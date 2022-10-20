Boss Holdings Announces Death of Chairman and CEO - G. Louis Graziadio III

KEWANEE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boss Holdings, Inc. (BSHI) announced that G. Louis Graziadio III, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. In May 2022, Mr. Graziadio publicly disclosed to shareholders that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer and was receiving treatment for that condition. He persevered strongly through his illness, continuing active participation in Boss Holdings' management to the end. Mr. Graziadio's leadership of the company spanned over 25 years with innumerable contributions to the company's success over that time.

Boss Holdings' day-to-day operations remain under the stewardship of our long-time Chief Operating Officer, Rick Bern, who has decades of experience within each of our operating segments. Chris Miller, president of the Boss Pet operations, is a seasoned executive who has provided strong leadership of that division since joining the company in 2018. Terry Brizz at Galaxy Balloons and Tom Novak at Aries Manufacturing both are industry leaders who have guided their divisions for many years through various challenging business cycles. At the current time, Boss Holdings will continue to utilize this existing management structure.

About Boss Holdings

Boss Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Kewanee, IL since 1893, trades on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol BSHI. Its wholly owned subsidiary Boss Pet Products, Inc., based in Danvers, MA distributes pet grooming supplies, equipment, pet leashes, toys, apparel, health and wellness products.

Other Boss Holdings subsidiaries include Galaxy Balloons, Inc., based in Cleveland, Ohio which distributes custom imprinted balloons, inflatables and other products for the promotional products industry, and Aries Manufacturing, a division of Boss Tech Products, Inc., a supplier and distributor of cell phone accessories, including charging solutions, hands-free headsets, speakers and related products. To learn more about Boss Holdings and Boss Pet Products please visit: BossHoldingsinc.com and Bosspetedge.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Boss Holdings, Inc.