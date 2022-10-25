LBC Credit Partners and Sound Point Capital Support the Acquisition of Unirac, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC") and Sound Point Capital two of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided a $180 million senior secured credit facility to Greenbelt Capital Partners ("Greenbelt") to support the acquisition of Unirac, Inc.

LBC served as Agent and Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facility. Sound Point Capital served as Co-Lead Arranger.

Unirac is North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems, roof attachments, roof flashings, and accessories. With more than 22 years of customer service, Unirac has over 8GW of experience and more than 1,000,000 installations worth of knowledge.

Greenbelt Capital Partners is a growth-focused middle-market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments ranging from late-stage growth equity to private equity to infrastructure development across the energy sector. The Greenbelt investment team recently spun out of Trilantic North America and continues to serve as advisors to Trilantic North America and its managed funds. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed approximately $4.6 billion of equity capital to multiple portfolio companies and consummated more than $58 billion of M&A and financings in over 210 transactions across the portfolio.

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $9.4 billion to over 300 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $40 billion in assets and employs more than 190 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.* To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

