Award-winning filmmaker and longtime owner of the iconic 'Brady Bunch' home fights to save another one of her family's San Fernando Valley legacy landmarks, Weddington Golf and Tennis, for the people of Los Angeles

Emmy nominated filmmaker Kelsey McCallister ' s love letter to history, " Golfingly Yours" debuts at El Portal Theater, October 23

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated USC filmmaker, Kelsey Mccallister, who grew up in the Brady Bunch House releases heartfelt documentary to save her family's Studio City Golf Course and Tennis facilities from being torn down by a local private high school. She is inviting the whole community to experience never-before-told historical tales about Weddington Golf and Tennis from the family who knew it best of all. The Mccallister family owned/operated the business for 57 years, and city officials claim that Kelsey's legendary grandfather, George Mccallister was a man ahead of his time, serving the people of Los Angeles to extraordinary measures through his love for the game of golf. Kelsey is determined to keep her family's tradition alive for the 100,000+ customers who enjoy the property annually. Her documentary,"Golfingly Yours", was shown to the appointed council members who will decide the fate of the property. After viewing the film, they invited Kelsey and her team to city hall to discuss potential alternate solutions and she is optimistic about a positive outcome for all. Screenings of Mccallister's love letter to Weddington Golf and Tennis, or the "Jewel of Studio City", will debut at the El Portal Theater in North Hollywood on Sunday, October 23rd. Showtimes are 12pm, 1:30pm, 3pm and 4:30pm.

"Golfingly Yours" captures the historical tales that took place at Weddington Golf and Tennis, how Kelsey's family taught thousands of men, women and children the game of golf from 1957-2014 and brought it to the public school system. She is determined to save the property for the people of Los Angeles and keep her family's tradition alive! (PRNewswire)

