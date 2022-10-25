Nabors Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2022 operating revenues of $694 million, an increase of approximately 10%, compared to operating revenues of $631 million in the second quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $14 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares to a loss of $83 million, or $9.41 per share, in the second quarter. The third quarter results included a non-cash gain of $34 million, or $3.74 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants, while the second quarter results included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $22 million, or $2.42 per share. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $191 million, a 21% increase compared to $158 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "We had an outstanding third quarter. All of our operating segments grew sequentially. Total adjusted EBITDA increased to pre-pandemic levels, and the U.S. Drilling segment once again delivered strong growth, largely driven by continued dayrate increases in the Lower 48 market. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our International segment. In Drilling Solutions, the annual EBITDA run rate exceeded $100 million, and gross margin set another all-time high.

"The Lower 48 remains robust. For some time, leading-edge daily revenue has been significantly higher than our quarterly average. This remains the case today. In the third quarter our average daily revenue increased by more than $3,600 sequentially, or 14%. Meanwhile, leading-edge daily revenue is nearly $10,000 higher than the third quarter's average.

"High utilization and strong demand in the Lower 48 for high-specification rigs reflect the constructive commodity price environment and our customers' strong appetite for technologies that deliver high-end drilling performance. We expect additional rig count growth from our largest customers through the end of 2022. The discussions underway for 2023 reinforce our confidence in our target to reach 100% utilization of our high-specification fleet in 2023.

"The growth outlook in our International segment has solidified. In Saudi Arabia, our customer has recently agreed to renew 24 rigs on four-year term contracts at current market rates. As a result, over the past several quarters, 33 of the 43 rigs in the existing SANAD fleet have been extended on four-year term contracts. SANAD expects to redeploy an existing rig and add one more newbuild rig in the current quarter. Early in 2023, the remaining three newbuilds from Saudi Aramco's initial award should start operations. In Latin America, over the next few quarters we expect to add several units across markets.

"Revenue in our Drilling Solutions segment accelerated in the third quarter, growing sequentially by 11%. This improvement was broad-based, as Nabors U.S. rigs, third-party U.S. rigs, and International all saw faster growth in the quarter.

"We are very encouraged by the progress we have made in our Energy Transition initiatives. On one of our rigs, we recently deployed our innovative energy storage solution using ultracapacitors, instead of lithium batteries. In addition, testing of our hydrogen injection module is now underway on another rig. Finally, we are in the process of installing another seven PowerTAP™ modules, which allows us to connect these rigs directly and quickly to the grid. We will have 15 units deployed by year end, and another 10 in 2023."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $114.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 92.1, increased by three rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $11,165, 28% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $85.9 million, a 4% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance in Saudi Arabia and Latin America led the growth. The International rig count averaged 74.6. Daily adjusted gross margin for the third quarter averaged $14,589, up slightly from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 13% to $25.6 million. This improvement reflects increasing activity both in the U.S. and international markets, with higher installations across all product and service categories. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue in Drilling Solutions was 52%.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% in the third quarter. Revenue increased by 12% sequentially, to $50 million, mainly due to higher capital equipment sales.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $35 million in the third quarter. This result was primarily driven by higher financial results across all segments, strong collections, and disciplined capital spending. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $96 million, including $14 million for the SANAD newbuilds.

In the third quarter, net debt was $2.16 billion, a $23 million reduction as compared to the second quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter drove the improvement in net debt.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Third quarter results were significantly better than we anticipated. Across the company, we continued to experience strong pricing momentum coupled with higher activity levels, more than offsetting cost pressure in certain markets. Favorable pricing and activity trends continue to improve across the globe. We expect fourth quarter results for all segments to increase materially over those of the third quarter.

"The pace of dayrate increases has been particularly brisk in the Lower 48, where we have recently started to sign contracts with revenue per day approaching $40,000. This benchmark does not include additional revenue for Drilling Solutions. Utilization for our high-specification rigs now stands at 86% and as utilization for the industry continues to increase, we expect to see higher dayrates through the end of this year and into 2023. Clearly, our decision to keep most of our fleet on short term contracts has paid off. We are now adding some term onto our portfolio of contracts. At these leading edge dayrates, we believe it makes sense to contract a portion of our Lower 48 fleet on longer term.

"We have undertaken significant multi-year investments to enhance the quality of our Lower 48 fleet, expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia, develop our automation and robotics capabilities, grow our NDS offering, and launch our clean energy strategy. Even with these investments, we have achieved significant reductions in our net debt. We now expect to close the year with net debt just above $2 billion, which translates into Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of about 3x. We have accomplished this in a challenging environment. Reducing leverage remains one of our main strategic goals. Given the current environment and assuming favorable commodity prices persist, we are forecasting approximately $400 million in net debt reduction during 2023."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following quarterly metrics:

U.S. Drilling

An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of four to five rigs vs. the third quarter average

Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $13,400 - $13,600

A $5 million decrease in EBITDA for Alaska and U.S. Offshore combined, mainly as our largest offshore rig goes down for maintenance

International

Rig count up approximately one rig vs. the third quarter average

Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $14,900

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 15% over the third quarter level

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $2 million over the third quarter level

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $100 to $120 million , of which approximately $60 million supports SANAD newbuilds

Capital expenditures for the full year 2022 of $380 to $400 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for the full year 2022 above $100 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "We are proud of our third quarter results. As we look ahead, the commodity price environment remains positive, globally, for both oil and gas. Several of our strategic initiatives – building the drilling performance software portfolio, targeting the third-party rig market, and modularizing our technology – are gaining momentum. These set us in a unique position to capitalize on the favorable market. With that, we anticipate even stronger results in the fourth quarter."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.

Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail william.conroy@nabors.com, or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email kara.peak@nabors.com. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail mark.andrews@nabors.com



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





























Revenues and other income:























Operating revenues

$ 694,136

$ 524,165

$ 630,943

$ 1,893,618

$ 1,474,009



Investment income (loss)

4,813

200

822

5,798

1,401



Total revenues and other income

698,949

524,365

631,765

1,899,416

1,475,410





























Costs and other deductions:























Direct costs

432,311

336,538

403,797

1,208,820

939,658



General and administrative expenses

57,594

52,897

58,167

169,400

159,137



Research and engineering

13,409

9,498

10,941

36,028

24,930



Depreciation and amortization

169,857

173,375

162,015

496,231

525,426



Interest expense

43,841

42,217

42,899

133,650

126,906



Other, net

(25,954)

22,758

14,528

68,975

96,559



Total costs and other deductions

691,058

637,283

692,347

2,113,104

1,872,616





























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

7,891

(112,918)

(60,582)

(213,688)

(397,206)



Income tax expense (benefit)

12,352

2,784

9,353

35,376

37,228





























Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(4,461)

(115,702)

(69,935)

(249,064)

(434,434)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(20)

-

-

7





























Net income (loss)

(4,461)

(115,722)

(69,935)

(249,064)

(434,427)



Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(9,322)

(6,778)

(12,982)

(32,132)

(21,168)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

(13,783)

(122,500)

(82,917)

(281,196)

(455,595)



Less: Preferred stock dividend

-

-

-

-

(3,653)



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (13,783)

$ (122,500)

$ (82,917)

$ (281,196)

$ (459,248)





























Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:























Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (13,783)

$ (122,480)

$ (82,917)

$ (281,196)

$ (459,255)



Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

(20)

-

-

7



Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (13,783)

$ (122,500)

$ (82,917)

$ (281,196)

$ (459,248)





























Earnings (losses) per share:























Basic from continuing operations

$ (1.80)

$ (15.79)

$ (9.41)

$ (32.72)

$ (62.26)



Basic from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-



Total Basic

$ (1.80)

$ (15.79)

$ (9.41)

$ (32.72)

$ (62.26)





























Diluted from continuing operations

$ (1.80)

$ (15.79)

$ (9.41)

$ (32.72)

$ (62.26)



Diluted from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-



Total Diluted

$ (1.80)

$ (15.79)

$ (9.41)

$ (32.72)

$ (62.26)























































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic

9,099

7,907

9,081

8,830

7,490



Diluted

9,099

7,907

9,081

8,830

7,490























































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 190,822

$ 125,232

$ 158,038

$ 479,370

$ 350,284





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 20,965

$ (48,143)

$ (3,977)

$ (16,861)

$ (175,142)





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





































September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2022

2022

2021





(Unaudited)





ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and short-term investments

$ 425,070

$ 417,978

$ 991,488

Accounts receivable, net

302,963

278,112

287,572

Other current assets

237,873

227,290

222,749

Total current assets

965,906

923,380

1,501,809

Property, plant and equipment, net

3,100,293

3,186,849

3,348,498

Other long-term assets

702,356

690,754

675,057

Total assets

$ 4,768,555

$ 4,800,983

$ 5,525,364

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ -

Other current liabilities

559,166

524,058

525,228

Total current liabilities

559,166

524,058

525,228

Long-term debt

2,585,517

2,601,510

3,262,795

Other long-term liabilities

344,702

394,210

343,120

Total liabilities

3,489,385

3,519,778

4,131,143

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

683,005

680,403

675,283

















Equity:













Shareholders' equity

439,241

453,200

590,656

Noncontrolling interest

156,924

147,602

128,282

Total equity

596,165

600,802

718,938

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,768,555

$ 4,800,983

$ 5,525,364

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)

























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(In thousands, except rig activity)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021



























Operating revenues:























U.S. Drilling

$ 297,178

$ 173,441

$ 253,008

$ 767,769

$ 477,346



Canada Drilling

-

6,034

-

-

39,336



International Drilling

306,355

270,008

296,320

881,705

772,128



Drilling Solutions

61,981

45,880

55,879

172,042

120,697



Rig Technologies (1)

50,496

42,053

45,094

132,326

102,353



Other reconciling items (2)

(21,874)

(13,251)

(19,358)

(60,224)

(37,851)



Total operating revenues

$ 694,136

$ 524,165

$ 630,943

$ 1,893,618

$ 1,474,009



























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)























U.S. Drilling

$ 114,486

$ 62,132

$ 87,371

$ 276,122

$ 180,702



Canada Drilling

(9)

1,607

(15)

(43)

14,274



International Drilling

85,922

76,211

82,446

239,616

210,144



Drilling Solutions

25,612

15,620

22,751

68,363

39,874



Rig Technologies (1)

4,818

3,005

3,364

7,138

4,507



Other reconciling items (4)

(40,007)

(33,343)

(37,879)

(111,826)

(99,216)



Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 190,822

$ 125,232

$ 158,038

$ 479,370

$ 350,284



























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)























U.S. Drilling

$ 37,776

$ (19,700)

$ 8,288

$ 40,213

$ (63,905)



Canada Drilling

(9)

1,371

(15)

(43)

2,670



International Drilling

(907)

(7,297)

4,605

(2,629)

(34,368)



Drilling Solutions

20,099

8,607

18,260

53,068

19,841



Rig Technologies (1)

3,412

1,926

2,127

2,788

(1,335)



Other reconciling items (4)

(39,406)

(33,050)

(37,242)

(110,258)

(98,045)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 20,965

$ (48,143)

$ (3,977)

$ (16,861)

$ (175,142)



























Rig activity:





















Average Rigs Working: (7)























Lower 48

92.1

67.6

89.3

88.3

62.5



Other US

7.7

5.0

7.1

7.2

5.0



U.S. Drilling

99.8

72.6

96.4

95.5

67.5



Canada Drilling

-

4.1

-

-

8.6



International Drilling

74.6

67.0

74.3

73.6

66.7



Total average rigs working

174.4

143.7

170.7

169.1

142.8



























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)























Lower 48

$ 29,190

$ 21,312

$ 25,566

$ 26,050

$ 21,314



Other US

70,661

88,175

70,181

70,953

83,177



U.S. Drilling (10)

32,380

25,940

28,852

29,449

25,908



Canada Drilling

-

16,056

-

-

16,693



International Drilling

44,658

43,789

43,808

43,859

42,410



























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)























Lower 48

$ 11,165

$ 7,025

$ 8,706

$ 9,255

$ 7,450



Other US

38,034

53,947

36,300

37,215

52,251



U.S. Drilling (10)

13,232

10,272

10,738

11,371

10,777



Canada Drilling

-

5,654

-

-

6,758



International Drilling

14,589

14,375

14,331

14,033

13,582



(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.

















(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.

















(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

















(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.

















(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.

















(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

















(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.

















(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT











(Unaudited)

































(In thousands)

































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

































Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 37,776

$ (9)

$ (907)

$ 20,099

$ 3,412

$ (39,406)

$ 20,965

Depreciation and amortization

76,710

-

86,829

5,513

1,406

(601)

169,857

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,486

$ (9)

$ 85,922

$ 25,612

$ 4,818

$ (40,007)

$ 190,822





































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021





U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

































Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (19,700)

$ 1,371

$ (7,297)

$ 8,607

$ 1,926

$ (33,050)

$ (48,143)

Depreciation and amortization

81,832

236

83,508

7,013

1,079

(293)

173,375

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 62,132

$ 1,607

$ 76,211

$ 15,620

$ 3,005

$ (33,343)

$ 125,232





































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022





U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

































Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,288

$ (15)

$ 4,605

$ 18,260

$ 2,127

$ (37,242)

$ (3,977)

Depreciation and amortization

79,083

-

77,841

4,491

1,237

(637)

162,015

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 87,371

$ (15)

$ 82,446

$ 22,751

$ 3,364

$ (37,879)

$ 158,038





































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022





U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

































Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 40,213

$ (43)

$ (2,629)

$ 53,068

$ 2,788

$ (110,258)

$ (16,861)

Depreciation and amortization

235,909

-

242,245

15,295

4,350

(1,568)

496,231

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 276,122

$ (43)

$ 239,616

$ 68,363

$ 7,138

$ (111,826)

$ 479,370





































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021





U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

































Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (63,905)

$ 2,670

$ (34,368)

$ 19,841

$ (1,335)

$ (98,045)

$(175,142)

Depreciation and amortization

244,607

11,604

244,512

20,033

5,842

(1,171)

525,426

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 180,702

$14,274

$ 210,144

$ 39,874

$ 4,507

$ (99,216)

$ 350,284































Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

































NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 25,551

$ (30,783)

$ (937)

$ 10,018

$ (93,526)

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,798

4,606

4,740

13,983

13,281

Plus: Research and engineering

1,652

1,296

1,611

4,902

2,671

GAAP Gross Margin

32,001

(24,881)

5,414

28,903

(77,574)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

62,583

68,603

65,312

194,139

204,644

Adjusted gross margin

$ 94,584

$ 43,722

$ 70,726

$ 223,042

$ 127,070























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 12,225

$ 11,083

$ 9,225

$ 30,195

$ 29,621

Plus: General and administrative costs

343

531

307

1,034

1,608

Plus: Research and engineering

157

120

139

428

303

GAAP Gross Margin

12,725

11,734

9,671

31,657

31,532

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

14,127

13,229

13,771

41,770

39,962

Adjusted gross margin

$ 26,852

$ 24,963

$ 23,442

$ 73,427

$ 71,494























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 37,776

$ (19,700)

$ 8,288

$ 40,213

$ (63,905)

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,141

5,137

5,047

15,017

14,889

Plus: Research and engineering

1,809

1,416

1,750

5,330

2,974

GAAP Gross Margin

44,726

(13,147)

15,085

60,560

(46,042)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

76,710

81,832

79,083

235,909

244,606

Adjusted gross margin

$ 121,436

$ 68,685

$ 94,168

$ 296,469

$ 198,564























Canada Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (9)

$ 1,371

$ (15)

$ (43)

$ 2,670

Plus: General and administrative costs

9

488

15

41

1,536

Plus: Research and engineering

-

30

-

-

115

GAAP Gross Margin

-

1,889

-

(2)

4,321

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

-

236

-

3

11,605

Adjusted gross margin

$ -

$ 2,125

$ -

$ 1

$ 15,926























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (907)

$ (7,297)

$ 4,605

$ (2,629)

$ (34,368)

Plus: General and administrative costs

12,599

10,908

13,056

38,137

32,935

Plus: Research and engineering

1,558

1,520

1,433

4,360

4,202

GAAP Gross Margin

13,250

5,131

19,094

39,868

2,769

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

86,830

83,509

77,842

242,247

244,514

Adjusted gross margin

$ 100,080

$ 88,640

$ 96,936

$ 282,115

$ 247,283































Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



(In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





























Net income (loss)

$ (4,461)

$ (115,722)

$ (69,935)

$ (249,064)

$ (434,427)



(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

20

-

-

(7)



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(4,461)

(115,702)

(69,935)

(249,064)

(434,434)



Income tax expense (benefit)

12,352

2,784

9,353

35,376

37,228



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

7,891

(112,918)

(60,582)

(213,688)

(397,206)



Investment (income) loss

(4,813)

(200)

(822)

(5,798)

(1,401)



Interest expense

43,841

42,217

42,899

133,650

126,906



Other, net

(25,954)

22,758

14,528

68,975

96,559



Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

20,965

(48,143)

(3,977)

(16,861)

(175,142)



Depreciation and amortization

169,857

173,375

162,015

496,231

525,426



Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 190,822

$ 125,232

$ 158,038

$ 479,370

$ 350,284































(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT



























September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



(In thousands)

2022

2022

2021







(Unaudited)





















Long-term debt

$ 2,585,517

$ 2,601,510

$ 3,262,795



Less: Cash and short-term investments

425,070

417,978

991,488



Net Debt

$ 2,160,447

$ 2,183,532

$ 2,271,307























NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

(In thousands)

2022

2022

2022

















Net cash provided by operating activities

138,950

$ 120,796

$ 301,100

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(103,591)

(63,872)

(248,050)

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 35,359

$ 56,924

$ 53,050























Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

View original content:

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.