Dr. Mahesh Inder Veer Singh Joins UpHealth, Inc. as Executive Vice President of UpHealth International

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mahesh Inder Veer Singh, a noted medical doctor and healthcare management expert, has joined UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) as executive vice president of UpHealth International, effective immediately. He is based in Delhi, India, and reports to UpHealth Chief Executive Officer Sam Meckey.

Singh, who began his career as a practicing physician in India, was most recently a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company in its health management practice. He has served in a variety of roles throughout his 25-year career, including as Chief Executive Officer at Max Smart Hospital, New Delhi, India.

"Mahesh is a visionary and expert leader in the health management field known for his ability to deliver outstanding results," said Meckey. "Before starting his career in health management, Mahesh was a general practitioner in rural healthcare systems, giving him a direct understanding of patients' needs and the healthcare system's ability to meet those needs. His work since that time has spanned a variety of roles relevant to UpHealth, including serving at the leadership level for individual hospitals; leading the business transformations of hospital groups, such as the Medisync network of high-quality neighborhood hospitals; and serving as a healthcare advisor for some of India's leading healthcare companies and hospitals.

"Mahesh is exactly the right leader for UpHealth's international business, especially in India where we have innovative, high-tech solutions for bringing affordable, quality care to rural and underserved areas. He will be responsible for bringing the best of UpHealth's capabilities together to deliver innovative solutions to the market."

Said Singh, "UpHealth has the potential to transform healthcare in India and beyond. Its technology is unique and groundbreaking, bringing state-of-the art healthcare to rural populations through an integrated model of primary and secondary care hospitals, digital clinics and mobile app technology. I am pleased and honored to be able to lead UpHealth's international business and the dedicated team of professionals in India who are committed to improving healthcare for all populations."

Singh holds an MD degree in anesthesiology and critical care and graduated from the Armed Forces Medical College in India.

Singh's accomplishments include leading McKinsey's provider practice implementation team in India and the southeastern Asia region to develop programs that delivered sustainable transformations of their digital and physical healthcare services.

His first role as an administrator was at Fortis Healthcare's flagship hospital in Mohali, India, where he became its first deputy medical superintendent. He then rose to positions at various hospitals that included general administrator, regional director and CEO. He served at McKinsey from 2014 until accepting his current role at UpHealth.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability, access, quality, outcomes and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

