Scripps to report third-quarter 2022 operating results on Nov. 8

CINCINNATI, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will report third-quarter 2022 operating results before Nasdaq trading begins on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The third-quarter earnings conference call with the company's senior management team will take place at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

Scripps will offer a live webcast of the conference call. To access the webcast, visit http://ir.scripps.com/. The webcast link can be found on that page under "upcoming events."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (844) 291-6362 (U.S.) or (234) 720-6995 (international) and give the access code 6276117 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("Scripps earnings call") to be granted access. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from noon Eastern time Nov. 8 until midnight Dec. 8. The domestic number to access the replay is (866) 207-1041 and the international number is (402) 970-0847. The access code for both numbers is 2402848.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under "audio/video links."

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

