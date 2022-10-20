CYPHER LEARNING Announces Participation at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference -- Showcasing Innovations in EdTech for Higher Education

CYPHER Executives, Along with Metropolitan State University of Denver's Inclusive Higher Education Solutions, to Deliver Presentations at CYPHER Booth #129

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced its participation at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference — dedicated to showcasing the best thinking in higher education IT — taking place Oct. 25-28 in Denver.

CYPHER LEARNING will demonstrate its NEO for K-20 platform at booth #129 at EDUCAUSE. The company — along with CYPHER user Inclusive Higher Education Solutions (IHES) — will also deliver presentations at the booth. (PRNewswire)

At the event, CYPHER executives and CYPHER user Inclusive Higher Education Solutions (IHES), part of the Metropolitan State University of Denver, will share strategies for improving learning outcomes and driving equitable learning experiences.

"IHES is committed to inclusive programming that plugs into how each student learns — helping students with and without learning differences succeed in their higher-education and post-college goals," said Cathi Allen, director of Inclusive Higher Education Solutions. "With our learning management system, we can present content in multiple ways, track engagement data and individualize our students' learning journeys. I look forward to sharing how we use edtech and evidence-based practices in learning support services to help our students succeed."

Visit CYPHER LEARNING booth #129 to listen to the following presentations — and for the chance to win an iPad and other prizes after each session:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

"Scaling up Institutional Readiness with Learning Analytics Maturity Model Implementation"

Presented by Alexia Sanchez , Director of EdTech, USA and Canada , CYPHER LEARNING

10:30-11 a.m. MT

"Crucial Features Learners Need to Succeed in an Online Learning Environment"

Presented by Vanessa Doutherd , EdTech Specialist, North America , CYPHER LEARNING

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. MT

"Strengthening the Departmental Bond: Designing Meaningful Online Learning Spaces that Inspire Professionals to Unite"

Presented by Vanessa Doutherd , EdTech Specialist, North America , CYPHER LEARNING

3-3:30 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Oct. 27

"Enhancing Learning Outcomes Through a Whole Learner Skills Development Approach"

Presented by Alexia Sanchez , Director of EdTech, USA and Canada , CYPHER LEARNING

10:30-11 a.m. MT

"Differentiating for Diverse Learners in the Classroom"

Presented by Cathi Allen , Director of Metropolitan State University of Denver's Inclusive Higher Education Solutions

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. MT

Booth visitors can also view a demonstration of CYPHER's award-winning NEO for K-20 platform — honored in Tech & Learning's " The Best Tools for Back-to-School " 2022 Awards (higher-ed category), the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards (" Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner ") and more .

Educational institutions across the world rely on NEO to build and deliver engaging learning content and manage all learning activities. A complete solution for teachers, students and administrators at all levels (K-20), NEO has an intuitive, visual design and flexible capabilities that support inclusive, personalized and competency-based online learning.

"Technology has the power to help support and improve learning outcomes," CYPHER LEARNING's Sanchez said. "At EDUCAUSE, we'll share how colleges and universities can apply intelligent platforms to drive learning personalization at scale; support learning from anywhere, including on-the-go; and help students master skills and reach their full potential."

To book a demo with CYPHER LEARNING at EDUCAUSE — and see its NEO platform in action — please click here .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

