Just in Time for All Hallows Eve, Texas Renaissance Festival is Now Closer Than Ever

TODD MISSION, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frightful fun and ghoulish grins return to the Texas Renaissance Festival this weekend during All Hallows Eve! With the extension of SH 249 and the widening of FM 1774, it is now easier and faster to get to the Texas Renaissance Festival.

"The extension of SH 249 and the expansion of FM 1774, Texas Renaissance Festival is closer to Houston than ever before," says Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for Texas Renaissance Festival. "With normal traffic, you can get from Beltway 8 to the 16th century in about half an hour!"

All Hallows Eve is the fourth of eight themed weekends during the 48th season of the Texas Renaissance. In addition to the theme, visitors can take in a show at any of the 27 stages, shop and eat your way through the kingdoms of France, Germany, England, Spain, and more! Please come as you are or dress up and come as you aren't! Stores throughout the festival will be giving out candy for Trick or Treating and there is a Royal Costume Contest at 2:00 pm. Every night ends with his majesty's royal fireworks!

"Texas Renaissance Festival takes people away from the cares of the 21st century," says Foy. "All Hallows Eve is the Renaissance way to celebrate, with ghouls, ghosts, and a cast of characters unite for the weekend."

Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm, Saturdays, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27th. Save $5 per person buy purchasing admission in advance at TexRenFest.com. Kids under the age of 12 are free on Sunday!

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.

