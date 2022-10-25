Unwrap, Smooth Glowing Skin With Tree Hut's New Holidaze Line

TikTok Favorite Body Care Brand Launches Festive Holiday Collection for Gifting & Self-Care

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the holiday cheer with Tree Hut's new limited-edition Holidaze collection. The makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs are launching a line of holiday-centric Shea Sugar Scrubs, as well as a Whipped Body Butter and Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil sure to get everyone on the gift list in the holiday spirit. From mulled spices to warm vanilla, Tree Hut brought the best seasonal scents together with its new Holidaze collection, which also features colorful new packaging with a vibrant kaleidoscope-inspired design. Available for a limited time only, Tree Hut collectors and beauty enthusiasts can try the new Holiday Cheer Shea Sugar Scrub, Frosted Sugar Cookie Shea Sugar Scrub, Frosted Cranberry Shea Sugar Scrub and Candy Cane Shea Sugar Scrub, Candy Cane Shea Whipped Body Butter and Candy Cane Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil.

Tree Hut Holidaze Collection (PRNewswire)

From Gen Z beauty lovers to their parents – the new Tree Hut Holidaze line is perfect for anyone looking to indulge in some festive self-care during the busiest time of the year. Great for gifting friends, family or yourself, Tree Hut's new holiday-themed body care infused with skin-loving ingredients will not only make skin look and feel great but transform any shower-scape into a winter wonderland.

"Through the years, we've learned that our Tree Hut fans love to update their beauty routines and fragrances to ring in each new season," said Senior Product Development Manager, Kristal Harmon. "This year, we wanted to honor our beloved Tree Hut collectors and new audiences that love the holidays by creating a bold and colorful Holidaze collection featuring the best and most nostalgic scents that this wonderful time of the year has to offer – perfect for gifting loved ones and for indulging in some sweet self-care."

Great as a stocking stuffer or a hostess gift, the brand is expanding its Shea Sugar Scrub offerings to include four delicious new scents that will help bring a moment of joyful calm throughout the stressful holiday season. They all feature the classic Shea Sugar Scrub base that includes sugar, shea butter and an array of natural oils.

Frosted Cranberry Shea Sugar Scrub

Holiday Cheer Shea Sugar Scrub

Frosted Sugar Cookie Shea Sugar Scrub

Candy Cane Shea Sugar Scrub

For holiday fans who can't get enough of the sweet minty scent of the Candy Cane Shea Sugar Scrub, extend the routine by using the Candy Cane Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil to achieve a close, nick-free shave. Its unique gel-to-oil formula cushions skin for a silky-smooth feel and has antioxidants help soothe dry skin. Follow up with the airy Candy Cane Whipped Butter to achieve smooth hydration without the greasy feel.

For the ultimate beauty lover's gift, Tree Hut has also created the Happy Holidaze Trio Gift Set featuring mini Shea Sugar Scrubs in Frosted Cranberry, Candy Cane and the classic Moroccan Rose scent, perfect as a stocking stuffer!

The new Tree Hut items are currently available online and in-store at Target and Ulta. All products in the Tree Hut Holidaze line are alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. To learn more about Tree Hut's holiday offerings and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tree Hut