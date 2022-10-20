IT Spend to Secure Cloud Workloads to Exceed $50 B Over the Next Five Years According to Dell'Oro Group

Newly Launched Cloud Workload Security Market Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).

"The topic of how to secure workloads in the cloud is exploding as the number of enterprises leveraging the cloud and experiencing security issues increases," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Application security in clouds is very different from traditional data centers, which is opening new solution opportunities and why we identified nearly 80 cloud workload security vendors," added Sanchez.

Dell'Oro Group's Cloud Workload Security ARR is an annual report that provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud workload security market opportunity. The report addresses key topics, including:

What technologies are in cloud workload security? Which ones is it replacing and complimenting?

How large is the cloud workload security market? How significant will it be in five years?

How fast are enterprises adopting cloud workload security? What percentage of total enterprise spend on public cloud services will cloud workload security represent?

Who are the vendors in the cloud workload market?

Do public service providers own the market today for cloud workload security? Where are the pure-play (startup) and branded portfolio vendors?

What is and what is expected to be the regional revenue for cloud workload security?

What are the inhibitors to growth? What are the accelerators?

For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center markets.

