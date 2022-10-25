Amyris and World Wildlife Fund Announce Partnership to Protect Biodiversity

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world's leading conservation organizations, to support WWF's efforts to improve ocean health and reduce the impact of fishing on shark populations.

Amyris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Amyris, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The partnership underlines and furthers Amyris' ESG commitment as outlined in the company's recently announced and published 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") report. According to the most recent Living Planet Report in 2022, the population sizes of mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles have seen an alarming average drop of 69% since 1970. This loss affects human health and well-being, which is why WWF and Amyris are coming together to support and protect biodiversity.

During the first year of this partnership, Amyris will support WWF: (1) to drive fisheries in Ecuador and Peru to more sustainable fishing and (2) to reduce fishing gear impacts on sharks. Also, Amyris and WWF will collaborate to identify target ingredients for Amyris' molecule pipeline that could reduce the impact on ocean ecosystems and have a meaningful impact on biodiversity and endangered habitats.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with WWF to continue and deepen our commitment to protecting biodiversity," said Beth Bannerman, Chief Engagement and Sustainability Officer, Amyris. "Every day at Amyris we think about how we can improve the health of people and planet, push boundaries and drive change, and this partnership is a natural fit."

"As our planet faces a biodiversity crisis, the need for companies to invest in solutions that protect the health of essential habitats, including our oceans, has never been more important," said Sheila Bonini, SVP Private Sector Engagement, World Wildlife Fund. "We are enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership holds for showing the positive link between sustainability, clean chemistry and healthy habitats and the importance of science leading to positive impacts on biodiversity."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market™ technology platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com .

Amyris, the Amyris logo, and Lab-to-Market, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as Amyris' commitment to clean, sustainable chemistry in alignment with its ESG goals and priorities and Amyris' expectations about how its partnership with WWF could impact ocean ecosystems and protect biodiversity. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to its financing activities, risks related to potential delays or failures in completing and integrating planned acquisitions, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, regulatory approval, launch, production and commercialization of products, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in global economic, financial and supply chain disruptions that may negatively impact Amyris' business operations and financial results or cause market volatility, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties particularly in the supply chain, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.