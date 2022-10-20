2022 National Survey Provides Insights into Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Supervisor Perspectives: Comparing the Workplaces of 2022 and 2017
WHAT:
Release of key data from the 2022 Kessler Foundation National Employment and Disability Survey: Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Supervisor Perspectives. Discover firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ways employers recruit, hire, train, and retain people with disabilities in the workforce. This survey is the fourth in a groundbreaking series conducted in partnership with the University of New Hampshire focused on deconstructing the employment barriers and key workplace influencers for people with disabilities.
WHEN:
Friday, October 21, 2022 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET – Optional post-webinar discussion
WHERE:
Live Zoom Webinar (via National Trends in Disability Employment channel) "Introduction of 2022 Kessler Foundation Survey: Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Supervisor Perspectives – Comparing the workplaces of 2022 and 2017" Register here for free presentation: researchondisability.org/ntide (Click on "COVID-19 Updates – 2022")
WHO:
Roger DeRose, President and CEO, Kessler Foundation Elaine E. Katz, MS, CCC-SLP, Senior VP, Center for Grants and Communications, Kessler Foundation John O'Neill, PhD, Director, Center for Employment and Disability Research, Kessler Foundation Andrew Houtenville, PhD, Professor of Economics and Research Director, Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire Debra Brucker, PhD, Research Associate Professor, Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire Guest Speaker:Wendi Safstrom, President, Society for Human Resources Management Foundation (SHRM)
WHY:
Learn how the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the use of disability-related employment practices by bringing more attention to accommodation processes and increasing the use and effectiveness of remote work, flexible work schedules, and job sharing.
Hear the latest insights on workplace changes: in the past five years, employers have increased their goals and commitment to employing people with disabilities and have increased their use of (disability-related and general) practices related to the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of workers with disabilities.
BACKGROUND:
About Kessler Foundation Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research that seeks to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes – including employment – for people with neurological disabilities caused by diseases and injuries of the brain and spinal cord. Kessler Foundation leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. Learn more by visiting KesslerFoundation.org.
About the Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire The Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire was established in 1987 to provide coherent, university-based focus for the improvement of knowledge, policies, and practices related to the lives of persons with disabilities and their families. Learn more at www.ResearchonDisability.org.
About National Trends in Disability Employment Kessler Foundation and the Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire, issue National Trends in Disability Employment (nTIDE), a customized analysis and monthly report that compares employment data for people with and without disabilities based on monthly reports by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. On the first Friday of every month, corresponding with the jobs report, the nTIDE team offers a live broadcast via Zoom Webinar to share numbers and the latest news about disability employment. Learn more by visiting www.researchondisability.org/ntide.
