PRP Hair Restoration In Bellevue & Kirkland

PRP In Seattle Uses Platelet Rich Plasma To Provide Bellevue Non-Surgical Hair Restoration

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of men and women in the United States experience genetic and age-related hair loss. Some men may notice noticeable hair loss in their twenties which can be distressing. In the past, patients needed to wait until they were a candidate for a hair transplant surgery that did not provide natural looking results. Topical medications came along and did provide better results. However, there were few options for patients allergic to these medications or unwilling to use them. Platelet rich plasma has now emerged as a natural way to help slow hair loss and promote increased hair growth and thickness.

Platelet rich plasma is a portion of plasma found in our blood that is rich in platelets and growth factors. Both platelets and growth factors are important for physical healing. Thus, when injected in its pure form into the scalp, it can help repair hair follicles damaged by hormones. With continued and steady treatment, you may see noticeable hair growth and a slowing in overall hair loss.

The providers at PRP In Seattle work to provide top quality hair restoration services. Examining your unique hair loss pattern and cause, your provider will create a customized PRP hair restoration regimen for you. PRP In Seattle has several before and after photos of what is possible with platelet rich plasma hair restoration. Along with PRP, they also use donated human growth factors, exosomes, pig bladder cells, and platelet rich fibrin for hair restoration when applicable.

The cost of PRP hair restoration in Bellevue starts at:

PRP Only (6 Treatments)

○ With Surgeon: $3,500

○ With Physician Injector: $3,000

Adding other regenerative medicine techniques such as stem cells will incur additional costs. You will receive a customized price quote upon consultation.

About PRP In Seattle: PRP In Seattle is a leading medical spa that specializes in platelet rich plasma treatments, particularly hair restoration and skin rejuvenation. Offering non-surgical and natural options for patients looking for cosmetic solutions to hair loss, aging, and skin problems, PRP In Seattle works in conjunction with plastic surgeons, aesthetic medicine physicians, and master estheticians to provide the best possible care.

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE PRP In Seattle