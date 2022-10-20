Integral Molecular Launches New Product Lines of Safe Reporter Viruses for Vaccine Development and Pandemic Preparedness

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using its extensive experience gained fighting COVID-19 and other virus threats for over 20 years, Integral Molecular has launched an expanded collection of its Reporter Virus Particles (RVPs) that offer a safe and rapid method to study some of the most virulent pathogens including influenza, Ebola virus, and SARS-CoV-2. These critical reagents are used to safely screen patient sera for neutralizing antibody responses generated by protective vaccines.

Integral Molecular's Reporter Virus Particles (RVPs) offer a safe and rapid method to study some of the most virulent pathogens including influenza, Ebola virus and SARS-CoV-2. (PRNewswire)

Integral Molecular's new RVP offerings feature influenza A H5N1, Ebola virus, and Marburg virus. The company also offers over 70 SARS-CoV-2 RVPs covering all variants of concern and interest, including Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and BA.4.6 subvariants. Integral Molecular has also created custom variants, as well as thousands of mutations in this safe RVP format to enable prediction of viral escape and the creation of better vaccines.

RVPs are "pseudoviruses" that lack the viral components required to replicate and cause disease. Because they can't replicate, RVPs are safe to use under standard (BSL2) laboratory conditions. In contrast, studying the most deadly 'live' strains of viruses such as Ebola virus or pandemic strains of influenza requires highly restrictive (BSL4) facilities, which relatively few laboratories in the world possess.

"With 20 years of experience studying viruses and vaccines, we are excited to launch new products that enable faster and safer vaccine development against the world's deadliest viruses," said Sharon Willis, PhD, co-founder of Integral Molecular. "With these safe research tools, the greater scientific community can ramp up studies of new viral threats as soon as they emerge."

Integral Molecular's broad range of RVPs also includes a selection of influenza A and B seasonal strains, dengue, Zika, and chikungunya viruses. The company will host a virtual panel discussion of RVP tools for virology research on November 10, 2022.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

