Finxact To Power Zenus Global Digital Bank

First-to-Market Solution Will Run Finxact on Azure to Expand Boundaries of Digital Banking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, a Fiserv company and provider of the leading next-gen core banking platform to the US regional and super-regional banking sector, announced that it has been selected to power Zenus Bank - the US bank that enables people and businesses around the world to open a US bank account online, without needing to be a US citizen, resident, or registered company.

Finxact will join Microsoft and implementation partner HSO in helping Zenus deliver a global banking platform that supports Zenus' retail, corporate, and partnership banking operations.

Finxact is a high-performance, highly scalable, real-time position keeping platform that includes an expansive and extensible financial services model. By accessing its open APIs and extensible components, banks can invent, curate, and launch products at the speed required to meet customer expectations in today's marketplace.

Finxact will be integrated with Zenus' full Microsoft stack by global gold partner, HSO.

"It is deeply gratifying for the dedicated team of Finxact engineers to see our technology expand the horizons of banking and further the individual goals of the consumers, entrepreneurs and businesses around the world that Zenus will be helping with their first-to-market solution," said Ryan Victor, Chief Revenue Officer, Finxact.

"When we laid out our technological aspirations and existing infrastructure, Finxact stood out as the obvious choice. We're building a truly global banking platform, it needs to be secure and stable, scalable, and dexterous enough to align with our business plans," said Pedro Martinez, CIO, Zenus Bank.

"It's exciting to see our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more come to life through organizations like Zenus. Their capabilities to build a global banking platform, along with the Microsoft technology they've already chosen, and the partnership they're establishing with Finxact, will lay the foundation for a truly world-class digital infrastructure," said Eduardo Joia, Financial Services Managing Director, Microsoft LATAM.

"HSO is proud to be part of the team helping Zenus Bank open the door to US banking for millions of customers around the world," said Tom Berger, Vice President of Financial Services, HSO. "We're excited about the opportunity to bring together the critical components that make up this innovative, cloud-native banking platform by leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Azure cloud."

ABOUT FINXACT, A FISERV COMPANY

Finxact's core is an open banking platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest financial institutions. Its cloud-native platform provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks, fintechs, and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.Finxact.com .

ABOUT ZENUS BANK

Zenus is on a mission to take banking beyond borders. A US digital bank, using award winning technology to enable individuals and businesses in over 130 countries to open a US bank account online without the need to be a US citizen, resident or registered company, giving access to the security, freedom and convenience of US banking.

Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries which have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control 'OFAC'. Find Zenus at www.zenus.com and @ZenusBank via social channels. Download the Zenus Bank app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

ABOUT HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.

HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,400 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com.

