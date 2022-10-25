International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.) Partners with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council to host I.S.E.S. USA in Arizona On March 7-8 2023

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.) - USA will take place in Arizona on March 7-8, 2023 at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass, with more than 150 industry leaders, visionaries and technology experts convene again in Arizona to present insights into the latest trends, innovations and developments across the microelectronics supply chain. The event will be co-hosted by Headline Partner, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. The International Semiconductor Executive Summits - USA, the premier conference for leaders in the Semiconductor eco-systems, will feature on-site keynotes and executive panels with thought leaders from the semiconductor ecosystem, academia and government. Registration is now open: www.ises-usa.com

"Greater Phoenix is one of America's longest-standing semiconductor hubs, with a thriving and diverse ecosystem that is home to research and development, manufacturing, and headquarters facilities for some of the most well-known companies in the industry. The spirit of collaboration that has paved the way for growth in this market is similar to the experience at the International Semiconductor Executive Summit (ISES). We're proud to partner with ISES. From coordination to the quality of the network, ISES offers the unmatched opportunity to connect with semiconductor executives and thought leaders for executive-level discussions that shape the future of the semiconductor industry in the U.S."

– Greater Phoenix Economic Council Council President & CEO - Chris Camacho

"After the huge success of the ISES USA 2022 hosted in Arizona where tickets were sold out a month before the event. We had in presence all the top level executives from the leading companies in semiconductor manufacturing be it Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, AMD, TSMC, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Broadcom Inc., Google, Micron Technology, SkyWater Technology, Foundry, GlobalFoundries, Western Digital, NXP Semiconductors, Applied Materials, Lam Research, KLA ... you name it was in presence. Semiconductor Companies from across the entire supply chain will network and showcase the latest technologies and solutions.

Our members understand the importance of collaboration within the eco-system for it to function efficiently. Together we will move at a faster pace and indeed Silicon Desert is a reality now. Arizona is a great choice to host such a leading executive platform and evidently impactful organisations like the Greater Phoenix Economic Council make things happen. In this business, one not only needs to talk the talk but most importantly also walk the walk. Any semiconductor company should know Arizona has a great ecosystem and definitely should approach GPEC for local support! We are excited and looking forward ISES USA 2023 already... and we, the ISES community are ready to support in Making Semiconductors In America Great Again.

With the success on the CHIPS Act passage and significant new fab investments happening in the U.S., we're so excited to welcome back key semiconductor industry players to the International Semiconductor Executive Summits USA on March 7-8 to explore new business and collaboration opportunities at the heart of continuing innovation, Arizona!" - said Salah Nasri, President of the International Semiconductor Executive Summits President - Salah Nasri.

Key Topics of The International Semiconductor Executive Summits 2023 - USA

Advanced Packaging – This session will feature data-sharing breakthroughs that are leading to smarter manufacturing processes, higher yields, and new semiconductor innovations. Thought leaders will engage attendees on topics including advances in chip enablement, logic & memory integration, 3D High Bandwidth integration, HPC Packaging Roadmap, package architecture goals, hybrid bonding, future of 3D stacking, thermal innovations, optical interconnects, and improving data-sharing across the microelectronics supply chain.

Memory Manufacturing – This session will feature memory scaling trends, DRAM/NAND challenges & enablers , defect detection requirements, gaps, metrology challenges and enablers .

Supply Chain – Ensuring the future of the strategic semiconductor industry in the US required a solidification in supply chain. This session will cover big data and artificial intelligence for operations Management in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, factory automation and optimisation , advanced process control, defect inspection and unique logistics solutions.

Work Force Development – Building and strengthening the semiconductor talent pipeline to sustain the current accelerated pace of innovation and growth must be of a top priority. This session will highlight solutions to strengthen strategic initiatives for Semiconductor Companies.

Industry Market Trends – Market trends and a 2023 update on forecasts and insights on semiconductor manufacturing supply chain and M &A Forecast will be presented in this session. Perspectives on key semiconductor industry trends from Wall Street analysts will be thoroughly discussed.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

To ensure the well-being of all its visitors, I.S.E.S. monitors developing federal, state, and local health and safety recommendations and requirements to determine the most appropriate safety protocols for in-person events.

About International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.)

I.S.E.S. is where decision makers in Semiconductor Manufacturing connect to inspire, collaborate and share ideas in a trusted network. A leading industry associated that consists of members from the entire Semiconductor ecosystem responsible for the innovations in Equipment & Materials Manufacturers, OSATs, Foundries, IDMs, IC Design Houses, Software and Services to the actual end user such as High Performance Computing, AI, Automotive Electronics, 5G/6G and etc. I.S.E.S. hosts its Summits annually in the following regions: United States of America, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. The MEMS World Summit EU, China and South East Asia are I.S.E.S. Strategic Communities.

I.S.E.S. provides a unique industry platform dedicated for collaboration, where global leaders connect and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate the semiconductor industry.

Visit www.isesglobal.com to learn more, contact us, and connect with the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S) on LinkedIn (hyperlink: https://www.linkedin.com/company/internationalsemiconductorexecutivesummit/ ), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TjWccCFQfo) and WeChat.

