Prenosis Named A Finalist For Hearst Health Prize

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis Inc., a precision medicine company, is one of three finalists for the 2022 Hearst Health Prize, a $100,000 award given in recognition of excellence in data science for managing or improving health in the United States. The competition—offered by the UCLA Center for SMART Health, an interdisciplinary collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies, and Hearst Health, a division of Hearst and leader in care guidance— evaluates data science projects or programs that have been implemented and have demonstrated improved health outcomes.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Hearst Health Prize for our precision medicine platform and sepsis solution," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Prenosis CEO. "The Hearst Health Prize is one of the world's most important awards for healthcare data science. With all of the incredible innovation happening in healthcare data science, we're grateful that our work has been recognized by the judges for its potential impact in addressing acute care challenges."

For more than a decade, Prenosis has created a proprietary biobank and dataset from over 16,000 patients recruited at 10 hospital partner sites. Prenosis has collected over 70,000 biobanked samples from these patients in addition to deep clinical data extracted from the hospital electronic medical records. Using its NOSIS™ dataset—the largest ever generated for infection—Prenosis has built Host Response Maps using machine learning. Using the maps and a proprietary GPS, Prenosis has developed an artificial intelligence platform to help diagnose and treat acute disease earlier.

"At Prenosis, we believe in treating people like individuals," said Reddy. "We created our dataset because we wanted to tailor treatment to everyone's unique biology. We are building the first maps and GPS to truly understand each individual's biology and to use this understanding to suggest the optimal clinical pathways that most increase chances of improved outcomes. Prenosis has the potential to enable a precision medicine revolution in hospitals where each patient will get the personalized treatment that optimizes their chances of having the longest and highest quality of life."

Prenosis developed the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ as an assisted intelligence tool to help clinicians identify patients at risk for having or developing sepsis. Sepsis occurs when the immune system reacts abnormally to an infection, setting off a chain of events that leads to organ failure and potentially death. Sepsis is currently one of the leading causes of mortality in U.S. hospitals, with the WHO estimating that it causes 1 in 5 deaths worldwide1. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is one piece of content on Prenosis' Immunix™ evidence generation platform, which integrates seamlessly with hospital EMR systems.

Sepsis is only one health challenge Prenosis is addressing with its rapidly expanding evidence generation platform – consisting of its dataset, biobank, hospital relationships, product partnerships, and its own internally developed tools. Acute care conditions kill tens of millions of people every year. Prenosis plans to use its unique evidence generation platform to better understand and provide treatment pathways for all acute care conditions.

The winner of the Hearst Health Prize receives $100,000. Two finalists will each receive $25,000. As the official partner of the Hearst Health Prize, the UCLA Center for SMART Health identifies data science programs making a measurable difference in human health. The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. The competition's winner and finalists will be announced on November 1.

The recognition from this award builds on a recent string of strategic partnerships and accolades for Chicago-based Prenosis, including the announcement of PACE Healthcare Capital's investment bringing Prenosis' total funding to $20 million, being selected as part of the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase, being named the #2 Medtech Startup of 2021 by MDDI, and being asked to present its research at scientific and industry meetings, including the 2022 annual meetings for the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Thoracic Society, and TEDx.

About Prenosis

Prenosis is a health tech innovator devoted to ushering in a new era of precision diagnostics in acute care using artificial intelligence. Its Immunix™ precision diagnostics evidence generation platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients more holistically. Its proprietary NOSIS™ dataset is one of the largest and fastest-growing hybrid biomarker-clinical datasets for sepsis care. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ diagnostic on the Immunix™ platform has the potential to save thousands of lives and billions of dollars in healthcare spending annually. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is not yet approved for commercial use in the United States.

