Segment Profit

13.8 %





14.2 %









































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.

3 The non-GAAP 2022 and 2021 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered

relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside

from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to

operating results of prior periods.



STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)



























YEAR-TO-DATE 2022









GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Charges and

Other1

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 968.5

$ 205.6

$ 1,174.1





Industrial

168.0

6.4

174.4





Segment Profit

1,136.5

212.0

1,348.5





Corporate Overhead

(218.7)

44.0

(174.7)





Total

$ 917.8

$ 256.0

$ 1,173.8











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

8.8 %





10.6 %





Industrial

8.8 %





9.1 %





Segment Profit

8.8 %





10.4 %





















1 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to integration-related costs, non-cash inventory step-up

charges, a voluntary retirement program and the Russia business closure.

















































YEAR-TO-DATE 2021









GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Charges and

Other2

Non-GAAP3

















SEGMENT PROFIT





































Tools & Outdoor

$ 1,750.2

$ 27.6

$ 1,777.8





Industrial

202.9

9.8

212.7





Segment Profit

1,953.1

37.4

1,990.5





Corporate Overhead

(247.6)

25.5

(222.1)





Total

$ 1,705.5

$ 62.9

$ 1,768.4











































Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales















Tools & Outdoor

18.5 %





18.8 %





Industrial

10.9 %





11.5 %





Segment Profit

17.3 %





17.6 %









































2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related

costs.

3 The non-GAAP 2022 and 2021 business segment information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant

to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the

material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results

of prior periods.



