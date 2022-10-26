Parcel Perform and Quiet Platforms Launch Data Partnership to Enable Supply Chain Visibility for E-Commerce Retailers and Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Perform , the leading Data and Delivery Experience Platform for e-commerce businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of a data partnership with Quiet Platforms , a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO). Under the new agreement, Parcel Perform will integrate its bespoke parcel tracking and data enrichment capabilities within Quiet Platforms' shared services model, enabling greater transparency and logistics efficiency for all retailers and brands in the Quiet Platforms network.

Parcel Perform, the leading Data and Delivery Experience Platform for e-commerce businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of a data partnership with Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) (PRNewswire)

Quiet Platforms' customers will gain unparalleled supply chain visibility bolstered by interoperability and innovative data tracking for e-commerce parcel deliveries. As a result, they will be able to manage their end-to-end logistics needs more efficiently and cost-effectively while providing a world-class delivery experience to their end customers.

Charles Griffith, Chief Technology Officer of Quiet Platforms, said, "Retail customers have historically had only limited insight into a shipment's true delivery status and end-to-end tracking of parcels has been difficult. To further strengthen Quiet Platforms' capabilities, we sought a partner that could significantly improve supply chain visibility and provide accurate updates from a broad portfolio of carriers. Parcel Perform's granularity, performance and simplified interfaces made the company an obvious choice."

"Quiet Platforms is embarking on this journey of optimizing the global end-to-end retail supply chain with Parcel Perform," said Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO of Parcel Perform. "We are excited to contribute to their vision of interoperability via their open-sharing platform. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to scale and grow our presence in the Americas."

"Together, we will work toward enabling leading e-commerce retailers and brands to grow their market share through better customer experiences and improved data visibility in the supply chain," added Jeroschewski.

This partnership is the latest step for both companies to drive the global e-commerce industry forward with data and technology to create an outstanding delivery experience for brands and retailers of all sizes as well as for their end customers. Both Quiet Platforms and Parcel Perform will continuously explore new developments in e-commerce logistics services for future rollouts.

About Quiet Platforms

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is the leading Data and Delivery Experience Platform for e-commerce businesses worldwide. It enables modern e-commerce enterprises to create unique end-to-end customer journeys and optimize logistics operations with powerful data integrations, parcel tracking, delivery notifications, and logistics performance reports in real time.

Parcel Perform's scalable SaaS platform executes more than 100 million parcel updates daily and integrates with 950+ carriers. In addition, the data-first company is pioneering innovative ML / AI use cases in e-commerce logistics, including its 'Date of Arrival' prediction engine. Parcel Perform is the partner of choice for top brands, marketplaces, and carriers across all major verticals globally.

For more information, please visit www.parcelperform.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parcel Perform