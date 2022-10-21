YOUTUBE'S #1 KIDS ENSEMBLE TOYS AND COLORS REVEAL THEIR NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR DEBUT SINGLE "COLORS"

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouTube's #1 kids ensemble, Toys and Colors, reveals a brand new single entitled "Colors" with a one-week YouTube exclusive premiere. It officially marks the group's debut release under Republic Records: Kids & Family and pocket. watch, the leading kids and family studio.

Pocket.watch partners with Republic Records: Kids & Family, releases Toys and Colors Kaleidoscope City song "Colors"

Watch the music video for "Colors"—HERE.

Pre-save "Colors," which will be available October 28, 2022—HERE.

Download cover art —HERE.

This also notably stands out as the first proper original single from Toys and Colors. On the track, the bright and bubbly production underlines an instantly chantable chorus inspiring kids to sing along. The accompanying visual proves equally uplifting and undeniable, transporting kids to the magical Kaleidoscope City universe, a technicolor world built by pocket.watch in Unreal Engine. The franchise highlights the importance of diversity, varied points-of-view, and conflict management, helping kids to become global citizens.

"I am beyond thrilled to be partnering with pocket.watch on this exciting project that's generated over 421 billion streams across all its properties on YouTube alone," said Bree Bowles, VP, Marketing and Strategy, Republic Records. "The team are undoubtable leaders within the space. From the second I heard "Colors," I knew this was the next big song in the world of kids. Emma, Jannie, Alex, and Eric have bought so much energy, love, and excitement to the track and I am elated the world finally gets to hear it."

"Colors" is the perfect song to introduce Toys and Colors' massive global audience to the new world of Kaleidoscope City, and we're thrilled to partner with Republic Records Kids and Family group on the debut single," said Amanda Klecker, Vice President of Marketing, pocket.watch. "We're excited about what we're doing together with this new music division focused on the kids and family sector."

Toys and Colors remains one of the biggest, boldest, and brightest family juggernauts on all of YouTube around the world. The preeminent kids ensemble has impressively generated north of 65 billion views and counting in addition to attracting 77 million YouTube subscribers. It has quietly become the #11 U.S.-based channel overall. Starring Emma, Jannie, Alex, and Eric, Toys and Colors continue to produce premier family entertainment at the highest level.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements soon.

About Republic Records: Kids & Family

Republic Records: Kids & Family launched as the official children's division of Republic Records in 2022. The newly created division will cater to audiences ages 0-12 with fun and family-friendly music, collaborations, and experiences tailored to early development. Aimed to entertain the whole family, it offers engaging, educational, and explorative content, leveraging innovative partnerships with trusted brands such as Nickelodeon and many more. With an emphasis on high quality music and world-class presentation, Republic Records: Kids & Family appeals to little ears and beyond.

For more information on Republic Records: Kids & Family visit: http://kidsandfamily.republicrecords.com

About pocket.watch:

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Pocket.watch's gaming division, p.w Games, boasts multiple mobile game successes including Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous and Tag with Ryan, which together boast over 40 million downloads.

The company generates massive value for advertisers and digital creators through their in-house creative and media agency, clock.work, which creates best in class media and branded entertainment campaigns with the world's largest advertisers, marrying the massive reach of the pocket.watch network audience with custom integrations and scaled media programs across YouTube, YouTube Kids, mobile gaming, OTT channels and the metaverse.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Xavier Kochhar, Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, and Kerry Tucker.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

