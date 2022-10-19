SEGPAY CEO CATHY BEARDSLEY NAMED FORBES 50 OVER 50

Magazine Highlights Beardsley as "One of the Most Powerful Women in Payments"

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that its CEO, Cathy Beardsley was honored by Forbes Magazine as one of Forbes Magazine's 50 over 50. This is the second year the publication has released the list in partnership with Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and the "Know Your Value" platform. The 2022 list spotlights 200 dynamic female entrepreneurs and leaders over the age of 50 who have achieved success.

"I am so humbled by this recognition," said Cathy Beardsley, Segpay CEO. "Every day I come in to work to do the best job I can for my clients and team expecting nothing in return. To be listed with such an amazing group of women I respect is something I will always cherish."

The 2022: 50 over 50 list highlights women who are challenging age and gender norms and was broken down into four categories, Lifestyle, Impact, Entrepreneurs and Money. Beardsley is listed as one of the most powerful women in the Money category.

"By highlighting the diverse stories and triumphs of these remarkable women, our aim is to shatter prevailing misconceptions about age and gender in the workforce," said Maggie McGrath, editor of ForbesWomen.

To see the entire Forbes 50 over 50 list click here.

