Pernod Ricard USA Selects Publicis Santé As Its Creative Media Partner

- Bespoke Publicis Groupe solution will bring differentiated activation capabilities that accelerate the Spirit & Wine leaders' conversion and growth -

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium spirits and wine leader Pernod Ricard USA is pleased to announce the selection of Publicis Santé, a bespoke solution within Publicis Groupe, as its new media agency of record for its robust portfolio of brands spanning Spirits, Wine, and RTDs. Publicis Santé will help Pernod Ricard accelerate their ambition of delivering optimized omnichannel experiences and personalization at scale, to accelerate conversion and growth.

(PRNewswire)

"We've been impressed with Publicis Santé's ability to enrich our proprietary data and insights and translate them into precision content and context that drives impact for our brands," said Kristen Colonna, Vice President of Marketing Accelerator, Pernod Ricard USA. "We're so excited to work with a team who can support our modern marketing machine, and create cutting-edge, cross-functional solutions that both mirror our competencies and bring differentiated analytics, activation and optimization offerings to drive continued growth and positive ROI from media and marketing."

The agency appointment comes as Pernod Ricard continues their journey of building out an internal Marketing Accelerator capability. This function spans media, content, data, and technology, and is purposefully built to harness Pernod Ricard's predictive insights and analytics about what drives consumer choice and apply them to omnichannel experiences that drive business growth.

Pernod Ricard USA will tap Publicis Groupe's expertise in building bespoke client solutions and will work closely with the OmniMedia team as well as The Mix, Pernod Ricard's internal content agency. "We have seen significant success and lift in metrics across the board from contextual targeting and dynamic creative optimization and have been impressed by Publicis Santé's ability to act as a strategic thought leader in this space", said Jenny Hermanson, Senior Director, OmniMedia.

"We're honored Pernod Ricard has trusted us with this partnership," said Sean Peters, Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis Media. "Pernod Ricard has a truly unique set of assets – powerhouse brands, cutting edge in-house capabilities, a depth of proprietary research, tech, and more. We're thrilled to leverage our Power of One model to deliver even greater outcomes from their marketing investment."

Pernod Ricard partnered with MediaLink throughout this review process, who said "Working closely with Kristen and the Pernod Ricard team over the last few months, we recognized how exciting a journey this is for any partner. Pernod Ricard have worked to break down the silos between media, content, and data, and this centralized ownership unlocks the ability to architect very compelling omnichannel experiences. This represents a great opportunity for an agency to effectively complement and augment this modern marketing organization."

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 96,000 professionals.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 Gin, Plymouth Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Powers Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: https://www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

