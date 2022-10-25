Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022

Published: Oct. 25, 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the Company earned net income of $5.41 million or $2.40 per share, an increase of $653 thousand or 13.7% compared to net income of $4.76 million or $2.11 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income was $1.52 million or $0.68 per share, a decrease of $550 thousand compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $2.07 million and a decrease of $737 thousand compared to $2.26 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance sheet growth remained strong during the third quarter with total assets growing by $37.1 million, up from $872.6 million as of June 30, 2022 to $909.7 million as of September 30, 2022.  Total assets were up $91.8 million on a year-to-date basis for 2022 compared to $817.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The asset growth for the quarter and for the year has been driven by strong loan growth.  Total loans grew $34.5 million from $692.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $727.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and are up $129.3 million (excluding PPP loans) from December 31, 2021. Due to rapidly rising market rates and a decline in liquidity within the economy due to higher inflation, the third quarter saw increased competition for core deposit dollars within the banking industry. Overall funding for the balance sheet and loan growth as noted previously has come from: 1) the deployment of cash, with cash balances going from $41.3 million as of December 31, 2021 to $15.8 million as of September 30, 2022, 2) deposit growth of $41.6 million, with deposit balances increasing from $736.7 million as of December 31, 2021 to $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and 3) an increase in short-term borrowing from zero outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $5.0 million as of June 30, 2022 to $53.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Earnings for the third quarter were impacted by increased interest expense related to the balance sheet funding as noted above. Interest expense increased from $630 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.  While funding costs increased, this was largely off-set by increased interest income directly related to the strong loan growth noted above and by the repricing of variable rate loan products within the portfolio, which were tied to the Fed rate increases during the quarter.  While net interest margin dropped quarter over quarter from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022, earning asset volumes helped to push overall net interest income higher for the quarter.  Most of the decrease in earnings comparing third quarter 2022 to second quarter 2022 can be attributed to lower non-interest income, down $133 thousand due to a slow-down in mortgage activity related to rising rates, and increased operating expenses, up $727 thousand for the quarter, related to higher employee costs, data processing expense and other operating expenses. Management continues to recognize the importance of the employee base to the success of the Company and in a proactive move to reward all employees and to help off-set higher cost of living due to high inflation, the Company increased salaries by 5% effective July 1, 2022 to all employees throughout the organization.  Increased communications expense related to volume and technology upgrades contributed to increased data processing expense on a quarter over quarter basis, up $126 thousand comparing the third quarter to second quarter 2022.  "Other" operating expense increased $372 thousand when comparing third quarter 2022 to second quarter 2022.   The second quarter expense was lower than normal due to a one-time credit adjustment to the provision for off-balance sheet credit lines of approximately $356 thousand to better represent unused line commitments.  Income tax expense was also slightly higher during the third quarter due to small adjustments related to the effective tax rate and deferred tax calculations.

In summary, strong earning asset growth for the quarter helped to off-set funding cost pressure and lower secondary mortgage revenue; however, higher operating expenses, due in part to a one-time credit in the second quarter, resulted in lower overall earnings for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to second quarter 2022 results.  Year-to-date through September 30, 2022 the Company has recorded net income of $5.4 million, the highest first nine-month earnings in the history of the Company.

Subsequent Events:

On October 3, 2022 the Company announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 600,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.  The offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $12.6 million.  The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses was approximately $11.4 million.

The Company is also providing an update on its previously reported data security incident.  On October 1, 2022, the Bank determined there was unauthorized access to a portion of its information technology system.  Within hours of the detection of the event, the Bank implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address the situation.  The Bank also launched an investigation and engaged legal counsel, a computer forensic firm and other incident response professionals.  In connection with the investigation, the Bank subsequently became aware that the incident impacted files containing certain customer information.  The Bank is currently notifying all individuals identified to date, consistent with applicable laws whose information may have been impacted, including Bank customers and others whose information was contained in those files.  All impacted individuals will be offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.  Currently, the Company does not believe that this data security incident will have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or results of operation.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q22 vs 2Q22

  • Tangible book value per share increased by $0.12 from $22.67 per share at June 30, 2022, to $22.79 as of September 30, 2022. The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of $1.52 million for the quarter partially off-set by additional adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.18 million for the third quarter.
  • Gross loans increased by $34.5 million or 5.0% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022. All PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and there were no loan balances, interest income or fee income included in third quarter results related to the PPP loan program.
  • Overall deposits were down $12.5 million for the third quarter from $790.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022. Balances were down due to less liquidity in the economy due to higher inflation and less government stimulus along with higher market rates and competition for deposit dollars. Ending deposit balances included $10 million in brokered CDs, as of September 30 and June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest margin was impacted by increased market pressure on rates as a result of the numerous Fed rate increases during the quarter and year-to-date. While loan growth has remained strong, deposit growth slowed during the third quarter and the Bank added wholesale funds to the balance sheet to fund the growth. As of September 30, 2022 the Bank had $50 million in short-term (less than 30-day maturities) FHLB advances outstanding and an additional $3 million in overnight fed funds outstanding. Net interest margin fell 10 basis points to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022; however, due to the increased volume in earning assets as noted previously, net interest income increased $193 thousand at the Company level.
  • The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.03% at September 30, 2022, no change from the June 30, 2022 ratio of 1.03%. The reserve ratio stayed consistent for the third quarter based on additional provision expense of $424 thousand directly related to the loan growth as noted above. Credit quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.20% as of September 30, 2022 and no loan charge offs for the third quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q22 vs 3Q21

  • Tangible book value per share decreased $1.30 per share to $22.79 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $24.09 as of September 30, 2021. The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $10.1 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $779 thousand as of September 30, 2021.
  • Gross loans of $727.3 million as of September 30, 2022 were up $156.6 million or 27.4% compared to September 30, 2021, which includes PPP loan forgiveness of $17.9 million during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was $174.4 million or 31.6%.
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $778.3 million, an increase of $79.7 million or 11.4% compared to $698.6 million as of September 30, 2021. September 30, 2022 includes $10 million in brokered CD deposits compared to $244 thousand as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.35% at the Bank level compared 3.48% for the third quarter of 2021. Increased cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 as noted earlier along with no PPP interest and fee income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $698 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 accounts for most of the variance.
  • The loan loss provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $424 thousand compared to a recovery of $243 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 included $550 thousand in recoveries related to an isolated charge-off in the second quarter of 2021, which allowed for the recovery in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income of $1.18 million for the third quarter of 2022 was down $508 thousand compared to $1.69 million for the third quarter of 2021. Lower refinancing and secondary mortgage activity due to the rising rate environment in 2022 account for most of the decrease.
  • Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.69 million, an increase of $682 thousand compared to $5.01 million for the third quarter of 2021. Increased employee costs and data processing fees to support the growth of the Company account for most of the increase along with year-over-year inflation related to general operating costs.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 21, 2022, for stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022, and payable on November 11, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets
















September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,




2022


2022


2022


2021


2021




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


(Unaudited)













Assets











Cash and due from banks

$

15,829,569

$

15,495,064

$

34,704,104

$

41,255,045

$

55,559,304


Total cash and cash equivalents


15,829,569


15,495,064


34,704,104


41,255,045


55,559,304













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


39,352,159


38,181,195


143,435,198


144,019,313


130,430,620

Securities held to maturity


102,703,746


104,434,552


-


-


-


Total securities


142,055,905


142,615,747


143,435,198


144,019,313


130,430,620

Equity securities, at cost


2,281,400


593,900


406,400


337,700


337,700













Loans


727,346,209


692,810,899


643,877,606


610,501,481


570,726,817

Less allowance for loan loss


7,524,423


7,097,516


6,492,858


6,499,690


6,071,485


Loans, net


719,821,786


685,713,383


637,384,748


604,001,791


564,655,332













Loans held for sale


2,536,184


2,729,626


4,043,863


5,423,358


7,962,808

Premises and equipment, net


6,594,337


6,528,753


6,673,970


6,771,220


6,858,448

Right-of-use assets


2,989,453


2,085,283


2,191,459


2,300,829


2,417,317

Accrued interest receivable


2,124,769


2,263,562


2,067,109


1,971,018


1,737,650

Deferred tax assets


5,353,435


4,917,422


4,916,198


2,140,827


2,007,012

Bank-owned life insurance


6,746,834


6,475,884


6,484,376


6,475,067


6,442,566

Goodwill


1,656,507


1,656,507


1,656,507


1,656,507


1,656,507

Intangible assets


-


-


-


695


2,778

Other Assets


1,748,574


1,487,765


1,597,527


1,556,354


1,715,323


Total Assets

$

909,738,753

$

872,562,896

$

845,561,459

$

817,909,724

$

781,783,365













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing demand

$

277,747,419

$

294,684,219

$

287,579,008

$

272,399,626

$

254,056,956

Interest-bearing


500,526,922


496,127,473


482,651,234


464,285,444


444,489,020


Total Deposits


778,274,341


790,811,692


770,230,242


736,685,070


698,545,976













Federal home loan bank advances 


53,000,000


5,000,000


-


-


-

Subordinated debt, net


14,820,606


14,798,182


14,775,758


14,753,333


14,730,909

Other borrowings


-


-


(687)


1,887,060


2,629,280

Lease liabilities


3,052,126


2,155,281


2,259,527


2,367,676


2,480,107

Accrued interest payable


382,450


176,479


396,806


189,842


409,261

Other liabilities


7,252,244


6,930,947


6,839,814


5,071,852


7,099,442


Total Liabilities


856,781,767


819,872,581


794,501,460


760,954,833


725,894,975













Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, par value $.01;shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued












  and outstanding, 2,251,320.


22,513


22,513


22,513


22,513


22,513













Additional paid-in-capital


28,580,504


28,566,129


28,551,754


28,537,379


28,523,004

Retained earnings


34,429,771


32,999,658


31,019,099


29,288,449


28,121,441

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)


(10,075,802)


(8,897,985)


(8,533,367)


(893,450)


(778,568)


Total Shareholders' Equity


52,956,986


52,690,315


51,059,999


56,954,891


55,888,390














Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

909,738,753

$

872,562,896

$

845,561,459

$

817,909,724

$

781,783,365

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30, 


September 30, 




2022


2022


2021


2022


2021













Interest Income












Loans, including fees

$

7,656,443

$

6,840,541

$

6,407,015

$

20,859,443

$

19,241,739


Securities


729,659


704,665


436,526


2,076,853


1,088,144


Fed funds sold and other


42,699


17,834


26,859


75,037


40,685


     Total interest income


8,428,801


7,563,040


6,870,400


23,011,333


20,370,568













Interest Expense












Deposits


886,091


351,887


427,313


1,571,957


1,370,982


Borrowed funds


155,208


16,173


-


171,381


947


Subordinated debt


238,050


238,049


238,049


714,148


714,148


Other Interest Expense


23,768


23,875


45,324


80,376


167,823


     Total interest expense


1,303,117


629,984


710,686


2,537,862


2,253,900













Net interest income


7,125,684


6,933,056


6,159,714


20,473,471


18,116,668

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses


423,907


577,632


(243,346)


1,009,842


2,652,690

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses


6,701,777


6,355,424


6,403,060


19,463,629


15,463,978













Non-interest income












Service charges on deposits


201,836


196,519


180,225


556,446


555,060


Earnings bank owned life insurance


12,659


(16,784)


40,956


(3,107)


137,952


Gain sale of fixed assets


-


16,508


-


16,508


1,500


Gain sale of securities


-


-


-


-


196,091


Mortgage loan income activity


737,355


878,041


1,252,561


2,397,222


4,026,646


Other non-interest income


225,600


236,352


211,864


725,493


585,771


     Total non-interest income


1,177,450


1,310,636


1,685,606


3,692,562


5,503,020













Non-interest expense












Salaries and employee benefits


3,295,141


3,068,690


2,967,511


9,314,325


8,430,445


Occupancy and equipment


760,527


771,166


708,358


2,301,217


2,091,761


Legal and professional fees


187,301


161,210


155,208


529,207


474,478


Advertising


142,327


149,740


130,244


475,271


417,594


Data processing


726,602


600,583


544,371


1,849,786


1,637,674


FDIC premiums


137,991


142,860


93,840


416,434


317,599


Loss sale of securities


-


-


-


-


17,826


Other intangible amortization


-


-


2,083


695


6,250


Other


443,659


72,045


409,500


864,825


1,008,063


     Total non-interest expense


5,693,548


4,966,294


5,011,115


15,751,760


14,401,690

Income before taxes


2,185,679


2,699,766


3,077,551


7,404,431


6,565,308

Income tax expense


665,512


629,153


820,160


1,992,950


1,807,083

Net Income

$

$1,520,167

$

$2,070,613

$

$2,257,391

$

$5,411,481

$

$4,758,225













Basic earnings per share

$

0.68

$

0.92

$

1.00

$

2.40

$

2.11

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.67

$

0.92

$

1.00

$

2.40

$

2.11

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data












Income Statement Review
























For the Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)












Interest Income

$

8,428,801

$

7,563,040

$

6,870,400


23,011,333


20,370,568

Interest Expense


1,303,117


629,984


710,686


2,537,862


2,253,900

Net interest income


7,125,684


6,933,056


6,159,714


20,473,471


18,116,668

Provision expense (recovery)


423,907


577,632


(243,346)


1,009,842


2,652,690

Net interest income after provision (recovery)

$

6,701,777

$

6,355,424

$

6,403,060


19,463,629


15,463,978












Non-interest income

$

1,177,450

$

1,310,636

$

1,685,606


3,692,562


5,503,020

Non-interest expense


5,693,548


4,966,294


5,011,115


15,751,760


14,401,690












Yield on interest-earning assets


3.84 %


3.64 %


3.71 %


3.68 %


3.88 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


0.96 %


0.51 %


0.63 %


0.67 %


0.70 %

Efficiency ratio


68.57 %


60.24 %


63.85 %


65.18 %


60.95 %












Balance Sheet Review
























September 30,


June 30,




September 30,





2022


2022




2021





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)














Total assets

$

909,738,753

$

872,562,896



$

781,783,365



Loans, net of reserve 


719,821,786


685,713,383




564,655,332



Goodwill & intangibles


1,656,507


1,656,507




1,659,285



Deposits


778,274,341


790,811,692




698,545,976



Shareholder's equity


52,956,986


52,690,315




55,888,390

























Asset Quality Review











Non-accrual loans

$

969,229

$

997,403



$

497,762



Non-accrual troubled debt restructured


864,845


882,797




973,405



Non-performing assets


1,834,074


1,880,200




1,471,167














Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing


748,284


751,922




962,517














Non-performing assets to total assets


0.20 %


0.22 %




0.19 %



Non-performing assets to total loans


0.25 %


0.27 %




0.25 %














Summary of Operating Results
























For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021





(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)














Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision (recovery), pre-tax net income

$

2,609,586

$

2,834,205

$

8,414,273

$

9,217,998



Allowance for loan loss provision (recovery), pre-tax


423,907


(243,346)


1,009,842


2,652,690



Tax expense


665,512


820,160


1,992,950


1,807,083



Net Income

$

1,520,167

$

2,257,391

$

5,411,481

$

4,758,225














(dollars in thousands)











Charge-offs

$

-

$

53,561

$

7,108

$

4,654,935



(Recoveries)


(3,000)


(549,556)


(40,669)


(578,168)



Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(3,000)

$

(495,995)

$

(33,561)

$

4,076,767














Per Common Share Data






















Common shares outstanding


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320


2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)


2,253,309


2,253,082


2,253,148


2,251,320














Basic earnings per share

$

0.68

$

1.00

$

2.40

$

2.11



Diluted earnings per share

$

0.67

$

1.00

$

2.40

$

2.11



Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.12

$

0.12














Book value per share

$

23.52

$

24.82

$

23.52

$

24.82



Tangible book value per share

$

22.79

$

24.09

$

22.79

$

24.09














Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)






















Return on average assets


0.68

%

1.17

%

0.85

%

0.87

%


Return on average equity


11.33

%

15.66

%

13.33

%

11.38

%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.03

%

1.06

%

1.03

%

1.06

%


Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)


1.03

%

1.10

%

1.03

%

1.10

%


Non-performing assets to total loans


0.25

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.25

%


Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)


0.25

%

0.26

%

0.25

%

0.26

%


Net Charge-offs to total loans


0.00

%

-0.09

%

0.00

%

0.70

%


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 


10.71

%

10.74

%

10.71

%

10.74

%


Tier1 capital


10.71

%

10.74

%

10.71

%

10.74

%


Total risk based capital


11.86

%

11.88

%

11.86

%

11.88

%


Tier-1 leverage ratio 


8.50

%

8.86

%

8.50

%

8.86

%


Average equity to average assets


5.98

%

7.49

%

6.33

%

7.65

%


Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets


5.65

%

6.95

%

5.65

%

6.95

%


Net interest margin (bank only)


3.35

%

3.45

%

3.38

%

3.61

%


Loans to deposits - (EOP)


93.78

%

81.70

%

93.78

%

81.70

%


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-earnings-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-301659147.html

