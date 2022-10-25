Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

"The third quarter saw exceptional growth for our company, including opening a record number of new deposit accounts," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the performance of our team as we also experienced solid increases in total revenue and book value during the quarter."

2022 Third Quarter Highlights

Net income was $8.4 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.04 for Q3 2022

Net interest income increased 14.8% to $25.5 million at Q3 2022, compared to $22.2 million at Q3 2021

Total loans increased 27% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021

Total deposits increased 23% to $3.0 billion at Q3 2022, compared to $2.4 billion at Q3 2021

Book value per common share increased to $35.99 , or 7%, over Q3 2021





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30



2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,413 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017 Earnings per common share, diluted

1.05 0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 Total revenue(1)

28,134 27,149 26,091 26,194 26,411 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

3.19 % 3.35 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.38 % Return on average assets(3)

1.00 % 0.92 % 1.10 % 1.66 % 2.03 % Return on average equity(3)

11.57 % 10.31 % 11.60 % 17.61 % 21.67 % Efficiency ratio(4)

57.03 % 58.16 % 56.28 % 56.25 % 53.15 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.92 % 2.02 % 2.03 % 2.06 % 2.06 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 Total deposits

3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 Core deposits(6)

2,723,592 2,588,283 2,541,113 2,479,412 2,367,841 Total assets

3,439,669 3,287,663 3,073,234 2,925,548 2,784,176 Book value per common share

35.99 35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57 Loans to deposits

100.95 % 99.13 % 98.25 % 97.12 % 98.19 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

13.75 % 13.97 % 14.37 % 14.90 % 14.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.65 % 11.83 % 12.18 % 12.65 % 12.59 % Leverage ratio

9.44 % 9.71 % 10.12 % 10.18 % 10.20 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

11.17 % 11.33 % 11.65 % 12.09 % 12.00 % Tangible common equity(9)

8.37 % 8.60 % 9.06 % 9.50 % 9.54 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.50 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 % 14.90 % Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.07 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

(0.06 %) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.06 % (0.01 %) Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.16 % 259.95 % [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited















Quarter Ended



Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest income











Loans $ 29,752 26,610 23,931 23,661 23,063 Investment securities

506 448 474 410 355 Federal funds sold

676 180 59 66 68 Total interest income

30,934 27,238 24,464 24,137 23,486 Interest expense











Deposits

5,021 1,844 908 900 934 Borrowings

459 510 392 380 380 Total interest expense

5,480 2,354 1,300 1,280 1,314 Net interest income

25,454 24,884 23,164 22,857 22,172 Provision (reversal) for credit losses

950 1,775 1,105 (4,200) (6,000) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

24,504 23,109 22,059 27,057 28,172 Noninterest income











Mortgage banking income

1,230 1,184 1,494 1,931 2,829 Service fees on deposit accounts

194 209 191 200 199 ATM and debit card income

559 563 528 560 542 Income from bank owned life insurance

315 315 315 312 321 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

- (394) - - - Other income

382 388 399 334 348 Total noninterest income

2,680 2,265 2,927 3,337 4,239 Noninterest expense











Compensation and benefits

9,843 9,915 9,456 9,208 9,064 Occupancy

2,442 2,219 1,778 2,081 1,685 Outside service and data processing costs

1,529 1,528 1,533 1,395 1,368 Insurance

507 367 260 342 244 Professional fees

555 693 599 682 694 Marketing

338 329 269 260 248 Other

832 737 790 767 736 Total noninterest expenses

16,046 15,788 14,685 14,735 14,039 Income before provision for income taxes

11,138 9,586 10,301 15,659 18,372 Income tax expense

2,725 2,346 2,331 3,654 4,355 Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,413 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017













Earnings per common share – Basic $ 1.06 0.91 1.00 1.52 1.78 Earnings per common share – Diluted

1.04 0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 Basic weighted average common shares

7,972 7,945 7,932 7,877 7,874 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,065 8,075 8,096 8,057 8,001 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, a $1.2 million increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $5.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income from the second quarter was driven by an increase in net interest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses. In addition, there was a loss on disposal of fixed assets recorded during the second quarter period. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 decreased from the prior year due primarily to an increase in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in mortgage banking income and an increase in noninterest expenses. In addition, net interest income increased $570 thousand, or 2.3%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter of 2022, and increased $3.3 million, or 14.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.8 million of loan growth during the third quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the third quarter of 2022, calculated under the new Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology, includes a $525 thousand provision for loan losses and a $425 thousand provision for unfunded commitments. We received a $1.5 million recovery on a previously charged-off loan during the third quarter of 2022 that drove the decrease in provision expense from the second quarter and the prior year periods. The reversal in the provision during the third quarter of 2021 was driven by improvement in economic conditions after the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $415 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million decrease from the third quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income improved slightly from the prior quarter, but decreased by $1.6 million from the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.0 million, or a $258 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022, and a $2.0 million increase from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in occupancy and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense decreased slightly from the second quarter driven by less benefits expense and increased from the prior year due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases. Occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters, while our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second and third quarters of 2022 and 23.7% for the third quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited















For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 122,071 $ 676 2.20 % $ 80,909 $ 180 0.89 % $ 145,899 $ 68 0.18 % Investment securities, taxable 91,462 449 1.95 % 98,527 404 1.64 % 93,428 301 1.28 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 10,160 74 2.89 % 10,382 56 2.16 % 10,974 70 2.54 % Loans(10) 2,941,350 29,752 4.01 % 2,795,274 26,610 3.82 % 2,351,467 23,063 3.89 % Total interest-earning assets 3,165,043 30,951 3.88 % 2,985,092 27,250 3.66 % 2,601,768 23,502 3.58 % Noninterest-earning assets 159,233



154,659



132,929



Total assets $3,324,726



$3,139,751



$2,734,697



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 361,500 178 0.20 % $ 389,563 144 0.15 % $ 316,775 48 0.06 % Savings & money market 1,417,181 3,663 1.03 % 1,267,174 1,200 0.38 % 1,209,991 651 0.21 % Time deposits 361,325 1,180 1.30 % 278,101 500 0.72 % 161,300 235 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,140,006 5,021 0.93 % 1,934,838 1,844 0.38 % 1,688,066 934 0.22 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,357 10 2.92 % 53,179 105 0.79 % - - - % Subordinated debentures 36,169 449 4.93 % 36,143 405 4.49 % 36,062 380 4.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,177,532 5,480 1.00 % 2,024,160 2,354 0.47 % 1,724,128 1,314 0.30 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 858,202



833,943



753,901



Shareholders' equity 288,542



281,648



256,668



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,324,276



$3,139,751



$2,734,697



Net interest spread



2.88 %



3.19 %



3.28 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$25,471 3.19 %

$24,896 3.35 %

$22,188 3.38 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

17



12



16

Net interest income

$25,454



$24,884



$22,172

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]























Net interest income was $25.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $570 thousand increase from the second quarter, resulting primarily from a $3.7 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $146.1 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 4.01%, 19-basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.3 million, resulting primarily from $589.9 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, combined with a 12-basis point increase in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.19% for the third quarter of 2022, a 16-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the third quarter of 2022, and a 19-basis point decrease from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 300-basis point interest rate hikes during the first nine months of 2022, the yield on our interest-earning assets has increased by 30-basis points during the third quarter of 2022 in comparison to the third quarter of 2021. However, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 70-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the third quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited





















Ending Balance





September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks $ 16,530 21,090 20,992 21,770 17,944

Federal funds sold

139,544 124,462 95,093 86,882 47,440

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,532 36,538 33,131 58,557 63,149

Total cash and cash equivalents

160,606 182,090 149,216 167,209 128,533

Investment securities:













Investment securities available for sale

91,521 98,991 106,978 120,281 113,802

Other investments

5,449 5,065 4,104 4,021 2,820

Total investment securities

96,970 104,056 111,082 124,302 116,622

Mortgage loans held for sale

9,243 18,329 17,840 13,556 31,641

Loans (5)

3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047

Less allowance for credit losses

(36,317) (34,192) (32,944) (30,408) (36,075)

Loans, net

2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469 2,352,972

Bank owned life insurance

50,778 50,463 50,148 49,833 49,521

Property and equipment, net

99,530 96,674 95,129 92,370 78,456

Deferred income taxes

18,425 15,078 10,635 8,397 16,591

Other assets

10,407 9,960 10,859 10,412 9,840

Total assets $ 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176

Liabilities













Deposits $ 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018

FHLB Advances

60,000 50,000 - - -

Subordinated debentures

36,187 36,160 36,133 36,106 36,079

Other liabilities

54,245 48,708 49,809 47,715 49,450

Total liabilities

3,151,884 3,005,026 2,794,116 2,647,647 2,518,547

Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - -

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

80 80 80 79 79

Nonvested restricted stock

(3,348) (3,230) (3,425) (1,435) (1,469)

Additional paid-in capital

118,433 117,714 117,286 114,226 113,501

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(14,009) (10,143) (6,393) (740) (248)

Retained earnings

186,629 178,216 170,976 165,771 153,766

Total shareholders' equity

287,785 282,637 278,524 277,901 265,629

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176

Common Stock













Book value per common share $ 35.99 35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57

Stock price:













High

47.16 50.09 65.02 64.73 53.50

Low

41.66 42.25 50.84 52.73 48.62

Period end

41.66 43.59 50.84 62.49 53.50

Common shares outstanding

7,997 7,986 7,981 7,925 7,913

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]





















ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited







Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 253 259 265 270 7,400 Commercial business

79 - - - 1,469 Consumer











Real estate

- 183 739 989 1,461 Home equity

197 200 815 653 818 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

2,086 2,289 2,713 2,952 2,730 Total nonaccrual loans

2,615 2,931 4,532 4,864 13,878 Other real estate owned

- - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,615 2,931 4,532 4,864 13,878 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.50 % Total loans

0.09 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.58 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 4,683 3,558 3,241 3,299 4,044 Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 % 14.90 %



Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 34,192 32,944 30,408 36,075 41,912 CECL adjustment

- - 1,500 - - Loans charged-off

- (316) (169) (1,509) (243) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

1,600 39 180 42 406 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

1,600 (277) 11 (1,467) 163 Provision for credit losses

525 1,525 1,025 (4,200) (6,000) Balance, end of period $ 36,317 34,192 32,944 30,408 36,075 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.22 % 259.95 % Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

(0.22 %) 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.24 % (0.03 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $316 thousand to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,388.9% on September 30, 2022, compared to 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022 and 260.0% on September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 5.24%. The improvement over the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the first nine months of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, and $36.1 million, or 1.51% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. We had net recoveries of $1.6 million, or (0.22%) annualized, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $277 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $163 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 572,972 551,544 527,776 488,965 470,614 Non-owner occupied RE

799,569 741,263 705,811 666,833 628,521 Construction

85,850 84,612 75,015 64,425 87,892 Business

419,312 389,790 352,932 333,049 307,969 Total commercial loans

1,877,703 1,767,209 1,661,534 1,553,272 1,494,996 Consumer











Real estate

873,471 812,130 745,667 694,401 648,276 Home equity

171,904 161,512 155,678 154,839 155,049 Construction

77,798 76,878 72,627 59,846 57,419 Other

29,151 27,476 25,169 27,519 33,307 Total consumer loans

1,152,324 1,077,996 999,141 936,605 894,051 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 Less—allowance for credit losses

(36,317) (34,192) (32,944) (30,408) (36,075) Total loans, net $ 2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469 2,352,972

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Non-interest bearing $ 791,050 799,169 779,262 768,650 720,444 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

357,862 364,189 416,322 401,788 331,167 Money market accounts

1,452,958 1,320,329 1,238,866 1,201,099 1,188,666 Savings

42,335 41,944 41,630 39,696 34,018 Time, less than $250,000

79,387 62,340 57,972 61,122 65,177 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

277,860 282,187 174,122 91,471 93,546 Total deposits $ 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000. (7) September 30, 2022 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.4 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MIKE DOWLING 864-679-9070

MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

