Slope Expands Go-To-Market Team for its eClinical Supply Chain Management Platform with Two Industry Veterans

Ben Carmel as Chief Revenue Officer and Matt Smith as VP Research Site Development, Will Help the Clinical Trial Industry Strengthen Clinical Supply Management for Complex Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slope, provider of the first eClinical Supply Chain Management (eCSCM) platform, announced hiring two leaders with deep clinical trial expertise: Ben Carmel as Chief Revenue Officer and Matt Smith as Research Site Development Vice President. In his new role, Ben will engage with clinical trial sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) to reduce clinical trial risks, rein in costs, improve the productivity of clinical trial collaborators, and increase subject enrollment and retention by moving the manual and error-prone processes used to manage and track clinical supplies and biological samples to a digital platform. Matt will engage with top academic research centers (AMCs) and clinical research sites to raise awareness and adoption of the Slope eCSCM platform. AMCs and clinical research sites use a free version of Slope to manage their clinical supply inventory—lab kits, investigational products (IP), devices, ancillary clinical supplies, and biological samples—so they are prepared for every subject procedure and never lose a sample.

"There is a disconnect in the industry between how clinical research sites are expected to manage their clinical supply inventory and the tools they're given to accomplish that," said Matt. "I am eager to show clinical research sites how the Slope eCSCM platform will ensure they have the clinical supplies needed for every subject visit to provide a positive patient experience."

"Today, the complexity and scale of clinical trials is increasing, making it difficult for collaborators—sponsors, CROs, research sites, labs, suppliers—to keep these trials on schedule and within budget," said Ben. "The industry knows that supply chain delays can delay trials and strain budgets for sponsors. I look forward to demonstrating how effectively coordinating, communicating, and controlling the procurement, shipping, receipt, and storage of clinical supplies with an eCSCM platform will result in a traceable chain of custody that will ease biological sample reconciliation and get their life-saving treatment to market faster."

"We established long ago that one of Slope's keys to success would be to hire a leadership team with strong life sciences industry domain expertise," said Rust Felix, Slope CEO and cofounder. "We view being able to attract two industry veterans like Matt and Ben as a major win for, not only Slope, but our customers and the industry as a whole."

More about Ben Carmel

Over Ben's 17-year career, he has demonstrated a passion for collaborating with the life sciences industry to find real solutions to the challenges that impact healthcare. Ben began his career with Accenture, which led him to Polaris and IQVIA to help drive the adoption of innovative technology solutions within the life sciences community. For the last two years, he was responsible for global sales at H1, provider of the largest global healthcare network to help life sciences companies engage with healthcare professionals, clinical researchers, and sites. Connect with Ben on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-carmel-b110b214/

More about Matt Smith

Matt has a proven track record contributing to company growth and expansion with 20 years of leadership and business development in the clinical research, Software as a Service (SaaS), and communications industries. He has established a career working with clinical research sites at organizations including IBM Watson Health, Devana Solutions, and most recently as the Senior Director of Business Development within ICON, a global CRO, where he worked with leading research sites. Connect with Matt on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattsmith8/

About Slope

Slope provides an online eClinical Supply Chain Management (eCSCM) platform for sponsors and research sites collaborating on complex, sample-intensive, early-phase clinical trials. The Slope eCSCM platform reduces clinical trial risks, reins in costs, improves the productivity of clinical trial collaborators, and increases subject retention by moving the manual, spreadsheet-driven, and error-prone processes used to manage and track clinical supplies and biological samples to a digital platform. Through its 21 CFR Part 11-compliant platform and protocol-specific guided workflows, Slope fosters collaboration between sponsors, sites, suppliers, labs, biorepositories, and couriers; provides real-time visibility into activities at research sites; ensures traceable chain-of-custody for supplies and samples in use, transit, and storage; and contributes to stronger compliance. To date, Slope has managed over a million supplies for thousands of studies across hundreds of sites. https://www.slope.io

