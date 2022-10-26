SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 26, 2022

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.45 in third-quarter 2022 compared to $0.97 in third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share reflect one-time costs of the voluntary separation program of $57.0 million, or $0.32 per share.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months  
Ended September 30,





2022


2021


%


2022


2021


%














Revenues


$471,334


$485,322


(3) %


$1,534,447


$1,416,659


8 %

Net income


61,659


138,045


(55) %


363,243


401,293


(9) %

Diluted earnings per share


$0.45


$0.97


(54) %


$2.63


$2.79


(6) %

"Our third-quarter financial results reflect strong sales activity from market adoption of our solutions. Revenue and profits were impacted by lower capital market performance, one-time costs associated with our voluntary separation program, and continued inflationary pressures on costs. All of our markets are facing a changing landscape, and while this change is challenging, we believe it reinforces growth opportunity for SEI," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We will continue to take the important and necessary steps to invest in our talent and capabilities, while aligning our company for organic and inorganic growth. This is an exciting time for SEI, and we will capitalize on our unmatched position at the intersection of asset management and technology. I remain enthusiastic about SEI's future as we set the direction and pace of growth to deliver value for our employees, clients, and shareholders."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,





2022


2021


%


2022


2021


%

Private Banks:













Revenues


$122,660


$123,018


— %


$460,392


$364,302


26 %

Expenses


116,661


116,679


— %


359,676


345,057


4 %

Operating Profit


5,999


6,339


(5) %


100,716


19,245


NM

Operating Margin


5 %


5 %




22 %


5 %
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


109,565


124,768


(12) %


341,989


357,458


(4) %

Expenses


61,150


62,107


(2) %


189,045


176,267


7 %

Operating Profit


48,415


62,661


(23) %


152,944


181,191


(16) %

Operating Margin


44 %


50 %




45 %


51 %
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


78,260


85,759


(9) %


248,582


255,957


(3) %

Expenses


42,149


41,643


1 %


131,432


122,696


7 %

Operating Profit


36,111


44,116


(18) %


117,150


133,261


(12) %

Operating Margin


46 %


51 %




47 %


52 %
















Investment Managers:













Revenues


156,015


147,412


6 %


468,842


426,639


10 %

Expenses


100,876


89,594


13 %


300,520


257,609


17 %

Operating Profit


55,139


57,818


(5) %


168,322


169,030


— %

Operating Margin


35 %


39 %




36 %


40 %
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


4,834


4,365


11 %


14,642


12,303


19 %

Expenses


9,915


12,820


(23) %


34,709


39,855


(13) %

Operating Loss


(5,081)


(8,455)


NM


(20,067)


(27,552)


NM














Totals:













Revenues


$471,334


$485,322


(3) %


$1,534,447


$1,416,659


8 %

Expenses


330,751


322,843


2 %


1,015,382


941,484


8 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses


89,537


21,354


319 %


137,360


65,192


111 %

Income from Operations


$51,046


$141,125


(64) %


$381,705


$409,983


(7) %

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions. Additional revenues from our acquisition of SEI Novus during the fourth-quarter 2021 also contributed to the increase.
  • Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees declined due to the significant decline in capital markets during the third-quarter 2022. This decline was partially offset by increased revenues from assets under administration.
  • Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, decreased $33.4 billion, or 17%, to $166.4 billion in the third-quarter 2022, as compared to $199.8 billion during the third-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under administration decreased $69.1 billion, or 8%, to $786.6 billion in the third-quarter 2022, as compared to $855.7 billion during the third-quarter 2021 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2022 were $33.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $26.7 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2022 were negative $3.1 million due to the previously announced loss of a significant client of the Investment Advisors segment. Without this loss, net sales events were positive $2.5 million. Net cash flows for the Investment Advisors segment were positive $171.9 million into SEI asset management programs and positive $636.5 million into platform-only assets during third-quarter 2022.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased personnel costs due to business growth, competitive labor markets, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Operational expenses also increased due to personnel costs and investments in compliance infrastructure to meet new regulatory requirements. The increase was partially offset by lower direct costs related to asset management revenues and lower amortization expense.
  • We finalized the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) offered to long-tenured employees in July 2022 and recognized the total cost of the program of $57.0 million during the third-quarter 2022. This one-time cost is included in corporate overhead expenses and reflects a diluted earnings per share impact of $0.32 to third-quarter 2022 results. In addition, we incurred severance costs unrelated to the VSP of $5.2 million included in corporate overhead expenses during the third-quarter 2022.
  • Earnings from LSV decreased to $26.7 million in the third-quarter 2022 as compared to $35.0 million in the third-quarter 2021 due to net negative cash flows from existing clients, market depreciation and client losses.
  • We capitalized $6.8 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2022 for continued enhancements to SWP. Amortization expense related to SWP was $5.8 million in third-quarter 2022 as compared to $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021. The decline in amortization expense was due to the amortization period of the initial development costs related to SWP which ended in second-quarter 2022. Approximately $4.1 million of this reduction in amortization expense was related to the Private Banks segment and $1.3 million was related to the Investment Advisors segment.
  • We also capitalized $4.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2022 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.
  • Effective tax rates were 23.0% in third-quarter 2022 and 21.7% in third-quarter 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due the timing of one-time state settlements, which reduced the effective rate in third-quarter 2021.
  • We repurchased 890 thousand shares of our common stock for $49.4 million during the third-quarter 2022 at an average price of $55.55 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $97.9 million, or $0.72 per share, and free cash flow was $74.4 million during the third-quarter 2022.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 26, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 6671316.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • the degree to which market conditions and trends create growth opportunities for us,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • our strategies for investing in our talent, the timing of these investments and whether these investments will enable us to capitalize on opportunities for organic and inorganic growth, and
  • whether we positioned for growth, and to deliver value to our employees, clients, and shareholders

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the drivers of expense growth,
  • our priorities of right sizing our expenses to business growth opportunities and allocating spending to areas of accelerated growth are a priority,
  • whether our previously announced voluntary separation plan will reduce our run-rate expenses going forward,
  • the timing of client deconversions and the effect of these deconversions on our revenue,
  • the value of our backlog and the strength of our pipelines,
  • the impact of changes to our client's businesses on our recurring revenue, including the divestiture of lines of business by our clients,
  • whether we will take a one-time reduction in booked revenue in the 4th quarter as a consequence of discussions with Wells Fargo and the amount of any such reduction,
  • whether we will add additional books from the client that went live on our SaaS SWP technology only offering,
  • whether we will see revenue growth within many of our top clients,
  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether creating opportunities for diverse perspectives in talent from inside and outside of SEI will position us for growth or accelerate our growth,
  • our ability to align our talent and solutions capabilities with our go-to-market strategy and the degree to which such alignment will enable us to capitalize on opportunities,
  • whether our investments will create growth opportunities,
  • whether we are positioned for sustainable growth and to take advantage of opportunities,
  • the margins that our businesses may generate and the degree to which our reported margins will decline, increase or normalize,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • how we will manage our expenses,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the degree to which our organizational changes will strengthen our offerings and deepen relationships or help our clients succeed,
  • our commitment to driving greater topline revenue growth and the success of such commitment,
  • whether we have laid the groundwork for our future growth plans,
  • whether our voluntary separation program will create space for internal mobility, fresh perspectives, diversity and external experience, and the degree to which this will position us for or accelerate our growth,
  • the success, if any, of the sales and strategic initiatives we pursue,
  • the timing of when new clients will be on-boarded directly to new technology platforms and when our entire existing client base will be live on such platforms,
  • whether we will be able to drive cross-selling opportunities,
  • whether we will focus on maintaining and accelerating growth in existing businesses, expanding our focus on new growth engines, or reinvigorating our culture and talent strategies across the company,
  • our growth prospects,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate any acquisition targets that we may pursue, if any,
  • the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the Three Months
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$372,133


$393,296


$1,148,824


$1,143,451

Information processing and software servicing fees


99,201


92,026


385,623


273,208










Total revenues


471,334


485,322


1,534,447


1,416,659










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


47,334


55,619


150,485


161,610

Software royalties and other information processing costs


6,909


7,348


21,863


20,561

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


227,127


150,188


545,532


429,188

Stock-based compensation


10,766


11,318


31,339


31,173

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


58,558


55,868


184,320


165,657

Data processing and computer related


30,950


26,650


93,020


79,746

Facilities, supplies and other costs


19,704


14,124


57,464


49,851

Amortization


10,382


14,674


43,777


43,749

Depreciation


8,558


8,408


24,942


25,141










Total expenses


420,288


344,197


1,152,742


1,006,676










Income from operations


51,046


141,125


381,705


409,983










Net (loss) gain on investments


(1,406)


(575)


(4,515)


134

Interest and dividend income


3,962


892


6,663


2,715

Interest expense


(143)


(101)


(604)


(354)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


26,654


35,005


88,926


103,420










Income before income taxes


80,113


176,346


472,175


515,898










Income taxes


18,454


38,301


108,932


114,605










Net income


$61,659


$138,045


$363,243


$401,293










Basic earnings per common share


$0.46


$0.98


$2.66


$2.83










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


135,203


140,507


136,524


141,928










Diluted earnings per common share


$0.45


$0.97


$2.63


$2.79










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


136,345


142,426


137,958


143,981










Dividends declared per common share


$—


$—


$0.40


$0.37

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$791,437


$831,407

Restricted cash


351


351

Receivables from investment products


91,223


59,036

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,336 and $1,602


482,692


441,609

Securities owned


31,586


28,267

Other current assets


54,931


43,559

Total Current Assets


1,452,220


1,404,229






Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $431,473 and $409,248


182,522


178,869

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


24,187


33,614

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $579,352 and $545,307


234,228


243,446

Available for Sale and Equity Securities


109,375


129,541

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


5,620


6,916

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


39,012


107,918

Goodwill


117,509


117,232

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $27,133 and $17,716


58,201


68,782

Deferred Contract Costs


37,790


36,236

Deferred Income Taxes


2,253


2,983

Other Assets, net


32,514


24,936

Total Assets


$2,295,431


$2,354,702






Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$8,209


$10,312

Accrued liabilities


294,987


324,382

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


11,202


11,328

Deferred revenue


13,025


9,721

Total Current Liabilities


327,423


355,743






Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility



40,000

Long-term Income Taxes Payable


803


803

Deferred Income Taxes


3,545


48,876

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


18,361


27,639

Other Long-term Liabilities


14,986


20,878

Total Liabilities


365,118


493,939






Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 134,816 and 138,449
shares issued and outstanding


1,348


1,384

Capital in excess of par value


1,285,224


1,246,608

Retained earnings


711,330


632,614

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(67,589)


(19,843)

Total Shareholders' Equity


1,930,313


1,860,763

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,295,431


$2,354,702

ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,



2021


2021


2022


2022


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,618


$26,281


$25,335


$22,277


$20,131

Collective trust fund programs


6


6


7


7


7

Liquidity funds


3,988


4,724


4,225


3,666


3,778

Total assets under management


$29,612


$31,011


$29,567


$25,950


$23,916

Client assets under administration


4,675


4,481


4,449


3,923


4,161

Total assets


$34,287


$35,492


$34,016


$29,873


$28,077












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$78,560


$81,686


$77,614


$65,783


$62,579

Liquidity funds


3,477


4,317


4,610


8,292


5,200

Total Platform assets under management


$82,037


$86,003


$82,224


$74,075


$67,779

Platform-only assets


13,728


14,564


14,151


12,642


12,609

Total Platform assets


$95,765


$100,567


$96,375


$86,717


$80,388












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$89,441


$91,719


$87,358


$75,506


$69,621

Collective trust fund programs


5


5


6


5


6

Liquidity funds


2,599


2,118


2,150


1,654


1,640

Total assets under management


$92,045


$93,842


$89,514


$77,165


$71,267

Client assets under advisement


4,698


4,857


4,778


4,218


4,204

Total assets


$96,743


$98,699


$94,292


$81,383


$75,471












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$87,488


$92,549


$85,411


$142,035


$137,538

Liquidity funds


568


423


284


271


248

Total assets under management


$88,056


$92,972


$85,695


$142,306


$137,786

Client assets under administration


861,605


907,377


895,181


885,096


781,246

Total assets


$949,661


$1,000,349


$980,876


$1,027,402


$919,032












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,964


$2,096


$2,057


$1,903


$1,813

Liquidity funds


202


240


305


242


221

Total assets under management


$2,166


$2,336


$2,362


$2,145


$2,034

Client assets under administration


1,378


1,410


1,401


1,076


1,026

Total assets


$3,544


$3,746


$3,763


$3,221


$3,060












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$97,604


$98,984


$95,962


$81,940


$75,380












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$293,187


$300,766


$288,326


$247,409


$229,524

Collective trust fund programs


87,499


92,560


85,424


142,047


137,551

Liquidity funds


10,834


11,822


11,574


14,125


11,087

Total assets under management


$391,520


$405,148


$385,324


$403,581


$378,162

Client assets under advisement


6,076


6,267


6,179


5,294


5,230

Client assets under administration (D)


866,280


911,858


899,630


889,019


785,407

Platform-only assets


13,728


14,564


14,151


12,642


12,609

Total assets


$1,277,604


$1,337,837


$1,305,284


$1,310,536


$1,181,408

(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since
SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.7 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on
performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2022).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.2 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of
September 30, 2022).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI
does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2022).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)




3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2021


2021


2022


2022


2022

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$26,232


$25,999


$25,637


$23,713


$22,115

Collective trust fund programs


6


6


6


7


7

Liquidity funds


3,916


4,452


4,403


3,795


3,742

Total assets under management


$30,154


$30,457


$30,046


$27,515


$25,864

Client assets under administration


4,476


4,607


4,500


4,163


4,026

Total assets


$34,630


$35,064


$34,546


$31,678


$29,890












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$79,602


$80,703


$77,576


$70,436


$67,464

Liquidity funds


3,403


3,644


5,151


7,070


5,380

Total Platform assets under management


$83,005


$84,347


$82,727


$77,506


$72,844

Platform-only assets


13,863


14,341


13,978


13,142


13,271

Total Platform assets


$96,868


$98,688


$96,705


$90,648


$86,115












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$91,965


$90,557


$89,250


$80,971


$74,859

Collective trust fund programs


5


5


5


5


6

Liquidity funds


2,742


2,391


2,223


2,097


1,717

Total assets under management


$94,712


$92,953


$91,478


$83,073


$76,582

Client assets under advisement


4,658


4,812


4,889


3,987


4,194

Total assets


$99,370


$97,765


$96,367


$87,060


$80,776












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$89,441


$90,457


$86,633


$131,435


$143,817

Liquidity funds


532


491


432


285


250

Total assets under management


$89,973


$90,948


$87,065


$131,720


$144,067

Client assets under administration


851,183


879,718


888,854


893,361


782,559

Total assets


$941,156


$970,666


$975,919


$1,025,081


$926,626












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,958


$2,053


$2,025


$2,016


$1,939

Liquidity funds


205


197


286


262


231

Total assets under management


$2,163


$2,250


$2,311


$2,278


$2,170

Client assets under advisement


1,423


1,423


1,397


1,165


1,126

Total assets


$3,586


$3,673


$3,708


$3,443


$3,296












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$99,924


$97,381


$96,449


$87,818


$81,241












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$299,681


$296,693


$290,937


$264,954


$247,618

Collective trust fund programs


89,452


90,468


86,644


131,447


143,830

Liquidity funds


10,798


11,175


12,495


13,509


11,320

Total assets under management


$399,931


$398,336


$390,076


$409,910


$402,768

Client assets under advisement


6,081


6,235


6,286


5,152


5,320

Client assets under administration (D)


855,659


884,325


893,354


897,524


786,585

Platform-only assets


13,863


14,341


13,978


13,142


13,271

Total assets


$1,275,534


$1,303,237


$1,303,694


$1,325,728


$1,207,944

(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets
under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset
management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2022 include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in
which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
third-quarter 2022.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.7 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
assets during third-quarter 2022 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

Investor Contact:          

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

lwojcik@seic.com

