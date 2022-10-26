Inspiring agency leaders to think differently about what's possible through the use of data

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one year since the release of the Biden administration's President's Management Agenda (PMA) Vision, the management agenda has become more detailed with clearer goals. The Partnership for Public Service, in collaboration with Guidehouse, conducted a series of events in 2022 with senior PMA priority area leaders, experienced federal management practitioners and former government executives to share highlights of the administration's management agenda and how to effectively implement its goals.

The resulting report, Building a Data Foundation: The Role of Data and Evidence in Advancing the President's Management Agenda, released just prior to today's event, features case studies detailing how three agencies have successfully created a data culture and infrastructure to drive lasting change on the three PMA priorities: strengthening and empowering the federal workforce; delivering excellent, equitable and secure federal experience and customer experience; and managing the business of government.

The case studies examine how the Department of the Air Force uses data to enhance management of its workforce; how the Department of Veterans Affairs gathers and applies data to deliver important services and improve the customer experience; and how the Bureau of the Fiscal Service at the Department of the Treasury uses data to better manage the business of government.

"The PMA is one of the primary tools an administration must use to communicate and facilitate its internal management priorities across the federal enterprise," said Loren DeJonge Schulman, vice president of research, evaluation and modernizing government at the Partnership for Public Service. "The agencies highlighted in this report have shown that change and improvement can happen when ambitious goals are set and an emphasis is placed on data and evidence."

"The case studies in our report demonstrate that investments in data systems and culture cannot be disentangled from strategic or other important goals. Leaders must understand the role that data and evidence play in their agencies to make better decisions that will drive progress towards those goals," added Robert Shea, partner at Guidehouse. "Hopefully, this report will help agency leaders think differently about what's possible through the use data and evidence to advance the PMA and ultimately improve delivery of services to the American people."

About the Partnership for Public Service

During the past 21 years, the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service has been dedicated to building a better government and a stronger democracy. We work across administrations to help transform the way government works by providing agencies with the data insights they need to succeed, developing effective leaders, inspiring the next generation to public service, facilitating smooth presidential transitions and recognizing exceptional federal employees. Visit ourpublicservice.org, follow us @PublicService and subscribe today to get the latest federal news, information on upcoming Partnership programs and events, and more.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 15,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

